Brannavan Gnanalingam on… the kindness of a stranger one night in Mali

We were somewhere around Djenné, Mali, on the edge of the desert, when we realised we had no idea where to sleep.

Djenné, a small town near the mighty Niger River, is most famous for its astounding Great Mosque, a towering structure made from sun-baked earth bricks, sand and earth, which overlooks the town's central market. The entire town takes an active role in maintaining the mosque and repairing damage caused by rain and heat.

While we couldn't enter as non-Muslims, we would be able to walk around both it and the stunning Old Town.

My friend D and I were travelling from the capital, Bamako, nearly 400km away. Our bus was meant to take 6 hours to get to Djenné, dropping us off near the town at 6pm.

The bus had some mechanical issues.

My years doing intercity travel on New Zealand buses had prepared me for the zen-like state you get into with such breakdowns – there's little point huffing and puffing, as there's literally nothing you can do. Short of learning how to be a heavy-vehicle mechanic, I suppose.

D and I had been travelling down from Morocco to Ghana, and we'd got used to showing up in towns and cities at night, without any accommodation booked (this was pre-accommodation websites or smart phones or anything beyond, at best, an out-of-date Lonely Planet). We'd wing it and we'd be fine.

Except as the night lengthened, we did wonder if Djenné accommodation options were going to be a 24/7 operation, like, say in Fes or Dakar.

I chatted to my neighbour on the bus journey. He was going to Djenné as well, so at least we'd know when to get off the bus in the dark. As the night got closer to midnight though, I was definitely craning my neck a bit more to search for lights, or anything, that'd show that we were getting close.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Mali at 2am was not what Brannavan Gnanalingam expected. But it offered up a surprise.

At 2am, the bus came to a halt. My neighbour said we were there, and we scrambled off. The bus screeched away as soon as we'd disembarked. D (who doesn't speak French) looked at me in confusion as to why we'd got off.

I could understand his confusion. It was pitch black around us, the stars so breath-taking I just gulped at their vibrancy (there's a reason why the Dogon people in that area were such renowned astronomers). There was nothing, however, that resembled a town. There were a few huts in the distance, but certainly no Great Mosque.

We pondered what to do, which didn't take long as we had nothing really to do. We had our packs and our sleeping bags and we'd make do. My neighbour on the bus had other ideas.

He grabbed me by the arm and directed us to one of the forlorn huts in the distance. The hut didn't have a door and looked, at most, to be about 3-4 square metres inside. The neighbour said something to a person inside - a person, who up to that point, had been in a deep sleep.

The man came outside the hut, dragging his bed outside too. He had a yarn to my bus neighbour then went back inside and unrolled his prayer mat. He said we could rest there, as he went outside to reclaim his sleep. I thought, shamefully, of my likely response if three people knocked on my door at 2am.

There wasn't much inside. Bare ground and cigarettes – during the day, he'd sell cigarettes on the side of the road or whenever buses stopped nearby. We lay down to sleep, grateful for something to lie on.

Brannavan Gnanalingam D and me in Western Sahara on that trip.

At the start of the trip, D said his sleeping bag was tested in Antarctica. I'd brought my classic summer sleeping bag, which, it turned out, wasn't up to the challenge of a Sahelian night. My bus neighbour and I ended up cuddling to get through the night – I slept a fitful couple of hours. D slept fairly well, all things considered. I hated him during those hours.

At dawn, the cigarette salesman woke us up. He said we had a ride to Djenné. I stepped outside and saw a large truck. He'd sorted out that we'd hitch a ride on the back for the remaining, it turns out, 30km to Djenné.

We paid him for the accommodation and his kindness, he gave us a hearty laugh and a slap on the back, and sent us on our way. A simple act of generosity from a man who had no reason to do anything, let alone at two in the morning.