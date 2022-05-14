My favourite things: Shepherdess editor Kristy McGregor on the joys of farm life

Kristy McGregor runs Shepherdess magazine while also juggling farm life and balancing two toddlers on her hip. A quarterly publication, Shepherdess connects rural women by sharing their stories, and the female perspective on farming and rural life.

She is also the founder of the acclaimed Channel Country Ladies Day, established in 2012, and a food producer’s festival in Horowhenua. McGregor was finalist in the 2021 Stuff Women of Influence Awards – Primary Industries category. She lives on a sixth-generation family farm in Horowhenua, with her dairy-farmer partner and their young son and daughter.

TV show

I’ll admit, we don’t have a TV, which is really refreshing. It means a lot of time spent around the dining table - however chaotic that is with two little ones. But I have been binging Starstruck, with Rose Matafeo, online. On one hand it’s so outside our realm, and on the other it’s so relatable – the awkwardness of early days of relationships and living in a share house have me cringing and laughing at the same time.

Restaurant

My favourite restaurant is in the most unexpected of places – Yatai - a Japanese Izakaya restaurant in a suburban street of Palmerston North. It is run by the gorgeous Barbara and her husband Atsushi, who greet you warmly, and the food is incredible. I don’t know where to start with my favourite dish. The squid okonomiyaki, the ika age, the shrimp snack with Japanese mayo and lemon, the mushroom kushiage, and of course, sashimi and sushi.

Supplied Kristy keeps a TV-free household, but that won’t stop her binging Starstruck, with Rose Matafeo, online.

Song

Boy & Bear’s Southern Sun. We saw them playing live in Wellington a few years ago – pre-kids, when it was actually easy to get out at night. Gosh it was good. If I’m in the car driving, then I love playing Fanny Lumsden’s Roll On as it has that road trip vibe and takes me back to days in Outback Australia when we’d jump in the car and drive eight hours (one way) just to get to town.

Book

One of my favourites is The Flying Nun & the Women of the West – it’s not on any best seller lists, but it’s wonderful and tells the story of a bunch of women who lived on stations 20 or 30 years ago. I remember reading it on long drives when I lived in the Channel Country and being fascinated by their lives, and in admiration of their strength. I’m still in awe of them - I’m too scared to unset the trap of a dead mouse and wouldn’t have a clue where to start when the water goes off (which does happen regularly on a dairy farm!)

Piece of art

I purchased an artwork from Lyn Barnes, a painter from Quilpie in the Channel Country - a painting she did of the golden light on the messes – the flat-topped mountain ranges that are commonplace in the Australian countryside. Lyn has captured its understated beauty so well. It’s such a special part of the world and means so much to me. The painting sits above my desk in my office at home, and alongside it is the Shepherdess calendar filled with gorgeous scenes of life in rural Aotearoa, by talented local photographers, and I’m enjoying flicking the page each month. The juxtaposition between the landscape of the two is remarkable.

Podcast

Graziher produce Life on the Land podcast, and in one of the episodes they spoke to Julie McDonald. Julie’s husband died after falling off a windmill on their property, leaving her a widow with four children. She spoke about how, before his death, they made time in their relationship by having a cup of tea every morning, just the two of them.

It’s something I can only aspire to at this stage – carving out time for yourself whilst running the farm and other interests, plus time for Mike and I is very slim. But we need to make more of an effort. I love listening to someone’s story that is relatable, and you can learn something about your own life.

Movie

An oldie but a goodie, cult classic Priscilla Queen of the Desert is one of my absolute favourites and I’ve also seen it twice as a live show, in Sydney and Auckland. The costumes are equally outrageous and gorgeous, the music is fabulous and it deals with an important social issue in rural areas - which can be fairly conservative places.

Smell

Gum trees remind me of my childhood home. The smell of ripe tomatoes reminds me of the place my family and I now call home.

Destination

Overseas, our most favourite place has been Niue. Incredible swimming holes, caves and chasms, quaint food spots and just the most beautiful island and people. Closer to home…where do I start? There are so many wonderful parts of rural Aotearoa, you just have to peel back the layers.

We love going to Browns Boutique Bed and Breakfast in Whanganui for a weekend, but I really love exploring the more isolated parts of Aotearoa. We’ve travelled around the East Coast including Tokomaru Bay, Lottin Point and Waihau Bay - the people, the pāua pies, the stations; I came back feeling like we’d just experienced this magical part of the world. I think the places that are more isolated often have a beautiful sense of community.

Job

My role now as publisher of Shepherdess, without a doubt. It doesn’t feel like work when you’re doing something you love. There’s so much I want to do with it, which is exciting, slightly scary, but also thrilling. We’ve got the best team and I’m really fortunate and glad to be able to tell the stories of rural women. It’s an absolute privilege to tell them.

Shepherdess Autumn Edition is out now at good bookstores and local supermarkets, plus online at www.shepherdess.co.nz