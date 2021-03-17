Prince Philip 'not aware of full extent' of Harry and Meghan's Oprah fallout, expert claims

Philip with Meghan, Harry, The Queen and Meghan’s mother during happier times.

Prince Philip may have returned home to Windsor Castle but the 99-year-old is still recovering following a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

As a result, it's understood the British Royal Family are doing their best to shield the Duke of Edinburgh from the fallout over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive Oprah interview, which aired while he spent the past month in hospital.

"The family are very keen that he's not aware of the full extent of the interview," royal commentator Katie Nicholl tells 9Honey.

While the constant media coverage of the tell-all may have made it "impossible for him to completely avoid it", Nicholl says "efforts were made to protect him from the full force of the fallout".

READ MORE:

* Still broken: why Prince Harry looks so sad in the Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview

* Why Prince Harry's revelations about dad Prince Charles are so shocking

* Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ever-changing relationship with Queen Elizabeth II

* Prince Charles stops funding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mail office



And it's a fallout that continues more than a week after the interview first went to air in the US.

Gayle King, a presenter of CBS This Morning and friend of the Sussexes revealed on Tuesday's show the couple are upset with how the family have responded.

"Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too," King said on her show, adding: "The word I was given was those conversations were not productive.

“But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."

Alastair Grant/AP Britain's Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London.

King said the Sussexes "want healing in this family", saying "at the end of the day, that is Harry's family"

Prince Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, was discharged from King Edward VII Hospital in Central London on Tuesday, exactly a month after he was first admitted as a "precautionary measure" after "feeling unwell".

Prince Charles said he was "thrilled" by the news his father was able to go home and has spoken to him "several times" in the hours since he left the private facility.

It appears to be a sentiment shared across the family.

"It was a great relief to see him leave in a car, not an ambulance, but he did look very, very frail in the backseat and I know the family are relieved he's home but also deeply concerned about his health," Nicholl tells 9Honey.

This story first appeared on 9Honey and is republished with permission.