Veges, nappies and a warm coat: Cost of living payment will be soaked up by basics

People in Auckland react to the announcement of a $350 cost of living payment for people earning under $70k. (Video first published May 19.)

Nappies, vegetables and a warm jacket for a grandchild are what New Zealanders are planning to buy with a $116 Government payment starting this week.

Monday marks the day eligible Kiwis will start to receive their first Cost of Living Payment, the Government’s bid to help families cope with a 30-year-high inflation rate.

About 2 million people qualify for the three monthly instalments of $116.67, working out at about $27 a week, tipped to take the “hard edge” off inflation in the short term by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Despite that, bank details are still being sought for tens of thousands of eligible people and the scheme has drawn criticism for excluding beneficiaries and those receiving the Winter Energy Payment.

READ MORE:

* Rising cost of baby products putting pressure on families

* Grant Robertson on inflation: 'There is no silver bullet'

* Cost of living: 'Hideous' rising food costs hit shoppers in the pocket



Some experts estimate 60% of the payment has already been eaten up by inflation and say it isn’t enough to make a difference.

On Saturday, New Zealanders across the country said even the essentials are getting increasingly out of reach.

Almost everybody surveyed said luxuries were out and those expecting a payment were planning on buying the basics.

In Nelson, Toni Bryce said the country’s high cost of living was shocking, forcing her family to forego little luxuries as their grocery bill increased.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Toni Bryce and Lennox Prestwidge, 3. Bryce says her family have had to stop buying little luxuries to afford groceries.

“We're finding it really hard to eat as well as we would like to eat. In the last six months, it's just gone mad.”

She thought she should be eligible for the payment which she’d spend on the basics: “probably fruit and vegetables to be honest”.

Further along Trafalgar St, Bayley Turner says things are impossible and making it hard to put anything away.

Working full-time meant Turner could cover her daily expenses “but it stops at that”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Bailey Turner says the cost of living has made saving impossible.

She’s planning on popping all three payments into her savings “to live later in my life, to buy a house and do the things you're expected to do”.

PSA organiser Ian Hoffman, ineligible for the scheme, said union members working at Nelson Hospital or as library assistants were hovering around the living wage, “but it's not enough here in Nelson,” he said, adding that a lot of staff weren’t getting full-time hours.

“It's a struggle, certainly in the last few months just at the grocery store with things going up 15% to 20%.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Ian Hoffman says the past few months have been a struggle.

In New Plymouth, Tina and Peter Bracegirdle would have liked more money than has been allocated.

Peter was made redundant recently so the couple are relying on one wage and Tina said $350 wasn’t enough to pay a week’s mortgage or rent.

"I've had to cut all our bills back, 100 bucks isn't going to do much."

Briar Ruaputu isn’t eligible for the payment herself though is aware of whānau who’d appreciate the extra money.

LISA BURD/Stuff Briar Rauputu and her daughter Ella Rauputu in New Plymouth.

She was saddened to hear when talking to a checkout operator last week that high prices had seen a rise in shoplifting.

"In the supermarket, I just see people more and more on their phones, calculating the cost of things before they put them in their trolley."

Jetty Ryan is planning to buy one of her granddaughters a new warm jacket for her birthday with the first payment.

Her husband, James Ryan, said he was not eligible for the payment, but thought it was a good idea to help people on fixed incomes.

LISA BURD/Stuff James Ryan and his wife Jetty Ryan with their granddaughter Alice.

Meanwhile, Etu Tokotaua will be spending some of the money on a meal out with his friend. They've been noticing how much the cost of food and power has risen and most treats were off the grocery list.

Working to a budget was the key to managing, he said: “I put money aside every week.”

In Waikato, many people were feeling the strain of rising prices especially when trying to cover the basics, something Mikaere Watson-Taunoa knows all too well.

“I’m finding I’m actually struggling at the moment just to be at work to support my family, I have to be at work everyday so that we can have that roof over our head and be able to get the food that my baby needs.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Mikaere Watson-Taunoa’s payment will be soaked up by essential items.

His payment will go on petrol to get to work and basics for his child. “You know, food, nappies, pretty much the essentials for my son.”

For Ian Buck, who commutes from Morrinsville to Hamilton, it’s also diesel and food costs that are really starting to bite.

“The supermarket is just getting more and more ridiculous... I’m sure that the petrol companies and grocery companies are making a good living out of us whilst we’re suffering.”

Buck thinks he could be eligible for the payment; if so it’ll be put towards repairing his car’s air conditioning.

Amanda Unsworth’s government payment will go towards her weekly rent that’s just increased to $200. S

he’s found she’s had to be more careful with budgeting and while she hopes to own a house one day, it’s a goal that’s getting further away.

“Cost of living has gone up, so it means we have to be a little more tight on food bills because I’ve got my own personal goals that I want to reach, so you have to cut things out.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Ronda Mitchell’s cost of living payment will help with the basics.

Like almost everyone else, Ronda Mitchell said it’s been tough managing the cost of food, petrol and rent.

Initially she didn’t know she was eligible for the payment but when it would help leverage their weekly food and petrol costs.

“It would definitely help to go towards kai and gas.”