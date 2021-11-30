Do not comment on your girlfriend's thong bikini

Verity Johnson: “Personally, I always welcome this conversation starter as a chance to explain that a swimsuit is an expression of a woman’s sensual soul.”

OPINION: This weekend all of Auckland was at the beach, oiled up and crisping ourselves in the sun like rotisserie chickens.

The sand was blistering white, the sea a dazzling turquoise, and then the heavens parted, and she descended from the heavens on a winged, inflatable unicorn floatie.

The girl with the thong bikini….

Well, actually she was emerging from the changing room trying to surreptitiously wipe sodden toilet paper from her jandal. But still, for me, it may as well have been the birth of Venus. She was surrounded by fluttering cherubs, also in peachy, scrunchy, g-string bikinis, emerging from the loos to meet their bored boyfriends bearing chilly-bins.

I almost wept for joy and sartorial salvation. At last, the thong bikini has arrived.

Until now, our swimwear taste has appealed solely to Maria Von Trapp. If you’ve ever tried to wear anything vaguely fun, you’ll have experienced the full wrath of the concerned mother superiors patrolling the shores in blistering, won’t-you-think-of-the-children moral outrage.

Or worse, you’ll have an outraged partner.

Which was exactly what I could see unfolding as my Venus approached her underwhelming, baseball-capped Mars. Hesitation rose to his lips and I could see him, and a hundred other boyfriends this summer, form the hated phrase, “You’re not wearing that…!”

Personally, I always welcome this conversation starter as a chance to explain that a swimsuit is an expression of a woman’s sensual soul. Something completely beautiful, magical, and belonging to nobody except her. So if I want to dress like I’m anticipating being kidnapped by a Miami drug kingpin who’ll force me to dance on his poker tables during illicit late night gambling sessions... I shall.

But look, I’m not going to get into the morality of this here. This is about practicality. So boys, if your girl starts buying thong bikinis this summer there’s something you need to know. To us, a swimsuit is not a swimsuit.

It takes guts to wear a G in public. You’re sticking up a finger at the deeply persistent ideas of feminine modesty and purity. You know you’re going to get heckled, leered or shamed at least once, but you’ve chosen to do this anyway. So if she's doing this, she has a point to prove.

This could be your partner’s rebellion against past boyfriends who told her what to wear and acted as though they owned her sexuality like a toothbrush – theirs, and theirs alone.

Or it’s a riotous reclamation of her joy de vivre. She’s tired of making herself smaller just to stay safe; she wants to be dazzling and daring and uncork her lust for life again.

Or she’s venting that inexplicable fury we all have fermenting inside us after years of being told our bodies are a source of shame, of danger, of purity, of desire, of lust, of consumption…

And we’re so confused and overwhelmed that we put this on as a kind of spandex-y scream.

Or she wants to feel cute because she’s tired of feeling like she’s never hot enough.

My point is, this spandex has symbolic significance. You may feel mildly uncomfortable with the idea of someone checking your missus out. But this discomfort will pale in comparison to the furious eruption of sulphur and brimstone that will erupt out of her like Vesuvius if you challenge her swimsuit. You will be pitting your background irritation against decades of fermented fury.

So, for the sake of saving your relationship from melting like a paddle pop, there’s only one thing to do. Do what this boy did, pause, swallow the hesitation, recognise what this means for her, smile and say, “you look great babe.”