Hayley Sproull is a chronic oversharer, and it's a good thing

What drives a person in the public eye to be painfully, brutally honest about what’s going on in their life, their head, their bathroom?

I had been thinking a lot about Hayley Sproull’s poo in the days leading up to meeting her. It was one of the first things I worried about when I woke up, and I went to sleep with it fresh on my mind.

She wasn’t surprised.

“Everyone is so invested in my bowel movements.”

Sproull, breakfast radio show host, TV quiz show host, TV baking show host, comedian, competitive marcher, wonderfully chronic oversharer. The poo chat came from a series of Instagram posts about an upcoming colonoscopy.

The 32-year-old has “terrible” gut health, and this was one more step in trying to fix it. (My own preoccupation came from poor sleep/phone hygiene of checking my phone in bed.) It didn’t take much for Sproull to publicly document the preparation process. Lazy, will-they-work-won’t-they-work laxatives and all. It was, according to some, the most tension-filled drama seen on screen all year.

“I thought, why not share it? It will make a bad situation kind of more entertaining, if I am creating it into content. So, I did. And people were hugely into it.

“I think it’s the best content I’ve ever created.”

A self-confessed “natural open book”. A woman who, rather than shying away from uncomfortable conversations, embraces them, in all their awkward glory, often singing them a little song to make them feel welcome. Sproull is happy to bear her soul - and her toilet troubles - for the greater good.

“I don’t think I used to [be like this], but once I started doing it - which I think was when I started in TV, and doing interviews all the time - then I was like, I don’t think I have anything I am super embarrassed about.

“I truly don’t have that filter. I don’t have that feeling of, ‘oh that’s a bit embarrassing’, or ‘that’s not very ladylike’.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff “I'm really secure in myself in this part of my life... I don’t have to pretend to be anything.”

Before gut health, it was Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition Sproull was finally diagnosed with at 21. She has spoken about it at length, and has become something of a support person/sounding board/cheerleader for women also dealing with it - but certainly not an expert, and definitely privileged in her own journey, she insists.

“I’ve been sharing my journey of growing my hair back [hair thinning can be a symptom of PCOS] and people say, oh I’d love to try that, how much does it cost. And I am aware of my privilege when I say it’s $600 - and that is not for everyone.”

She says sharing her experiences around PCOS has encouraged so many conversations, but when she was diagnosed more than a decade ago, she didn’t know anyone who had it. Since it affects at least 10% of women, the fact we don’t talk about it more, she says, is “kind of absurd”. She wants to change that - in her own way.

“[Growing up] we didn’t have people in the media talking about their reproductive systems or their bowel movements or their skin or their hair loss, all those things. So I’m like, I’ll do it.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff No one can shame Hayley Sproull for talking about the so-called messy parts of her life.

She says, even in a world where social media can be toxic, no-one shames her for talking about the so-called messy parts of life. In fact, people are encouraging, thanking her for her honesty in voicing things many listeners and viewers are thinking.

“There might be a few people who are like, oh she’s so gross, she’s a bit mucky. But I am a mucky girl. Now we’re just some mucky women making noise.

“I’m really secure in myself at this time in my life - I love my job, I love my work life, I love my partner, I’m not looking for anything, so I’m not trying to display a version of myself that isn’t real…I don’t have to pretend to be anything.”

Pretending used to be Sproull’s bread and butter. An avid Shakespeare performer as a teenager, she went to Toi Whakaari drama school thinking she was destined to tread the boards of The Globe. She studied with the likes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Leon Wadham and fellow comedy TV regular, Chris Parker. Sproull’s own comedic talents weren’t immediately obvious. Until she realised she couldn’t escape them.

LAWRENCE SMITH Among other things, Sproull is refreshingly open about wanting success.

“It wasn’t clicking for me until later in my drama studies, when I realised I just like making people laugh, and I needed to let go of this thing - I’m not a great dramatic actor, I’m not Helen Mirren, I’m not Dame Judi Dench. I’m more a Jim Carrey and maybe that’s fine.”

Fine seems like a nice, humble summation of things. While she may not be restaging her high school version of Richard III any time soon (she replaced The Bard’s description of scoliosis with a royal sore knee in her award-winning depiction), Sproull has found her home co-hosting the hugely popular ZM breakfast radio show, and fronting TVNZ’s comedy panel show Have You Been Paying Attention and wholesome favourite The Great Kiwi Bake Off, which starts its fourth season this week.

