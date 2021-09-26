Looking for love in a pandemic: swipe right for masks, vaccination status, and phone chats

A Taranaki conservationist group has come up with a match-making tactic that benefits the environment, and love lives.

Six weeks ago Libby swiped right; sent a message and discovered her match was a bit of a good sort.

The pair chatted back and forth for a while; sussed each other out and eventually made a plan to meet up. The date was set for a no-pressure meeting at an Auckland art gallery, and Libby was looking forward to it.

Five weeks later the pair still haven’t met in person. The night before their intended date New Zealand was plunged into its second national lockdown, and it’ll be at least another two weeks before Auckland drops to level 2. Even then, that first meeting will likely look different to what Libby envisaged.

“We’ll probably be wearing masks and standing two metres apart.”

Masks, vaccination badges, and virtual drinks: Welcome to dating in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.

While city streets are deserted at night; bars are dark and restaurant doors are closed; single New Zealanders are still keeping busy, maybe not by romantic candlelight, but by the dull light of their phones as they plug into dating apps and while away the hours chatting to strangers on the Internet.

These are the Kiwis refusing to let lockdowns and social distancing get in the way of their search for love, and are instead ramping up their efforts to find a match online.

They're not alone. The Washington Post reported in July that national Google searches related to how to date were at a five-year high, and dating app statistics showed a 10-15 per cent increase in users from February to March 2020.

In NZ, online dating app Bumble has just developed the option of Night In, where two people can play an interactive game during a video chat after matching. In July it launched a ‘vaccinated’ badge so users can share their vaccinated status with potential new partners.

Statistics from the app’s Australian users show 45 per cent more people are asking potential dates about their vaccine status or Covid symptoms than the year before, and 21 per cent say they’re waiting longer to have sex with a new partner.

Spokeswoman Lucille McCart says although Covid has made courting that much harder, it’s also further normalised virtual dating and helped people be clearer on what they really want.

“This time last year we ran a survey and saw about 20 per cent using the app were newly single having broken up in the peak of the pandemic. Lockdown made a lot of people reassess what they want, and people are more likely to be looking for more serious relationships because of what we’ve been through.”

It’s a sentiment that Aaron agrees with. Like Libby, the would-be dater doesn’t want his surname used, though he’s happy to describe looking for love in a pandemic: “It’s bloody frustrating.”

Single since splitting with his long-time boyfriend during the 2020 lockdown, the Aucklander has mainly relied on “the good old-fashioned way of meeting people” through friends, work and social occasions. With much of those methods off the cards for the near-future, he’s putting more effort into his online interactions.

“Normally I’d match with someone and meet within a few days if the signs were right. Now we’re chatting longer and interacting more – I think that’s actually a positive thing.”

Taking that time means he’s been able to weed out people he’d normally have had to meet to gauge, and has a few dates lined up for when he can finally meet them in person. In the meantime, there are other positives.

“I watched a movie online with a guy I’m interested in, and he didn’t even have to know I was wearing pyjama pants below my nice shirt. I feel a bit guilty for not telling him...if he’s reading this it’ll be awkward.”

Aaron’s experience of spending more time talking online is mirrored by what another dating platform is seeing from users.

FindSomeone spokeswoman Millie Silvester says trends on the website are similar to those during and following the 2020 lockdown.

“When New Zealand first moved to alert level 4 in 2020, we saw a 29 per cent increase in the number of messages FindSomeone members were sending when compared to before the lockdown.”

This August, the company saw a four per cent jump in the number of new members compared with July, and a 17 per cent increase in messages being sent.

In Wellington, one would-be dater says she’s been sending and receiving many more messages than usual on Tinder – though the ones she’s receiving aren’t of particularly high quality.

“People are definitely more desperate and thirstier than they were before lockdown, which is a bit sad.”

Single for the past few years, the 41-year-old has enjoyed taking a break from the pressure of in-person dates. These days she can lie on the couch eating chippies while messaging instead of having to worry about looking her best across a table.

“I’ve also perfected my selfie game – you have to take the photo from above.”

Vaccination status is a big decider when it comes to potential dates for many of her peer group, and she wouldn’t date an essential worker because of concerns about exposure to the virus. As for everyone else, she has a tip for increasing your chances online.

“Upload a photo of you in your mask. Obviously other photos where we can actually see your face, but the mask goes a long way to show what your views are.”

Sasha Madarasz owns Two’s Company, a dating agency for Wellington and Auckland, and says despite the pandemic and lockdowns she’s never been busier.

“If anything, Covid has made people more determined to find a partner.”

supplied Sasha Madarasz from Two’s Company.

In non-lockdown times Madarasz meets and screens clients in person before recommending them to a potential match already on her books; these days she’s still doing it – just virtually. Her dating clients have also adapted.

“They're spending more time chatting over the phone…texts during the day, leading up to a catch-up with a glass of wine on Zoom on a Friday night.”

It works too: “Next week and the week after there’s going to be a rush for first dates.”

Jessica Maxwell, a lecturer in social psychology at the University of Auckland, says it’s no surprise people want or need to connect with a partner during the pandemic.

“Loneliness is on the rise; we’re missing all those little interactions research shows are important... the neighbour, the barista. Even in the film Cast Away Tom Hanks is so lonely he makes friends with a volley ball...not that I’m saying people on Tinder are like that.”

She quotes one study showing people concerned about Covid-19 were starting to look for financial security and faithfulness from a partner: “a high percentage of people are now looking for ‘the one’ rather than just dating.”

As for Libby, since that cancelled date she and her match have talked moved on from messaging to talking on the phone and over video. She’s looking forward to the eventual meeting; the pair already know they’ll get on.

But if it doesn't work out that’s all good too: “It’s given me something to do during lockdown.”