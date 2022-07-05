Man who's never owned a car has cycled everywhere for 40 years

He said there needs to be tougher penalties for drivers who hit cyclists and more education around safe cycling.

If you had a race with Lance McCaughan​ around Hamilton you’d probably lose.

The 57-year-old has been shouted countless coffees over his lifetime by friends who have made the mistake of wagering on who would be faster – him on his bike or his friend in a car.

“They used to say ‘I’ll race you to a cafe in town and the loser buys a coffee’, but they won’t even do bets with me any more.”

Despite living in a city full of car lovers, the Hamilton East man and freelance photographer has never owned a car and for the last 40 years has been cycling everywhere.

He has gone through 11 push-bikes in that time and has recently made the shift to an e-bike to help him up the hills.

McCaughan’s dad taught him how to drive, but he never had an interest in getting his licence.

“Having dyslexia I think I was worried about the theory part of the test, so I was put off getting my licence,” McCaughan said.

Then in his 20s when he moved to Wellington, he found there wasn’t a need for him to pick up the skill, with public transport being so readily available.

Lance McCaughan's dad taught him how to drive, but he never had an interest in getting his licence.

“Everything I needed was either within walking distance or a bike ride away.

“If I needed to go somewhere further I would just catch a bus.”

By the time he moved to Hamilton in the 80s, that cycle mentality had stuck.

Now, he said he has become so accustomed to cycling around with his cart trailing behind him – for the odd grocery shop – that if he were to get in a car, he wouldn’t know where to go.

“I love rush hour traffic. I’ll go zipping through the traffic while all you buggers are sitting at the lights.

“But if I were a passenger in a car giving directions I would take them down all the wrong routes,” he jokes.

As a confident rider, he knows all the quickest routes and there are very few roads he will avoid.

He said he will happily bike down the Waikato Expressway with trucks and buses coming up beside him, but busy roundabouts are no go.

“People don’t know how to use roundabouts.

“Turning left on a bike is easy, straight through moderate, but the third and fourth exit is a pain in the arse, because drivers don’t see cyclists, and they don’t give you enough room to turn.

If a truck or bus is coming up behind him, he said he will often signal and move to the middle of the lane to remain fully visible on the road.

“A lot of cyclists don’t like doing this, but my safety is number one.

Hamilton East resident Lance McCaughan, 57, has never owned a vehicle.

“I assume every vehicle is going to break the road rules.”

Hamilton City Council has bold plans under way to drastically improve roads around the city in the hope of weaning Hamiltonians off their reliance on cars, but McCaughan believes there needs to be higher penalties for drivers who hit cyclists before that shift is made.

He can understand why people are fearful to get on the road, especially after the death of cyclist Jessica Moser, 28, who died in a collision with a truck at a Hamilton intersection last week.

However, he has never been in a serious accident in the 47 years he has been riding.

And he plans to keep it that way.

“A friend asked me what happens if you get old and your balance is a bit wobbly.

“I’ll just ride a three-wheeler bike.”