'Sometimes I feel her watching': 20 years on, a promise is kept

For the past four years John Misky has been building a va'a in the memory of his grandmother.

John Misky vowed in 2017 to make a start on a decades-old promise to his beloved grandmother. Virginia Fallon popped back this week to see how far he’s come.

Finally, the va’a.

Last time we were here it was a kayak-shaped lump of polystyrene, and now it’s a Polynesian canoe handmade from wood, adorned with carvings, embellished with pāua shell.

Lying within the big black shed that stretches nearly the length of its owner’s house, the va’a has been decades in the arriving, though it was only four years ago work began. And now it’s so close to being finished perhaps the man who made it will get some sleep.

READ MORE:

* It takes a community to build a canoe: Porirua helps keep a promise

* 'Oceans of stories': Porirua man to build tribute waka for grandmother

* Maori trade students paddle across Lyttelton Harbour



Monique Ford/Stuff Pictured in 2017, Misky built a small prototype and worked mainly by feel to create the va’a.

It was in 2017 that John Misky decided he had one more go left in him.

For nearly 20 years he’d been carrying a broken promise on his shoulders; a pledge he’d made and been unable to keep. Over the years he’d tried and failed, and eventually it started to keep him awake at night.

In 2003 Misky swore to his grandmother he would build a va’a and sail around the North Island raising money for the Tokelauan​ Bible translation project she loved. He remembers how her eyes lit up at his vow, but the years slipped away, and then she did too.

For a while he forgot the promise; then the sleepless nights began. Sometimes he could feel her waiting for him to begin the work.

“She died before I did anything and I have carried this monkey on my back for a long time”, he told Stuff in 2017.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The va’a was blessed on Matariki, as symbolised by the stars inlayed on its hull.

Misky is no stranger to seafaring. In 2009, he joined the Polynesian Voyaging Society, which builds its own canoes, and completed a mammoth double-hulled canoe journey from Auckland to Tahiti, Hawaii, Samoa, San Francisco and Mexico. He carried his unfulfilled promise for the whole adventure and on his return tried to start building again but, as it is wont to do, life got in the way. Then it was 2017.

"At the time I promised my grandma I had no idea, but now I know how to build a canoe - I'm ready”, he said then, and he was.

According to the International Va’a Federation, va’a have been travelling the Pacific Ocean for more than 4000 years, and Polynesians and their ancestors used double and single-hulled vessels to settle the most remote islands of the Pacific.

The canoes sit low in the water and have an ama – which is a float, or outrigger - attached to the main hull for stability. While once the hulls would be made from a single piece of hollowed-out wood, many modern canoes are made of fibreglass; perfect for the competitive sport of va’a racing.

Misky has no intention of racing his. The va’a now sitting in his shed is much smaller than those he’s manned before; it’s a sleek, 10-metre, single-hulled vessel capable of carrying a six-person crew. When it hits the water he plans to crew it with young Pacific people who will sail to Auckland, paying tribute to iwi on the way.

“For the ones aboard it will be like the story books have come alive.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Misky says there’s finally an end in sight, to the build at least.

While that voyage may still be many months away Misky says he can finally see an end to the years of work, not that he’s sleeping any better. Now it’s the va’a as well as his grandmother he feels on his back; the canoe always waiting for his return to the shed.

“I feel guilty if I’m not out there working on it... like it calls to me. Most of the work has been done after hours, year in and year out. Sometimes I don’t want to walk in here.”

Although Misky is often to be found working in the shed alone, it’s been a community effort to build the va’a. Working bees, donated materials and helpful advice have all advanced the project, and that combined effort adds to the authenticity of the canoe.

“Traditionally a whole village would help build a va’a and for many Pasifika people here in Porirua this will have been the first chance they’ve had to do that.

“It’s not just about Pasifika though, we’ve had palagi children working next to Pacific children which is what I love to see. That’s the only way we’re ever going to get things done in the future, by all working together.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Hundreds, if not thousands, of hours have been spent working on the va’a.

Visits by strangers, friends and community groups are common and Misky always encourages people to put a bit of themselves into the va’a, whether that’s by sanding some wood or just running their hands over it. It’s become more than a canoe, he says, and has a way of bringing people from all walks of life together.

Mostly it’s just Misky slogging away late into the night, though sometimes someone will turn up to sit and chat while the work continues. There’s been a lot of talking, a lot of healing, go on around the va’a both for the people who visit and for its builder. He sometimes wonders if that’s what his grandmother might have been planning all along; sometimes he feels her standing in the shed’s doorway.

The craft has been made mostly by feel; Misky has a background in carpentry and joinery, although he’s learned about va’a building as he’s gone along. Both the internet and ancient descriptions from explorers have helped him get here.

Almost every part of the va’a tells a story. The hull has been made from kahikatea and is embellished with shells forming the Matariki star cluster which appeared on the night Reverend Perema Leasi blessed the canoe.

Supplied In 2009, Misky joined the Polynesian Voyaging Society for a canoe journey from Auckland to Tahiti, Hawaii, Samoa, San Francisco and Mexico.

The ama has been made from a local willow that fell down in a storm a few years ago; a sparkling pāua shell turtle symbolising a lost grandchild inlaid into one end. Misky learned to forge his own traditional tools to create parts of the va’a and even the paddle and seats have deeper meaning, although they’re a secret just for now.

This summer it will hit the water for testing and if that works it will eventually sail away. After all these years it’s hard for its maker to imagine a life without the va’a hanging over him; he says he’s never thought about the finishing line.

“I’ll be relieved, I’ll get to fulfill my promise and get the monkey off my back, but I think there’s another purpose following that, something about bringing the community together; doing something for our young people.

“As for me, hopefully I’ll get some sleep.”