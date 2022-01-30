From foster care, to modelling: Meet the exceptional Stacey Hayes

Stacey Hayes who has been chosen to go to the Globe next year, one of only 24 from around NZ.

A lot of Stacey Hayes’ life is a blur. Things sort of run together making it hard to remember the details.

Take the number of foster families she’s lived with for instance. There have been heaps, she’s just not sure of the exact number. Some were excellent; some were pretty crappy; the ones she has now are awesome.

Other things that are blurry include the number of siblings she has, which is a stupid question for a writer to ask someone who’s been in care. Currently, she lives with four, but totting up all the previous ones is impossible; she’s not sure where her biological brother is, maybe in Whangarei.

There are things she remembers clearly though: falling asleep at her drunken father’s feet, a wine bladder for a pillow; leaving a note to tell a carer she was a girl and not a boy, loving her birth mum very much.

It’s a hell of a lot to fit in to only 18 years of life.

Supplied Stacey Hayes grew up in foster care. She transitioned to female at 14, is now a model, and heading to Toi Whakaari Drama School.

Today Hayes (Tainui) is speaking from her hometown of Oakura in Taranaki. It was there in the local Four Square she was approached by someone who told her she should be a model, and now she is. She has plans to eventually head overseas for her modelling career but next year she’s off to Wellington City having secured a sought-after spot at Toi Whakaari drama school.

The decision to become an actress first stemmed from her refusal to follow what always seemed a pre-ordained path.

“If I was like my parents I'd be on the benefit drinking alcohol all the time and doing drugs. I wanted to be better than that, the opposite.”

But also, becoming an actor will mean she can do dozens of different jobs and live a lot of lives: maybe a chef, a cop or a superhero.

“I can be standing in front of a screen and people will see me flying. That’s amazing.”

This year she was one of only 24 students from Aotearoa chosen to attend a trip to Shakespeare’s Globe in London in 2022, Covid permitting.

She’s always loved performing and can remember singing confidently for her family, only to ask them years later to confirm her suspicions she wasn’t actually very good at it.

“I had begun to wonder if they enjoyed it because I did it well or because I was cute. It was because I was cute.”

Supplied Stacey Hayes: “ I’m just a girl that was born in the wrong body.”

Life was hard for the cute kid. She was removed from her birth family at 9 years old and placed into her first foster family the following year.

“I remember the good families. I remember one who lived on a farm, and they were perfect. They'd been married for ages, and they didn't have a single argument while I was there. It was crazy to me.”

Arguments were something she was used to growing up with her own parents. Her mum was an angel but the young Stacey was often trying to look after her dad.

“I was constantly dragging him into the house and putting him to bed. I'd tell his friends to go away because it was a school night, and I was trying to sleep. I was up adulting while everyone else was up drinking. I guess that’s where my grit comes from.”

Back in those days she was living as a boy, at least outwardly. Born male, she always felt there’d been a terrible mistake that had seen her end up in a body of the wrong gender. She’s felt like that for as long as she can remember.

“I thought other boys felt like I did, that they actually wanted to be girls. Then I was like ‘OK it’s just me’.”

She’s come out as a girl a couple of times: the first when she was 11 years old, by leaving a note on her foster parent’s phone.

“I left it for her to find in the morning –it just said ‘I want to be a girl’. The next day she asked who did it and I said I didn’t know.”

It was her, obviously, and although her carer bought her pink clothes and told her she had to “act like a girl now”, things didn’t go well.

“She kept telling me the dad in the house was going to struggle to call me Stacey because he was old-fashioned, but I think that was a cover for her. I didn’t feel supported.”

The second time was when she was 14 and a student at an all-boys school; the following year she transferred to Spotswood College as Stacey. Like much of her life the transition hasn’t always been easy. While people she knew weren’t at all surprised, others made things tough. The bullying started when she was a bit older.

In retrospect, she thinks she was too quick to disclose her transition, thinking everyone would be as thrilled as she was.

“I used to tell everybody ‘I used to be a boy, and now I’m a girl,’ isn't that crazy? Now I don’t go out of my way to tell someone unless I get a nice vibe from them, or they ask.”

Other people take it unto themselves to spread the word though, and she’ll be pleased to leave that small town talk behind when she heads to the city. She’s not uncomfortable being known as transgender - she just isn’t defined by it.

“I’m just a girl. I feel I was legitimately born to be a girl. To me, I’m just a girl that was born in the wrong body.”

Stacey never left care. Her seemingly endless list of foster families might sound sad but it was something she recalls being happy about.

“Moving to different families was a safe feeling because I didn’t want to see anyone other than my mum as a family. When it came time for another one I’d be relieved.”

Her current foster parents Gail and Bob are different though. Stacey’s been with them for fours years now and “they feel like family.”

Looking back on what she’s been through, Stacey feels lucky. Despite being determined not to dwell on adversity or “trauma compete” with others, she knows her past is where her grit comes from.

“It was definitely not the best, but I can't complain. I’m glad of all the hard stuff I went through because it’s made me who I am today.”

She’s just received a Prime Minister’s award recognising success in young people who’ve been or still are in the care and protection system. She didn’t get to meet Jacinda Ardern but did send her a video – she likes to think one day the PM might see her on the big screen and remember her.

If – when – she makes it big she’ll use her platform to put a spotlight on kids in care. We all read the stories both good and bad, but we should be thinking more about those children.

“You never know what’s going on behind doors – a lot of foster kids know how to act because sometimes we feel like we can't ask for help or say we're not OK.”

People need to know how best to support young people in the system, she says, and she knows where we should begin.

“By asking if someone is OK regularly, giving hugs regularly, making sure you're there without them knowing it. Not much.”