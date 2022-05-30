The scariest part of abortion is what strangers will think of you

Sam Sharpe continues to hold a counter protest over anti abortion protesters who gather outside Dunedin Hospital on Fridays.

OPINION: To someone who doesn’t want children, finding out you’re pregnant is like producing a positive Covid-19 test.

For most, it’s a hassle. You think – shit – how long have I had this for? Wasn’t I being careful?

There’s also an element of drama to it. You sit with the test for a moment, marinating in the secret, and then you take out your phone.

Instead of the rush of texting your boss to let them know you’re not coming in, you’re sending a snap to your friends: “He he, whoopsie.”

My next move was to go downstairs and confront my partner and flatmates with the news. Everyone’s response was laughter, a queue of jokes about if I would raise my child in our cold, cramped flat.

There was no question when I saw those two lines. I’d be having an abortion.

I knew no-one from my generation would challenge my decision. I knew when I typed in the words “Dunedin” and “abortion” I’d find a service, and there’d be few barriers.

My only point of hesitation, of fear, was being confronted by protesters on the way in.

It is well known that in Dunedin there is a group of older religious people who stand outside the hospital and protest.

I’d never seen them myself. I didn’t know what they looked like, or what their tactics were.

123rf.com/Stuff Pregnancy can trigger conflicting feelings for women, particularly if it is unplanned. For those considering an abortion in Dunedin, they may also have to contend with the views of anti-abortion protesters outside the city’s hospital.

I can still feel the clench in my chest as I approached the hospital building. I’d squeeze my partner’s hand as a car drove past. When I turned a corner, I expected someone to jump out of nowhere and shout about how evil I was.

I imagined someone having a bucket of fake blood to throw at me, like protesters on TV when they saw someone wearing fur.

But there wasn’t a person in sight. I didn’t know at the time, but they only protest at a certain time and day, and don’t actually know which entrance people in my position use.

Within minutes, I spoke to a pleasant nurse, was handed the pills for a medical abortion, scheduled in for some counselling, then left.

The walk home was very anti-climactic.

Years later I met the anti-abortion protesters for the first time. Out of a morbid curiosity, I wanted to know if I would feel the anger I’d anticipated. I thought I might hear desperation in their voice – a plea for me and every young women I knew to listen, and never give up a child.

There wasn’t any of that.

The protesters stand in silence, holding up signs and rosary beads.

They were open to talking, in theory, but all answers circled back to their faith. Any questions about science or statistics were met with instructions to do my own research.

It was quickly apparent the protest was a marketing exercise to them. They wanted to be seen opposing abortions. They wanted like-minded people to join their religious group, which they referenced on all the posters.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Counter-protester Sam Sharpe makes his views felt about people trying to sway opinion on abortion outside Dunedin Hospital.

A couple of protesters admitted they didn’t expect to change anyone’s minds.

An older woman said they stood by the hospital entrance because it meant they were opposite the University of Otago’s medical school – she said it was the opinions of those young students they hoped to sway.

The only person who had any statistics or knowledge of the latest government reforms was counter-protester Sam Sharpe, the man who spends his Friday lunch breaks holding up a sign saying “dicks” with an arrow pointed to the protesters.

He was doing this because a relative died from an abortion gone wrong, back when it was still illegal.

He understood that abortion wasn’t an issue of right or wrong, but about the option to choose, and to do it safely.

He represents the voice of the majority of us, particularly of younger people.

Despite this, and despite our Government continuing to support the right of a woman to choose – unlike some countries – I’m still afraid of what strangers think.