Supplied Hayley Sproull with her co-host Pax Assadi and judges Jordan Rondel (right) and Peter Gordon (left) on The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

She recently won the coveted Blackie Award at the NZ Radio Awards for a “silly song” parody. Earlier in the year, she was named best entertainment presenter at the NZ TV Awards for her work on Paying Attention. As Sproull herself says, she feels “hashtag blessed” for a career she describes as a “lucky” snowball, constantly gaining traction - and work. She’s also not shy about wanting success.

“I was really happy I won [the TV Award], and I really wanted it. I know that’s not a cool thing to say.

“But I love sharing that stuff with my family - they are so delighted by it - and I love that kind of peer and industry recognition. Coming from a drama school background, in this industry I can often feel like a fraud. As a presenter, [it feels like] this isn’t really me, I’m just a silly, goofy actor and I don’t know what I’m doing here with this suit jacket on. So when people say, ‘you’re good at this’, that makes me feel really nice.”

Recognition doesn’t change the fear that comes with positioning yourself as a Jack of all trades, someone who, one minute can be on three TV channels at once, and the next, can face jobs being ripped away from them.

supplied Hayley Sproull hosts TVNZ 2 show Have You Been Paying Attention.

“Every year I worry, Bake Off’s getting cancelled. Paying Attention is getting cancelled. [Three sitcom] Golden Boy - it did get cancelled. Jono and Ben, cancelled. 7 Days, it’s cancelled, now it’s back…

“Mental health is rife in the entertainment industry, and for good reason - it’s a lot of pressure, expectation, a lot of people looking at you all the time and a lot of uncertainty.”

Sproull, who started on screen on Jono and Ben, is more used to the uncertainty now, and knows how fortunate she is to be making a living from an entertainment career (“touch wood, long may it last”). But why not go and get a boring old 9-to-5 gig and live a gentler life alongside fiance (and Greg Grover from Nova actor) Aaron Cortesi?

“For me, the more risk, the more reward in life… my family’s motto is, ‘What's the worst that could happen?’”

Never has that been summed up better when I ask Sproull what it’s like to make a room full of strangers laugh. After all, before becoming the best presenter in New Zealand, Sproull was - and still is when she can find the time - an award-winning stand up comedian (with a musical twist). She sweetly asks if I’ve ever achieved that before and I quickly clarify that I mean laughing with, not at, you.

“The feeling, for me, doesn’t change. The sick, nervous terror of it doesn’t change and then the adrenaline, dopamine hit, that doesn’t change. It is truly like one of the most incredible feelings in the world. It’s like a drug to me. You crave it.”

Supplied Hayley Sproull in Golden Boy.

She craves it when she gets too busy with TV and radio, and she craves it when comedy festivals get cancelled thanks to global pandemics.

“You start to shrivel like a raisin, and you need to be plumped up by a live audience.”

But it is still truly scary, even for a professional, to say to a room full of people “I am funny”, compared to the do-it-again notion of filming for TV.

“When you say, ‘I’m a comedian and come to my comedy show’, there’s a promise; I think I am so funny, that I have put on a comedy show and my promise to you is that I will make you laugh - and you have to pay for it. That is a risk. If you are not funny - or they don’t find you funny - that’s the only guarantee you gave them,” she says, eyes wide.

“I’ve been in some quiet rooms before, and you think, get me out of here. But you have to keep on going.”

And going and going, in Sproull’s case. Her CV keeps getting longer, the deeper you look. As part of the delightfully named Banana Terracotta Pie, “New Zealand's pre-eminent gentle metal acoustic tribute trio”, she performs lounge covers of metal songs (she was a not-so-secret goth at school).

She’s an enthusiastic home renovator, currently rebuilding an old mill cottage from the leaky roof, down. And for the past few years, she’s been working on a feature film that she has described as being like “Whiplash, but for marching”.

“It’s a really hard process, but then I’m like, who told you writing a movie was easy?”

She still marches - “I have training this Sunday” - but it’s less intense than when she was part of the world-renowned Lochiel team, putting her career on hold to travel all over the world, including three months in Oman training the Royal Guard how to march. And despite everything else, the sport still remains “my love, my passion”.

“It’s another thirst for me. When I’m away from it for too long, I get kind of sad and my life becomes about performing, Whereas with marching, I’m not Hayley Sproull from TV or radio, I’m just another number in a block that’s all trying to look the same and execute some perfection and I love it.

“A lot of my life is whimsical and floating, and it’s raining or it’s dry [work-wise], and then you get this really regimented thing; phones off, boyfriends don’t exist, jobs don’t exist, shut up, lift your leg to this height, that’s it. And I like that anchor. It’s like a tether to earth.”

The Great Kiwi Bake Off starts Thursday, 7.30pm on TVNZ 1