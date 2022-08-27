Simon Bridges' favourite things might surprise you

Former MP Simon Bridges is on the other side of the microphone these days, hosting Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast.

After sitting through thousands of interviews, Simon Bridges is on the other side of the microphone.

The former MP and National Party Leader has a new job as host of Generally Famous on Stuff.

Each week he meets with a New Zealander who has spent time in the limelight, including rower Eric Murray, broadcaster Petra Bagust and journalist Andrea Vance.

Bridges is also chief executive of Auckland Business Chamber and is a married father of three.

A few of Simon Bridges’ favourite things...

TV Show

I know I’m late to the party, but after all the hype I’ve finally started Stranger Things on Netflix, half expecting to hate it, but really enjoying it. I like the clothes, the music, the general vibe.

Restaurant

Most recently, it would have to be Gemmayze Street on K Road. It feels wholesome and healthy, and yet it’s also exceptionally yummy. Like so many these days, I’m a real sucker for getting lots of dishes to share; babaganouj, falafel, beetroot, and my favourite dish, the slow braised lamb shoulder.

Song

I’m enjoying going back to music I liked when I was young, and Radiohead definitely fits into that category. One of their songs I particularly like is called Talk Show Host. While I don’t entirely understand the lyrics, I enjoy how dark and defiant they are. Sums up my mood some days.

Supplied Simon Bridges relates to Radiohead’s ‘dark and defiant’ mood some days.

Things to buy at the supermarket

Tomatoes and bananas because they’re healthy. My wife Natalie doesn’t seem to buy enough of them, and you can never have too many, morning, noon or night. And magazines. You can’t have too many magazines whether gardening, cars, news, or gossip either.

Piece of art

When in the UK recently on our first big post-Covid trip, we went to Crosby Beach just out of Liverpool. It was on the UK’s hottest day ever and among all the sunburnt poms were 100 life-size cast-iron men by acclaimed sculptor Antony Gormley out in the tide and sand. I understand the piece, called Another Place, was originally pretty controversial and seen as ruining the natural habitat. Since then most have taken it to their heart. My family and I found them very thought-provoking, a real conversation starter.

Item of clothing

I think it’s (basically) true to say that since my teens I’ve always had a pair of Chuck Taylors, generally black canvas, and a few hoodies to go with them. With blue jeans they’re my go-to casual wearing, comfort clothes if you will.

Podcast

Of the many podcasts I enjoy, I’d highly recommend Table Talk by The Spectator magazine. The basic concept is high profile people, often foodies, talking about their early food memories, school food and their ideal last meal alongside career highlights and so on. It’s not only entertaining but proves you learn a lot about life through food.

Supplied Simon Bridges’ comfort clothes: Chuck Taylors, and comfort romcom: Notting Hill.

Movie

I am almost ashamed to say so, but I do love a good 90s romcom – in fact Richard Curtis’ Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, and also Pretty Woman are some of the few movies I can watch over and over again and never get sick of.

Smell/fragrance

I never “got” fragrances as a younger guy, but in more recent times I’ve gained a real appreciation. I particularly like ones with an exotic provenance and pedigree, say inspired by the ancient world where it was all cedar, myrrh, and frankincense. A few years back Natalie and I checked out becoming the New Zealand distributor for Penhaligon’s, a British perfume house I like, but alas, someone already had the rights.

Destination

I have a dozen “favourite” places for future homes from Hahei in Coromandel to St James in London, once I have won Lotto. But I am going to choose Lake Tarawera in Bay of Plenty. In addition to fantastic fishing, the mountain, lake, and the place’s whakapapa have a very mystical, semi-spiritual quality that always haunts me when I’m there.

Weekend ritual

Weekends in my rambunctious and eclectic household can involve anything and everything. But we are trying to establish a few traditions on a Sunday; church and a late afternoon beer and fries at 46 & York Bar, Parnell. I look forward to the beer all day and the kids love the fries and ketchup.

Who is your favourite person

My wonderful wife, Natalie Bridges. We celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary last month and she keeps me happy and mostly on the straight and narrow. I couldn’t do without her and she’s too good for me.

What has been your favourite job

It sounds self-serving right at the moment, but after law and politics and now business, I am hugely enjoying my side-hustle, the Generally Famous Podcast with Stuff. Conversation with generally famous, but always interesting, people is always worth the time.