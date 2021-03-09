'Moperah' and 'Megxile': how the British press reacted to Meghan Markle's tell-all interview

Britain's tabloid press has reacted savagely to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

From headlines ranging from “Moperah” to focussing on Meghan Markle’s confession that “Kate made me cry”, all of the UK's press has focussed on the various bombshells from the interview.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Britain's press has not held back in coverage of the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview.

The Daily Mail chose to zero in on Meghan's accusation of racism against the Palace, as well as detailing more of the claims from the interview.

The Mail said the interview was “stunningly candid” and talked of her “sensationally claiming" a member of the royal family worried about how dark son Archie's skin would be.

It also chose to focus on Harry's rift with his father Prince Charles.

The Express also highlighted Meghan's confession that sister-in-law Kate Middleton made her cry.

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry,” Markle said of the infamous rumour that supposedly ignited the rift between her and Kate.

She said, at the time of the rumours she had made Kate cry, she felt Buckingham Palace should have stepped in and reject the rumour. Meghan said the reports and the Palace not defending her were a “turning point”.

Joe Pugliese Prince Harry says racism was 'large part' of why he and Meghan Markle left England.

The Daily Mirror also spotlighted the question of racism within the Palace, with the headline “Oprah interview bombshell – They asked how dark Archie's skin would be”.

The Mirror was also one of the few papers to mention the fact that Meghan was having a baby girl, the one piece of good news which came from the Oprah interview.

The Daily Star was more outspoken, raging “It appears an American actress and her well-spoken dope think they're doing Notting Hill 2” before the headline blared “Fights, Camera, Action.”

With a smiling Meghan adorning their cover, The Sun declared “Megxile”, before devoting five pages to their coverage of the explosive interview.

It also said fans had dubbed the Oprah interview “Moperah”, claiming that Markle's list of complaints amounted to nothing more than a “whingey chat”.

The Guardian chose to focus less on the various bombshells from the interview, more the fact that it would likely be a ratings winner for the TV broadcaster.

And The Times appeared to largely ignore the furore, preferring instead to put an image of the Queen during Commonwealth day celebrations on its front page.