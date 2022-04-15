Kiwi-owned fitness range hits Countdown

Thanks to Covid-19, norms around working out have shifted, with many Kiwis ditching their expensive gym memberships in favour of doing their own workouts from home. Although having your own mini home gym cuts out the ongoing expense of a studio membership, there are upfront costs associated with getting the right equipment - and it can be challenging to find a quality range without breaking the bank.

Now, top-selling Kiwi fitness brand Circuband hopes that by offering their products in supermarket chain Countdown, home workout products will become more accessible for all New Zealanders. The Circuband fitness range, which is already sold in many Torpedo7 outlets, is now the first of its kind to be sold in Countdown supermarkets across the country.

Circuband founder Daniel Thomson sees this as a huge win for the fitness industry.

"If we can make fitness products even more accessible to the everyday Kiwi, then we should see an increase in exercise participation - simple as that," he says. "This will only mean good things for everyone's overall health and wellbeing."

Countdown have also taken note of the increase in online and home fitness options, which is why they've now decided to offer a quality fitness range that you can simply grab off the shelves during your normal shop.

SUPPLIED Circuband fitness range is available at over 100 Countdowns nationwide.

"The Circuband range will be the first group of fitness products to hit our shelves, offering resistance bands, booty bands, yoga mats, ab rollers, foam rollers, speed ropes, massage balls, dumbbells and kettlebells," explains Sarah McCormack, Media Relations and Communications Manager at Countdown New Zealand. "This range will be available in over 100 Countdown stores, and we'll be looking to bring other brands into stores over time."

Circuband's flagship powerband products are designed to add higher levels of resistance to classic exercises, meaning you get a tougher workout without needing to add extra weight. The full Circuband range is made to be lightweight and easy to store and transport, making their products ideal for people whose lounges or backyards double as their home gym.

What makes Circuband unique?

Circuband is a 100% New Zealand-owned, family-owned business founded on the belief that fitness was moving from the gym to the home, and that high quality accessories should be more affordable and accessible for the average Kiwi.

"When we founded the business in 2014, people seemed to be over the fad diets and the body building-centric ideology," explains Daniel. "Fitness was becoming more about the everyday person and what they could do individually to enhance their physical and mental health. Our company mission was simple: to allow anyone to workout anywhere."

SUPPLIED Daniel & Nick Thomson joined forces with Pro Rugby Player Tim Bateman in 2021

Armed with a great business idea and a whole lot of ambition, Daniel taught himself to code using YouTube videos and used his new skills to build the Circuband website, then enlisted the help of his two brothers to really get things moving.

Nick, an NZ Sevens athlete who played under Sir Gordon Tietjens, oversaw product testing and developed the fitness workouts for customers to follow. Andrew, on the other hand, was a diligent saver who was able to invest some money early on to put towards purchasing the first batch of patented marquee 'Circubands'.

Fast forward to 2022, where Covid-19 has forced unprecedented changes in lifestyle habits, and the Circuband mission makes more sense now than ever.

"Society has now evolved to the point where people not only demand convenience – they expect it automatically," says Daniel. "By being the first supermarket chain to take a leap into the fitness market, Countdown is allowing many more everyday Kiwis to access high quality fitness gear."

To see the Circuband products your local Countdown has on offer, head in store or click here to see what's available online.