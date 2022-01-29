Rummikub, anyone? Board games at the bach

Bach days. An early morning walk along the beach with the dog before breakfast. Maybe a bike ride or a paddle board. Swimming with the kids, a coffee at the local cafe. All going well, a spot of fishing that brings in dinner. The annual catchup drink with the neighbours.

And then the weather turns. Almost without fail, Hamilton woman Julia Drury says, Cooks Beach will get a northerly storm in summer, with torrential rain for a day followed by a couple of days of drizzle. That’s when the jigsaw puzzles would often come out at the Drury bach, and an iconic image would slowly develop over a couple of days on the coffee table.

There were also board games. Classics like Monopoly, Pictionary, Scrabble, some of them so well used they’ve had to have their boxes repaired with tape while the odd part may now be missing.

Julia Drury says even on a fine day she would often get her two young children, Karl and Hannah, playing board games. It took them out of the heat of the sun and provided much-needed quiet time. They could play with their grandmother, Monica Warren. “They fondly remember that.”

Karl and Hannah were aged seven and five when the Drurys bought the bach 22 years ago, and Julia has noticed her children, as they have reached their 20s and use the bach with friends, still play board and card games.

Richard Walker/Waikato Times Book a bach, and you also get games, books and DVDs

Some stay the same, some are new. Cranium has been added and these days Hannah and her friends will play Monopoly Deal, Uno and Dobble as card games, and Catan as a board game, while a niece’s favourite is Earthopoly. As for Julia and husband Peter, Sequence, Cards Against Humanity and Five Crowns are brought out when friends stay.

There was a phase when Karl and his mates would play PlayStation in the converted garage Karl used as a bedroom. “But never in the lounge,” Julia says. “And again, it was only in downtime. It wasn't like they were shut away 24/7 out there, it was more just they were exhausted and so they’d just sit in there and chill, perhaps in the evening before dinner or after dinner.”

Like so many Kiwi baches, the Drurys’ also has shelves for books and for DVDs but, while they are both well stocked, Drury now turns to her Kindle for summer reading. She goes for either light romances or thrillers, often based on friends’ recommendations, and she’s worked out how to find the best reading spot at the bach – follow Mac, their border collie kelpie, who will have triangulated shade and breeze to perfection.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Sue Ravlich plays Guess Who? with her granddaughter Zoe, 7.

Like Julia Drury, Hamilton woman Sue Ravlich now uses a Kindle for her summer reading. She used to stop at Carson’s bookshop in Thames en route to the Wyuna Bay family bach just outside Coromandel, and spend $200-odd on reading for the holiday. Those books and others would circulate around the small community the family became part of during school holidays. But now the Kindle does the work.

And, as with the Drurys, board games have always played a part in Ravlich holidays. Now with a new generation filtering through the bach, Sue is the go-to for the kids to play with, drawing from a cupboard full of games. “I've probably played board games with my grandchildren far more than anybody else has.”

These days, she and seven-year-old Zoe play a lot of Uno, along with Connect Four, Guess Who?, Snap and Happy Families, both at the beach and at the Ravliches’ home. There was a time when Sue might let Zoe win Uno, but those days are past. “I have to try and win. Zoe's very good at things like that. And I sometimes think she lets me win.”

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Zoe studies her options.

Rummikub has been a bach favourite. They still have an old version of the game, with porcelain tiles, that was gifted to them 25 or 30 years ago.

“We've got a very old Trivial Pursuit and the grandchildren find some of those questions a bit hard.” She laughs. “It's quite good because we can win then.”

When it comes to older classics, she also recalls a wooden-framed chinese checkers set her grandparents owned, with marbles instead of pegs for the holes. “I used to love that game.”

Meanwhile, from a different generation, Eliot Jessep takes a selection of games to his partner’s family Coromandel bach. “Phase 10 is an absolute hit,” says the Game Kings co-founder. “That would be the number one played card game at our bach.”

Jessep, whose Waikato online sales company has grown rapidly since startup in 2015 to a staff of more than 20 today, thinks the pleasure people get from board games is the social interaction. “People are looking for an excuse to get off technology, and actually hang out with friends and family. I think parents as well are acutely aware of kids being stuck to their devices all the time.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Game Kings’ Eliot Jessep, left, with co-founder Ben Hawken.

That sees board games having their moment in the sun, fed by an explosion of new games coming onto the market.

Jessep thinks the audience of board gamers has broadened over the past couple of years, with games once thought nerdy making it into the mainstream. He cites the unlikely sounding Gloomhaven at the hefty end of the scale, but also says they sell a “huge amount” of party and drinking type games like Cards Against Humanity. “We find a lot of women who want to get together and have a few wines and have a bit of a cheeky laugh buying those sort of party games as well. It's pretty diverse, the range of people buying nowadays.”

The age of the computer and internet have, ironically, been key to the resurgence. Crowd funding through platforms like Kickstarter has played a part in enabling the proliferation of new titles, but the genesis of the current boom goes back further.

Pixelpark’s Tim Tripp, who started his online retail Christchurch company in 1999, says board games used to be huge post-World War II and on through the 1970s and 80s. But then came Windows 3.1 and the surging popularity of computer games at the start of the 1990s. The board game market took a hit, not helped by Hasbro elbowing other distributors out of the Walmart market.

The flipside to the Hasbro manoeuvre was it created fertile ground for creativity, because individuals, rather than companies, began designing games and selling them online, Tripp says.

