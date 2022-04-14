Why is Easter's mascot a bunny? And where did it get its eggs?

Whether you have read the Bible cover to cover or not, it is fairly safe to say there is no mention of a magic bunny laying decorated eggs and hiding them for children to find in their backyards.

So how then, did a floppy-eared rabbit become the universal symbol for the holiday that, in religious circles, celebrates the rebirth of Jesus.

123rf Both bunnies and eggs are symbols of fertility, but the Easter bunny was likely popularised by German immigrants in the 1800s.

It is a question that has a few theories, but no concrete answers.

Like many religious holidays, Easter traditions and rituals are related to Celtic fertility rites and the Spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere.

Massey University Anthropologist of Religion Dr Amy Whitehead said the hare and eggs are symbols of fertility and rebirth that can be traced back to ancient times with the celebration of the spring equinox.

“A lot of people unwittingly celebrate the equinox. It’s all about renewal. It’s about leaving winter behind and the rebirth of spring,” she said, adding the traditions of Easter are very northern hemisphere-centric.

We’ve all heard the insinuation that bunnies are incredibly fertile, right?

“All this obsession over eggs and bunnies is to do with fertility and spring,” Whitehead said.

“The spring has had this association with the hare for quite some time. Even the goddess Ēostre (the pagan goddess of dawn) was represented with a hare by her side.”

As for the Christian connection to Easter, Whitehead said the holiday has many ties to pagan celebrations (even the term Easter is derived from the goddess Ēostre).

“There was already an existing pattern in the ancient world for the death and rebirth of various gods. Christianity [was] superimposed over the top of an [existing], already welcome, already understood pattern.”

Supplied/Stuff Dr Amy Whitehead says eggs and bunnies are symbols of fertilty, that can be traced back to celebration of the spring equinox.

With that settled, the big question is: does the Easter bunny lay his eggs, or does he just gift them?

Again, it depends on who you ask.

“The Easter bunny never [gave birth to] eggs, but gifted eggs ... I think the link between the two has always been a little tenuous in history,” said Whitehead

“It all became popularised in the 1800s with German immigrants in America, and that’s probably how the Easter bunny began to flourish,” said Whitehead.

According to Time there is a bit more to the German Easter bunny origins.

Children would make nests for the mythical bunny known as the “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws” to leave its colourful eggs for children to find.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff The Easter bunny was popularised by German immigrants to America in the 1800s, says Dr Amy Whitehead.

This tradition soon spread to western families. Eggs became chocolate or other candy, nests became baskets and the German Easter hare become the Easter Bunny.

The Conversation reported that accounts of the Easter Hare existed as early as the 1600s in Germany, where children where said to have hunted for decorated eggs left by the hare.

In England Easter Hare hunts were a little darker, in that the “Hare Pie Scramble” at Hallaton in Liecestershire was a traditinal event where people would “scramble” for a slice of pie.

Whitehead is not an expert of the German folklore of a magic bunny in Germany, but she does confirm German immigrants had a lot to do with our Easter traditions.

“The popularisation of the chocolate did start in the 1800s, and it was through German immigrants,” she said.