Wellby project aims to better connect people with their communities

Inspired by a successful programme in Britain, Wellby has been launched in the Nelson-Tasman region with the aim of better connecting people to their communities, improving their wellbeing.

A community-led initiative, Wellby involves a range of organisations including project partners Volunteer Nelson and Age Concern Nelson Tasman.

Age Concern manager Caroline Budge said the programme in Britain – Health Connections Mendip – had been hugely successful, resulting in “dramatic” falls in emergency hospital admissions.

“A sense of belonging helps you stay well,” Budge said.

READ MORE:

* Age Concern to encourage social connections in rural Tasman District

* Menzshed Waimea wins Supreme AgeConnect Champion Award

* Loneliness can kill, Age Concern Nelson Tasman hui hears



Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The aim of Wellby is to better connect people of all ages to their communities.

There were many examples of success with the British model, but Budge said her favourite was the establishment of a leg ulcer club.

District nurses treating people with leg ulcers had been trying to determine why some were not healing as they should.

“They found [some] older people were sabotaging their wounds because they looked forward to the district nurse visit so much.”

So a leg ulcer club was established to provide that social connection. The wounds started to heal faster and the club ballooned from an initial membership of about 20 people to hundreds, Budge said.

“You don’t have to stop coming once your leg ulcer heals. Young people were mixing with older people.”

The Mendip programme started at a medical practice when a GP realised she could not always prescribe what her patients needed.

“She saw something was missing,” Budge said. “They were coming in because they needed somebody to talk to.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Volunteer Nelson manager Gordon Oldfield and Age Concern Nelson Tasman manager Caroline Budge at the launch of Wellby.

An evolving directory of community resources was made available to professionals and the public. “Health connectors” were employed and part of their role was to help patients and carers enhance their supportive networks. If gaps were identified, new groups were started such as the leg ulcer club.

That success had inspired the people behind Wellby although the Nelson-Tasman project would be smaller and community driven rather than health based. The project had received $75,000 in lotteries funding to get established.

While Age Concern was a project partner, Wellby was not just for older people.

“It’s for everybody. Research shows that young people can be isolated and feel lonely,” Budge said, adding the Rainbow community and people with disabilities were two other sectors of society Wellby aimed to help.

Other organisations on board with Wellby included Whanake Youth, Multicultural Nelson Tasman, Nelson Bays Primary Health, Nelson Marlborough Health, Department of Internal Affairs, Lottery Grants Board and the Nelson City and Tasman District councils.

The project would take a three-pronged approach – hosted “talking cafes”, promotion of the Found directory and encouraging members of the community to become “signposters”.

Budge said people could have a cuppa, maybe meet someone new and find out what was happening in the community at the talking cafes. The next talking cafe was scheduled to be held at McCashin's Brewery in Stoke from 10am to 11.30am on Tuesday.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Wellby was not just for older people but for everyone. Research has shown that young people can be isolated and feel lonely, says Age Concern manager Caroline Budge. (File photograph)

The Found directory of organisations, which already existed, had been boosted and would be regularly updated while the community “signposters” would be trained to help point people to the information they needed.

“It’s avoiding the ‘I wish I’d known that’, it’s being able to say, ‘hey, I know something that can help you out’,” Budge said of the signposters.

While it was early days for Wellby, the participants were determined to keep it going.

“Covid put the importance of social connection into the spotlight,” Budge said. “The need for people to be socially connected ... so that when things happen, like Covid or flooding or whatever, they’re well-connected as a community already and that supports are readily available.”