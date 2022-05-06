'It feels like a gesture': Price freeze list not useful for families, experts say

Even those who specialise in feeding food-poor New Zealanders struggle to find inspiration from Countdown’s winter price freeze list.

Captain Nicola Dutton, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army Porirua Corps, says the list is not made with the practical needs of a struggling family in mind.

“It feels like a gesture which they know is not going to be a lot of help, other than to people who are wealthy enough to buy salmon and Burgen toast. It seems to me to be helping wealthier people.”

Le Creuset It is possible to create meals from ingredients from Countdown's price freeze list, but they could end up costing more than shopping outside the list, experts say.

The list, which was released on Thursday, contains 629 “essential” items that will have a guaranteed stable price throughout winter. From the list, 117 items are herbs and spices, the only meat is salmon, ham and bacon and the fresh vegetables are carrots, onions and pumpkin.

READ MORE:

* Jocelyn O'Donnell: Grasping every opportunity for Southland's growth

* New restaurant near Nelson to open during pandemic

* Viewers of 'tombstone house' can't get past the graves out front

Dutton says there are plenty of meals a family could make with items from the list, but her concern is that doing so could make the final dish more expensive than if a person had shopped outside of it.

“You could make pasta dishes, but the only pasta they’ve got on there is fresh pasta. Theoretically you could make it with those things, but it would cost you more. Which kind of defeats the purpose really,” she says.

She says pumpkin soup would be an option, but again you’d be using liquid stock, which would cost more than purchasing cheaper stock cubes.

Supplied/Supplied Captain Nicola Dutton says the Countdown price freeze list feel like a 'gesture' catering to wealthier people, rather than truly helping struggling families.

“Given what they’ve chosen I don’t think there’s a lot of merit, because you could buy other stuff cheaper. [Like] freezing the price on smoked salmon when, instead of 125g of salmon, you could buy 500g of mince.”

Dutton does point out that the inclusion of gluten-free bread and diabetic-friendly jellies was great to see, but believes if the ultimate idea was to help people save money, the list could have been done better.

“There are [more than 100] condiments or spices on that list. It is ridiculous,” she said.

Jack O'Donnell is head chef at Capitol restaurant in Wellington and was previously chef at Everybody Eats – a nationwide initiative of pay-what-you-can community restaurants. He also described the list as “pretty limited”.

Supplied/Supplied Capitol head chef Jack O'Donnell says shopping from Countdown's list of price-frozen options would make cooking nutritious meals for a family difficult.

As a chef, it is O’Donnell’s job to be creative with ingredients, but he says anyone feeding a family or trying to cook healthy meals at home on a daily basis would struggle with variety, inspiration and nutrition.

There are options, he says, but not many.

Staples like tinned tomatoes would allow people to make pasta sauces and tomato soup. Flour means fresh bread could be baked. But O’Donnell said it would be a difficult task to feed a family daily from items on the list.

The carrots would be a great base for a carrot gratin or “carrot surprise” as O’Donnell calls it. It is grated carrot with egg and cheese and then baked. He says it’s a great option for adding any extras you want and while it “sounds basic” it tastes great.

“It’s the perfect thing to have on the side of a roast or something.” (Keeping in mind, the kids may not touch a carrot gratin, and the roast itself is not on the list).

A buttery onion puree with the smoked salmon, or french onion soup are also options that came to mind for O’Donnell. But O’Donnell says if it were a home cook looking for nutrition and feeding a family every day, it would be a struggle.

“I’m used to being pretty creative [as a chef], but it’s different if you’re making meals at home, and you want to keep them nutritious, and you’re not a chef.”

So how could the list have been made better for the average kiwi household?

“I’d like to see more things like lentils and pulses and grains, which would be pretty cheap anyway,” he says.

“An Indian dahl is such a quick and easy thing to make, and it’s so nutritious. I needs very [few] ingredients. But if you don’t have those kinds of staples it makes it pretty hard.”

O’Donnell suggests the addition of more grains and pulses would make the list more family-friendly, and says he doesn’t see why they could not also be capped.

Dutton believes the list could have been improved with a simple solution – Countdown should have sought advice from an expert in feeding people on a budget, and taken inspiration from there.

A list of essential ingredients with a price freeze, together with a list of recipes on what to do with them would have been ideal, she said.

“It would have been amazing in terms of its usefulness for people.”