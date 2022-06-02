Crop Swaps bringing Nelson communities together through food

Olive Gallagher and her partner started up the North Nelson Crop Swap, one of two in Nelson, seeing people take their produce, preserves and various items from the garden to swap them with people in the community.

Baking, preserves and produce are being swapped in an initiative that also grows community connections.

Crop Swaps are popping up all over the country, from Invercargill to Whangārei, and a couple of Nelson women have launched a local scheme.

Olive Gallagher was heavily involved in a Wellington Crop Swap but when she moved to Nelson two years ago, she said she missed the “social, community and resilience perspective” of the swap gatherings.

“It can be such a cool event when there is that established community – connecting people with neighbours through things you grow.”

To feed her thirst for connecting, Gallagher created North Nelson Crop Swap, hosting its first meeting last month at Wakapuaka Hall for a three-month trial. The swap runs the third Saturday of each month, sponsored by Sublime Coffee and Top of the South Neighhourhood Support to get the group off the ground with posters and hall charges.

Crop Swaps are encouraging people all over the world to share their homegrown produce, wether it’s the figs grown on your property you don’t use, the plum jam you have an abundance of or the seeds ready to sow.

Gallagher said the swaps were about “food resilience, sourcing locally, and all helping each other out”.

“Part of the event is learning from other people what they do with excess, sharing recipes and how to make the most of what’s in season.”

supplied The Crop Swap North Nelson had a successful first two meetings, with a variety of produce and homemade offerings to choose from.

Tuia Marama attended Gallagher’s North Nelson Crop Swap at Wakapuaka Hall and took items from her garden including parsley, kaffir lime branches and sage cuttings in the hope of taking away a pumpkin, she said.

Marama said she was able to bag a pumpkin, microgreens, capsicums and a jar of rhubarb jam.

The pumpkin went into a vegetable soup and the capsicum was part of the tomato base for shakshouka, she said.

“You meet people and network; you never know what can come of being at a crop swap.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Waimarama Crop Swap guardian Sally Rees says attending a crop swap is a great way to get more variety in your food.

Last month Sally Rees ran Crop Swap Waimarama’s first meeting at the Waimarama Community Gardens where a variety of homegrown produce and homemade goodies were exchanged.

Rees said there were “one and a half tables heaving with produce” at the swap which was attended by about a dozen people.

There were persimmons, plants, pumpkins, mandarins, jams and preserves, and “everything went”, she said.

Rees said it could be “you bring jam and take home potatoes, cauliflowers or cabbage”.

“It’s a way of getting more variety in your food.”

Crop Swap Waimarama’s next meeting is on Sunday July 3, and Nelson North Crop Swap next meeting is on Saturday June 18. Take something from your garden or home preserves.