Could prebuilt homes put money in your pocket in the form of rent?

These homes are ideal for budget-conscious purchasers as Ezyline is committed to keeping costs down. They appeal to landlords, as well as to families, because they require minimal maintenance and are fully insulated and double-glazed – exceeding NZ Building Code and Healthy Homes standards.

There's no denying that we are living in turbulent times and our homes are becoming more important to us than ever before, as safe and peaceful sanctuaries, whether owned or rented, for ourselves and our loved ones.

While getting on the property ladder isn't easy, especially at the moment, there are always solutions for people who are prepared to think creatively. The folk at Ezyline Homes have seen a definite uptake in interest around their unique product: prebuilt dwellings, which are manufactured in Mount Maunganui and Feilding, and can be easily transported to sites in urban areas or to seaside and country lifestyle settings across the North Island.

Ezyline homes come in a variety of designs ranging from one to four bedrooms. They are built from high quality materials in a process that focuses on achieving the highest level of quality and aesthetic appeal, while avoiding unnecessary waste.

SUPPLIED After leading the market in transportable homes for over a decade, the Ezyline team, headed by Wallace Stewart – a builder with 40 years' experience, is very well-equipped to offer sensible advice when it comes to selecting the right size and design for your particular needs, be it size, site or materials.

Choosing a new Ezyline home for tenants makes good sense because construction time is minimal which means that even if you're a property investor replacing a previous non-compliant dwelling, or one that requires too much work, downtime between tenancies can be minimised.

The stock and share markets are a wobbly place to be right now, but the demand for quality property is unlikely to reduce any time soon, so Ezyline Homes offer excellent prospects for a safe and solid investment - with tenants generally happy to pay well for homes that are warm, dry, stylish and pleasant to live in.

Other Ezyline purchasers use their new properties for office space, as holiday homes or as Airbnb rentals – the possibilities are endless.

Two ranges: the Standard Series, or Contemporary Series, provide plenty of choice. As you would expect, standard Ezyline homes are very simple and classically styled – ranging in size from 50sqm floor area, which is ideal for a minor dwelling or granny flat to a 106sqm design which includes an ensuite.

Contemporary Series plans are a little more edgy as the name suggests and have mono pitch roofs. They range in size from 60sqm to a very generous four-bedroom, two-bathroom 120sqm family home with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

Once the decision making is done around size and design, Ezyline can assist purchasers in organising transport, by recommending reliable transport companies that they've worked with before. They also have a bulging contact book when it comes to suggesting planners and tradespeople such as builders, electricians, and plumbers.

Regardless of whether you're contemplating a new home that you intend to live in or one that will be run as a rental, chatting to Ezyline is well worth any time taken as this is a very versatile product and also offers the possibility of some customisation, depending on the design you choose.

Ezyline also makes paying for a new transportable home simple and straight-forward, with an easy-to-follow payment schedule.

Potential buyers are warmly invited to visit www.ezylinehomes.co.nz and download their informative e-book, then contact the team for a friendly, no obligation initial chat.