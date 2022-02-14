Young Timaru model on New York Fashion Week catwalk

​

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Timaru's Sarah Young on the catwalk for Musa Fabric at New York Fashion Week.

A Timaru 8-year-old’s catwalk debut under the bright lights during New York Fashion Week included a surprise appearance from her stepfather in an attempt to encourage her in her big break.

Sarah Young​ was selected to model for Filipino-based company Musa Fabric at the prestigious Big Apple event, from February 11 to 16, completing two shows and featuring on two giant billboards in Times Square.

Her stepfather Trevor Norton, 66, also unexpectedly ended up on the catwalk too, his wife, and Sarah’s mother, Mto Olivares, who is also on the trip, said.

“The runway experience was awesome,’’ Oliveraes said.

“I had tears in my eyes. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for them they will never forget. I am also proud of Trev, he nailed it. People love him as the oldest runway model.’’

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Trevor Norton, of Timaru, steps out on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week to support his model stepdaughter, Sarah Young.

Sarah modelled for Musa and Steadfast Boutique, and will appear in other international shows in March.

Olivares​ said Sarah was loving the experience.

Supplied Sarah Young, 8, in New York.

Fashion label Steadfast Boutique signed Sarah to model children’s dresses and accessories, and she also has offers to model in Florida and North Carolina, Olivares said.

With no certainty of an MIQ spot on returning to New Zealand, Olivares said they may be forced to stay in the United States until self-isolation is implemented on March 15.

Supplied First time New York Fashion Week model Timaru's Sarah Young, 8, stands in front of one of two billboards with her image on them in Times Square.

“It was worth taking the risk of going out of the country without any assurance of MIQ to come back,” Olivares said.

Joy Soo founded Musa Fabric in January, 2020, after learning how banana fibre could be used to make fabric.

To make three metres of fabric of banana and thread takes one day and is produced by prisoners and indigenous people in Davao del Norte, in the Philippines. The finished material is used to make clothes, earrings, bracelets, sandals, and hats.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Timaru's Sarah Young, 8, on the catwalk during New York Fashion Week.

Timaru’s Musa Fabric, the only New Zealand-based branch of the company, is one of many worldwide, with some of the company’s profits injected back into the community in the Philippines.