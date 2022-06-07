Meet the man preserving 1980s New Zealand one artefact at a time

James Mackenzie has a window into your past - and it's growing every day.

James Mackenzie​ wants to know what you have shoved behind your hot-water cylinder.

Same goes for what is stashed in your shed, your garage or your laundry.

“Places that are generally dark and cool,” he says. “Places that you forget about. Backs of pantries, or a third drawer down. Those places where we unintentionally hoard.”

Mackenzie, who lives in Oamaru, describes himself as an “ordinary social historian”. He is passionate about archiving his 1980s’, Kiwi, suburban childhood through its everyday consumer items, which is a harder job than you might expect, given its relative recency.

“We’ve become a bit of a lost generation when it comes to artefacts, because we were the first recycling generation,” Mackenzie says.

READ MORE:

* Artist Lissy Robinson-Cole's style is a riot of colour

* She started her Southland dog toy business Fun Diggity Dog as a side hustle, now it's a prize winning success

* How to avoid sending items to landfill when moving and renovating



“I’m a big environmentalist but, on the flip side, we don’t have a tangible history left behind for our generation and it’s only going to get more apparent as time goes on.”

That is why he is keen to rifle through your drawers or rummage through your shed. That is where you are most likely to have tucked away a half-empty bottle of No Frills disinfectant, or stored some things in a Griffin’s Sampler tin.

Do you have some 30-year-old spices in the back of the pantry? Mackenzie’s keen on that. Shell – yes, the oil company Shell – made fly spray for a while in the 1980s, which it sold in petrol stations. Maybe you have a can of that in an old box in the garage? He will take that too.

“One of my favourite things is ice cream [container] lids, because people don’t keep lids,” he says. “Kids cut them up and things.”

Mackenzie, 41, has been interested in consumer products, and how they change, for as long as he can remember.

“I’ve always been a bit of a freak of nature, [I have a] sort of a photographic memory for stuff and products, so I think I’ve always had a bit of an obsession with lithography and fonts, and little subtle changes,” Mackenzie says.

“Even at a young age, every time there would be a change [in branding], I could always correlate that memory at that time.”

As a child, he collected things such as bubblegum wrappers, and fireworks labels that he would acquire by roaming the streets after Guy Fawkes, peeling them off spent bangers.

But at a certain point, he sent most of it to the tip.

“I think it was that [baby] boomer mentality – oh, that’s not old, why would you want that,” he says. “I cringe at what I threw away now.”

Mackenzie moved into procuring much older items for a few years, amassing a collection impressive enough that he was called upon to provide props for a few small films. But he found it wasn’t the same without a personal connection.

What he liked was those innocuous, quotidian totems of his childhood that were so ordinary that nobody thought to hold onto them: recordable VHS tapes, advertisements for long-since-won promotions, anything bearing the logo of a defunct retail chain or that passed its best-before date decades ago.

Then, two things happened.

The first was during a tour of Oamaru’s second-hand shops, a regular activity for Mackenzie. He was looking for items from the 1950s and earlier – the sorts of things he thought he “should” be collecting – but, in two shops in a row, he heard people lamenting the fact it was so difficult these days, to get one’s hands on a shopping bag.

“How quickly that went from just a disposable item to a point of nostalgia. I couldn’t get that thought process out of my head,” he says.

Back home, Mackenzie went up to his attic, and dug out a small box of odds and ends of 1980s’ products he had put aside.

“And it was like, the coolest box I’d ever found, because I saw it with new eyes. It wasn’t Coca-Cola, or all those greatest hits of our childhood. It was the No Frills packets, it was the Pam’s packets, because everyday life is full of those things ... It’s those little things that really take you back to a particular time in your life. Hanging out with Mum in the kitchen, going to the supermarket, going to the dairy.”

The next thing that happened was when Mackenzie’s wife had a heart transplant last year. He left his job as a distiller and blender for The New Zealand Whiskey Company to care for her and, finding himself with more time on his hands, he began collecting 1980s artefacts in earnest.

“I came across that horrific realisation, no-one’s rescuing this stuff,” he says. “It’s all disappearing, and I’m in a race against time to preserve this stuff while I can.”

And he is not finding much of it at second-hand shops or garage sales. Or at least, it is not the stuff for sale.

Mackenzie reckons items from the 1980s onwards represent about 8% to 10% of what is available to buy. But if you start looking at the containers Vinnie’s charity shops use to store things in, or the papers lining the boxes at garage sales, then you might strike gold.

Behind the water cylinders, deep in the drawers, in the corner of sheds. That’s where Mackenzie’s looking.

“I have a stash of containers in my car at all times, because you never know when you’re going to see this stuff,” Mackenzie says.

“I take the dog for a walk and hopefully find someone who’s got a garage. You try to make small talk without looking dodgy. Now hearing that I sound like a crazy person.”

As his collection started to grow, Mackenzie started thinking about what to do with it all. There had to be other people of his generation, he figured, who would have that same visceral reaction to products from their childhood that they had forgotten.

So he decided to share it with them on Instagram. He named his new account No Frills Thrills, @nofrillsthrills, after the late, great Woolworths budget brand, and started posting photos of items from his collection with captions that put them in their historical and social context.

All the objects listed as examples in this story have been featured in No Frills Thrills posts, and there are so many more. Kool Kids drink bottles, a microwaveable plastic egg poaching mould, a Nature’s Fresh bread packet with a recipe for “wheatmeal quiche” on the back and a Sportsman cigarettes box, complete with a price tag of $2.64, are among the treasures Mackenzie has featured since launching the account in February 2021.

He likes things that never should have survived, disposable items from the dawn of the age of single-use. They weren’t designed to last, and nobody has kept them on purpose. A find of a mint-condition plastic Lucky Cat Food container, for example, only happens because someone has put it in a dark corner and forgotten about it. Until now.

Mackenzie’s not sure what he wants to happen to his collection, which now fits in about five banana boxes, in the long term. There might be a library or museum interested one day.

“It’s laughable now but some of this stuff, in 20 or 30 years, will become serious artefacts.” He might write a book, or create a digital archive.

But he won’t stop collecting anytime soon. The response to No Frills Thrills has been “phenomenal”, he says. “In the last two months it’s just gone crazy.”

He is still looking for his Holy Grail, a short-lived and long-defunct treat called Cadbury Buddies that were, he says, like big M&Ms.

So if you happen to have a dark corner that hasn’t been touched in years, or a container full of odd screws for a 40-year-old DIY project that never happened, maybe drop Mackenzie a line.

Because your trash might well be another man’s treasure.