'It's fantastic': First part of Whangārei Hundertwasser Art Centre opens

Whangārei residents were keen to be able to see and touch the new Hundertwasser Art Centre, with the grounds and restaurant opening this week.

Building the Hundertwasser Art Centre may have cost more and taken longer than expected, but Whangārei residents were overawed when the iconic building was revealed this week.

The $33 million project has been screened behind fences since work on the last building designed by late Austrian artist Friedrich Hundertwasser began in September 2018.

But residents have been able to get up close to the colourful building since the fences came down on Thursday and the restaurant opened inside on Friday.

Greg Hay/Supplied The removal of the fences has meant residents can get up close to the Hundertwasser Art Centre and its quirky features, like uneven paving around the water fountain.

The art centre itself, including the largest collection of Hundertwasser’s Art outside of Vienna, the Wairau Māori Art Gallery, viewing platform and rooftop garden, will now not open until February 20.

READ MORE:

* Opening of Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei delayed by two months

* Real gold cupola brings 'touch of magic' to Whangārei's Hundertwasser building

* Trees form huge afforested roof on Whangārei's Hundertwasser Art Centre



But Whangārei residents said just being able to see the building, touch the walls and explore the Hundertwasser-style courtyard with uneven ground was very exciting.

Denise Piper/Stuff Miliana Greene, pictured with Melania and George Temocama, says the Hundertwasser Art Centre is beautiful for Whangārei.

Miliana Greene said the building stands out: “I think it’s beautiful for Whangārei.”

When Greene first moved to Whangārei in 2017, she was worried about the expense of the building, but she does not hold the same fears now she can see it.

Scott Verevis also thought the building would attract overseas tourists to Whangārei.

“I love it; it will be great once it opens up and we can see what it’s all about,” Verevis said.

Kea Kids News The Hundertwasser Art Centre - honouring the dream of artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser two decades after he died –is situated near the water in Whangārei’s Town Basin. (File photo)

“It’s not ugly – I don’t think it’s ugly at all. Is it a white elephant? We’ll find out but I wouldn’t think so.”

Karen Abel​, another Whangārei resident, was exploring the grounds on crutches with her family.

The uneven paving did not cause any problems for her getting around, and she was admiring the view of what she called a piece of art.

“I think it looks absolutely amazing ... Where I work, I can look down and see it now, so it’s even more fantastic,” Karen Abel said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Kayla Pou, and Karen and Richard Abel, say it is great to be able to touch the new Hundertwasser Art Centre, with Karen saying she was able to get around on the uneven paving with her crutches.

“Yes, it’s quirky but I believe it’s going to be a real drawcard for Whangārei.”

Karen Abel said the fact the centre will incorporate New Zealand’s first dedicated Māori art gallery was important for both Northland and Hundertwasser’s principals.

Husband Richard Abel​ also had no qualms about the ability of the art centre to contribute to the local economy.

“We’ve been looking at it from behind the fences, and to be able to come up and touch it now is a bit special.”

Denise Piper/Stuff Maylene Robbie and Kelly Smith are impressed with the Hundertwasser Art Centre grounds and Town Basin Park next door.

Kelly Smith​ admired both the art centre and the nearby Town Basin park, a $6.6m Whangārei District Council project which was also partly revealed this week.

Smith said both took good advantage of Whangārei’s harbour as a feature.

“I have family who come from touristy areas and I never know where to take them in Whangārei. But I would definitely bring them here and be proud.”

Barry Trass​, chairman of Prosper Northland Trust which helped fundraise for the art centre, also believed the building would silence critics.

“We’re overwhelmed with how it’s turned out – it’s amazing.”

Trass said it was a shame the opening of the art centre had been delayed, but he said that was the result of Covid-19 lockdowns and supply delays.

“That’s Covid; good things take time.”