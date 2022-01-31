Covid-19 hits NZ wedding businesses as couples postpone their big day

Owner of website Taranaki Weddings and Churchwood Bridal Louise Campbell talks about how much of an impact the pandemic has had on the wedding industry.

New Zealand’s wedding season should be in full swing at this time of year, but thanks to Covid-19 it is taking a hit because of mask mandates, limited numbers and uncertainty.

The wedding industry is under a lot of pressure, said Louise Campbell, who owns Churchwood Bridal and website Taranaki Weddings.

‘’Normally at this time of year on a Saturday we’d be fully booked in the store, but we’ve had consultations cancelled because brides don’t want to buy their wedding dresses right now.’’

Although even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has postponed her wedding, some still going ahead, Campbell said.

‘’But the reality is, if you can’t have the wedding you’ve dreamed of, or you’ve planned, then people are choosing to postpone, so vendors are losing bookings and there is no Government support.’’

The closed border has meant people cannot have family from overseas, and people want to postpone their weddings until they can have their loved ones there.

Only 100 people are allowed if everyone is vaccinated. If not the limit is 25, she said.

Campbell stressed she did not disagree with the mask mandate and her business was taking every precaution to keep people safe.

‘’It’s just the impact it’s had on businesses has been overlooked,” she said. “It’s cut my business in half. We sell advertising and vendors who’ve lost bookings don’t want to advertise, so we’re like everybody else, we have felt an impact.’’

To add to the pressure, last Thursday the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 website was updated to say ‘’masks were required at all gatherings, full stop’’.

‘’It just caused complete uproar in the industry,” Campbell said. “It basically said you could only take your mask off to eat and drink, and you couldn’t take your mask to get your photographs taken.’’

Campbell rang the Covid-19 business helpline and was told the information was correct.

‘’The wedding industry across the country was in chaos panicking.

‘’No one wants to get married wearing mask, no one wants to walk up the aisle wearing a mask, or have wedding photographs taken wearing a mask.’’

At about 12.30pm on Friday the information was changed to say if the wedding had exclusive use of the venue then masks were not required, Campbell said.

‘’By that point all the stress had been caused..’’

SUPPLIED Marriage celebrant Tracey Zehnder.

New Plymouth Marriage celebrant Tracey Zehnder said she had four couples call her within 10 minutes.

‘’All of them were saying, ‘We don’t know if we’re going to go ahead, can we quickly go ahead before the mandate?’

“People are getting quite tired of things being up in the air and not having any certainty.’’

Weddings are being postponed because people think it’s not safe, Zehnder said.

‘’A couple who had booked a prime Saturday afternoon in March now want a prime Saturday afternoon in February next year. For all those vendors involved, it’s too short notice to rebook that Saturday in March. So in that way, postponement issues have hurt a lot of us, and we’ve had gaps in the calendar.’’

A lot of Zehnder’s clients are pushing on with their weddings and are on edge hoping nothing blows up until after their date.

‘’It’s a tricky time for everyone and weddings are a high-risk activity.’’

