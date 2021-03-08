Meghan Markle has only 'kind words' for Kate Middleton in Oprah interview

Fears a Royal rift between Harry and Meghan and Kate and William will be reignited by the Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview are being denied.

Page Six reported that a source from inside the Oprah Winfrey interview told them Meghan and Prince Harry had only “kind words” about Prince William and Kate.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan, Harry, William and Kate in seemingly happier times.

The source also denied the interview, which airs in the US from 2pm NZT on Monday, would expose the extent of any rift between the quartet.

Royal sources told the Sun newspaper that if Meghan had spoken about the rift between the two couples, the damage would have been irreversible.

“If she has chosen to speak candidly about her time with Kate then the damage that could be done to the monarchy is vast,” the royal sources said.

“She has the power to lay bare just how bad things really were between her, Harry, William and Kate.”

The hotly anticipated one-on-one interview will still go to air, despite calls from Royal watchers to delay it as Prince Philip continues to recover in hospital from illness.

The Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan will air on Tuesday March 9 at 7.30pm on Three and ThreeNow