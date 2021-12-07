There's something about Mary: The Otago woman who lives life in shades of pink

Everything became brighter for Mary Keith when she started to dress in only pink.

“Nobody looks at pink and cries.”

This is 68-year-old Mary Keith’s simple explanation for her extraordinary lifestyle.

“What is wrong with all these people wearing black?” she says. “You see black at funerals and people are crying. It is not a happy colour. But pink is.”

More than two decades ago, Keith decided to turn her world completely pink.

Today, she is known as Otago’s pink lady, so much so that an automobile paint company even named a paint colour after her a few years ago – a glittery pink called Mad Mary’s Pink.

But Keith says she is certainly not mad, just happy to make people smile. “If you can leave here and think I have lived my best life and put smiles on faces, then what else matters? Nothing.”

And when you meet Keith, you can’t help but smile.

It starts with her bright pink lipstick grin and continues through her pink hair, pink hat, pink sunglasses, pink rings, pink shoes and clothing, all in shades of pink. She even owns a pink Ford hot rod, Harley-Davidson, and e-bike.

With her bubbly voice, she describes how her outrageous dress sense came in the wake of a conservative South Otago upbringing on her parents’ dairy farm with four siblings, her in the middle.

OLIVIA CALDWELL/Stuff Mary Keith owns a pink Ford hot rod, a pink Harley-Davidson, and a pink e-bike.

“We were old-school in terms of how we were brought up. Conservative types, work all the time to get ahead.

“By the end my parents had five dairy farms. They were just hard workers. But dyeing your hair and all those things were just totally out of the question. It was a waste of money to them and even when I was married and had left home, I still ran to those rules.”

After her mother died, Keith decided to do what had always been the unthinkable – dye her hair.

“I put a pink rinse through my hair, watched Coronation Street, and by the time it was over it was time to take the colour out.”

But it started out at the gingery end of the colour palette, Keith gave orange a crack at first and hated how it looked on her.

So, from 1999, pink would be her colour and she wasn’t doing it half-heartedly. It was the start of a new way of life.

When a woman dyes her hair a wild colour, there is often a tale to tell. Keith went through a rough divorce after 40 years of marriage.

“I got married at 19 because that was the only way to get out of home in those days.”

OLIVIA CALDWELL/Stuff Mary Keith was not allowed to dye her hair growing up, but after her mother died, she decided it was time for a pink hairdo.

The divorce spurred her on to by pink leathers and that pink Harley-Davidson to use to travel the United States.

And that’s when she noticed the happiness this colour brings. “When I wear my pink leathers and I ride my bike, I look like Elvis reincarnated. He has still not left the building,” she says.

“I just started to notice people were paying attention, they were smiling. It is about having fun and making people smile.”

Aside from her automobiles and wardrobe, Keith also has a home painted pink all through the inside.. She is contemplating painting the outside pink too.

She wakes up happy when she sees it, she says.

OLIVIA CALDWELL/Stuff Everything became brighter for Mary Keith when she started to dress in only pink.

“I have a motto. You can have one down day, but you are not allowed two in a row – and that's what I live by. I live on the positive side. There is no point in the negative, you don’t get to make up time for the down days.

“You don't get another hour added on to your life, this is not a trial life.”

She says she finds men to be less accepting of her colourful lifestyle than women, but it doesn't bother her in the slightest.

“We don't have negative people in our lives any more,” she says.

Mad or not, pink is her colour.

“I knew it was made for me.”