In a further irony, board game designers drew from the strategies that were developed in the computer game industry, he says. An example would be resource management game Settlers of Catan, which has similarities to computer game Age of Empires. It was designed in 1995 by a German dental technician, Klaus Teuber, and remains one of Pixelpark’s biggest sellers.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times A children’s classic, Guess Who?

Nevertheless, when he started Pixelpark, “selling board games was like selling a disease”. He recalls an encounter around 2008 when he was wearing a Settlers of Catan T-shirt. “I had someone in a mall walk up to me and say ‘it's embarrassing that I know what that T-shirt means.’”

Now Catan is readily available in some mainstream bookstores and Tripp says his own company sold more than 150,000 games in 2021. “We probably sell more now in one week than we sold in a whole year when we first started. The market’s definitely a completely different beast to what it was.”

Covid further boosted sales, as New Zealand’s overseas travel spend was diverted locally and as people looked for entertainment at home. He estimates sales would have doubled, and have remained above what they used to be, but he is cautious about the future, with global supply chains disrupted.

Like Jessep, Tripp lauds the social experience board games offer. “I think board games are a pathway back to social connection, which I think is really important because I think kids aren't learning social skills. And I think a lot of anxiety and depression in younger people is caused because there's no social connection, no real place of belonging.”

Waikato Times Geoff and Jane Holt’s Hamilton store, Game Centre, has a board game for everyone.

That focus on youngsters’ learning informs his aversion to childhood classic Snakes and Ladders, which you won’t find at Pixelpark. “It's not a game. You make no decisions. You roll the dice, you move that number. There are better games out there for a young child where they actually have to make a choice at some stage in the game.”

Another classic also draws derision. “Monopoly, I can't understand why people play that game. Not only does it take like a whole day to play it and you know you're going to be losing after the first hour, but you've got to wait forever for your turn. You know, when there's games you can play which will only take 45 minutes and you're doing something every single turn all the time, right through the game.”

Put in those terms, it sounds remarkably like someone baffled by test cricket when T20s are the alternative.

“The last time I played Monopoly was about 15 years ago. And I was actually winning and I sold all my stock to the player who was coming second because I was sick of it and I wanted to go and do something else.”

That said, Tripp’s is not a blanket disapproval of older games. “Scrabble is fine. Scrabble's a good word game. And Cluedo is fine, I've got nothing against Cluedo. I think there are better production games out there now.”

Waikato Times Puzzles are also part of the Game Centre offering.

In some cases, those games are being produced by New Zealand developers. Game Kings has a studio arm designing games, including Kiwis Versus Morality and its number one seller over the past two years, Tākaro, which involves learning te reo as the game is played.

Game Centre, a Hamilton retail store on the corner of Garden Place and Alexandra St, is also creating its own. The day Stuff calls on owners Jane and Geoff Holt, Geoff is wearing a Pairilous t-shirt. And why not? It’s a game the Holts devised, set in the Regency period with players trying to pair off couples. They have also come up with Let Sleeping Dons Lie and Bearthmitec, the latter a game for youngsters that slips in some unobtrusive learning – Tripp would approve.

The value of a bricks and mortar store is the Holts can talk to customers and make recommendations based on their situation and preferences. There’s a game for each of them, as well as an array of puzzles. Some might want something small, maybe because they’re holidaying in a caravan. They might be pointed to Five Crowns, Coup or Wordsy.

Jane Holt says they get all age groups. “We have grandmas and granddads, we have mums and dads, we have 20 to 30-year-olds, and families with little kids.”

As for the Holts themselves, they say their own favourite game of 2021 was Dune Imperium. “It's a very tight game, very well balanced,” Geoff says with a connoisseur’s appreciation.

“There's nothing like sitting around a table and sharing a bit of time,” Jane says. “Half an hour to an hour, having drinks, having laughs. Good relationship stuff.”

Board games. Made for a long weekend at the caravan or bach.

Your next game

Geoff Holt is reluctant to pick a top five; as he says, Game Centre prefer to talk to customers before giving them a steer. In the leadup to Christmas, they divided their wares into no fewer than 24 categories and then the staff collectively chose a top five within each category. So it seems a bit rude even to ask. But, when pressed, here are some Holt mentions.

His own favourite is the original Dune board game, which requires five or six players – preferably six. Holt says it's about area domination, like a war game. It's asymmetric, meaning each player has their own abilities and it is, he says, very well balanced. “Each phase of play is incredibly simple. But getting a perception in one's head of the total, where the game is going, that's a different story.”

Holt thinks Deception Murder in Hong Kong is one of the big underappreciated games. He says it’s a bit like Cluedo, with one person the murderer in amongst all of the detectives. “They're trying to give people a false narrative as to why they're not the murderer and somebody else is. You need about five people really, to do it justice, but it's a very good game.”

Hues and Cues, for up to 10 people, is more of a party game, he says. Using a board with a huge range of colours, a player with a card corresponding to just one of them gives first a one-word clue and then a two-word clue for people to try and pinpoint the exact hue.

Holt reckons all sorts of games have surpassed Scrabble. “And Wordsy is a good one for your caravan, or your tight space because it's a card game.” A grid of eight consonants is laid out, with different point values, and each player has to make up a word that includes as many of the consonants as possible – under time pressure. “It's fairly short, it's only about half an hour,” Holt says.

“And then there's simple bluffing games like Cockroach Poker. You don't want to have four creepy-crawly cockroaches or whatever out in front of you. So the first person to end up with four of a kind of the nasties loses. It's pleasant nonsense.”