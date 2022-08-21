Battling storms with celestial navigator Jack Thatcher

Celestial navigator Tiaki Wepiha Te Kapene Thatcher (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga, Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Tuwhakairiora), known as Jack, voyaged to Hawaii, Rarotonga, Rapa Nui (Easter Island) and other Pacific islands using only the stars as his map.

Through his initiation into the Order of Pwo, he's been recognised as an accomplished oceanic wayfinder.

Jack is one of 10 masters profiled in Jeff Evans' book Reawakened: Traditional Navigators of Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa. In the upcoming Auckland Writers Festival, he takes the stage on Friday 26 August, to share his immense knowledge of this science in honour of the great sailors of traditional Pacific navigation.

I wish, 10 years ago, I knew…

Not to sail The Waka Tapu journey until later in the year. On August 17, 2012, 10 years ago, two waka hourua sailed from Aotearoa to Rapa Nui across 10-12,000 miles of ocean. Because it was late August and winter, we sailed through four storms, and the voyage took 43 days instead of the expected 20.

It put our new crew through a gruelling journey. Thanks to the stormwater, we didn't run out of water; luckily, we didn't run out of food, but we did run out of nice food.

My teacher taught me to “show strength in the face of the storm, put your faith in the power of Tāwhirimātea.” All the experts said we couldn't make that voyage; I'm proud we did.

I wish, every day I could eat…

I wish that everybody could eat every day! I know families and kids out there don't have enough food. I wish, every day, everyone had enough to eat.

I wish I could spend a Sunday with…

I'm away from home often, so there's nothing I'd like more than to cook a roast dinner for my wife and daughters. It's a family tradition; growing up, we’d have a Sunday roast when I was a kid. Back then, it was either chicken or mutton, no lamb, so sometimes it was a bit chewy but always beautiful.

The noise I wish I could never hear again…

The roaring of the massive wave in 1992 that almost capsized our waka and broke the mast. We were at the edge of a storm, and we'd tried to sail our way out when a rogue wave came. I remember the roar of that wave well; I recall when I heard the sound, thinking something nasty was coming.

The waka kept us safe and didn't capsize though the broken mast almost crushed a crewmate; we pulled him out. I don't want to hear the roar of a wave capable of toppling our waka again.

I wish I could live in…

Tauranga, which is where I live now. I love my town and city, but I can't say I love everyone who lives there. Tauranga is a beautiful place with beaches and harbour, and a bunch of people doing the same thing as me, working to keep our environment clean and healthy.

I'm grateful to my grandmother, who had whakapapa to Tauranga, for making my mum come back here so we would retain connections to her people. If there were anywhere in the world I’d want to live, it’d be here to carry on my work with others to safeguard our harbour from threats such as global warming and pollution.

John Miller/Supplied “Maybe they could put Dame Whina Cooper (left) on a $1000 note.”

The person I wish was on a banknote…

Sir Āpirana Ngata is on the $50 note. He's not on the $10 note; he's on the $50, which is up there. I think we have good aspirational people on our banknotes. I don't want us to replace them. On second thought, Dame Whina Cooper's land march came past my school Hato Petera when I was 14. The seniors were allowed to join the protest, but we weren't. But I do remember it. Maybe they could put Dame Whina Cooper on a new $1000 note.

I wish New Zealand was more…

Positive in everything we do, and come together to share our thoughts with the people who mean something to us. I'm not on social media because it can be a negative space. There's too much deliberation on what other people think. I live a good life and try to ignore the negatives.

Jack’s Quick Shots