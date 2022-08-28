Bride has colour of sister-in-law's white top photoshopped in wedding pictures

All eyes on the wedding couple - tradition says it's best to keep everyone happy and leave the wearing of white to the bride. (File photo)

Reddit followers are having a field day debating a post by a bride who has admitted changing the colour of her sister-in-law’s white top in the wedding photos.

In Reddit’s Am I The A...... (AITA) section, the bride, (Low-Abbreviations352), wrote: “I got married back in June and at my wedding, my now sister-in-law was wearing an outfit with a white top and a black bottom part. I didn't say anything to her at the wedding, but going through my photos with the photographer, I felt like they were a bit silly since the top part of her outfit was literally the same color as my wedding dress, and in certain photos, it really made her pop out.

“Since they are my wedding photos, I requested the photographer to make my SIL's top to be grayish instead if possible. We only edited the ones where she was standing next/near me btw.”

The bride then went on to say her SIL got upset and requested a copy of the original photos, but the photographer wanted extra payment for the extra photos. That upset the SIL even more, the bride says.

“I went ahead and texted her why the hell she cares about the white top so much, and she says she looks really good in white, and bought that outfit specifically since she wanted good photos.

“I was dumbfounded with that comment so I just didn't reply to her text messages. Then my husband told me the next night that SIL is really upset with me and wants me to respond. She apparently believes I am insecure for editing the photos. AITA here?”

One reader (boo_boo_cachoo) posted that SIL got off lightly, saying if she had edited the photos, the shirt would have been “barnie purple or pepto pink”. “Who wears white to a wedding?”

But not everyone is onside with the bride. KathrynTheGreat replied: “She wore an outfit where just the top half was white to a wedding, it's not like she showed up in a white lacy ball gown. Did OP also edit out every man who was wearing a white dress shirt?”

LemureInMachina asks: “Why would your SIL dress like a cater waiter at a wedding?

“I'm sure she spent the whole evening having people hand her their used, greasy napkins and asking her to be a dear and fetch them a drink.”

Domestipithecus uses the forum for a chance to talk about another wedding faux pas: “Oh god. My husband's aunt used our wedding as a chance to get her family pictures done. I was going through the raw pics and there is a big clump of just her and her kids/grandkids. I was so p*****.”

It is generally “not the done thing” to wear white, because it looks as though you are trying to take attention away from the bride (and wedding party).

Etiquette expert Diane Gottsman told Today that white and ivory should be left to the bride, but you don’t have to avoid it completely. "Of course, you can wear a dress with some white in it, or have white somewhere within your outfit, but you shouldn't plan to show up wearing an all-white ensemble."

The Martha Stewart website also debates this issue, asking eight wedding planners for their opinion. One said, “Don’t risk it”, while another said it is no longer taboo to wear white. Another said, “Never!”, with someone else suggesting it may be OK if it is part of a theme.

Wendy Collins, catering sales and conference services manager at Stowe Mountain Lodge she wouldn’t recommend it, but if you have to wear white, it would pay to follow a few rules: “Don't wear a floor-length or strapless dress, and try to stay away from a high neckline with lace. Do add a bright pop of color like a belt, earrings, chunky statement jewelry, and stay away from updo-style hair."

And, it seems, if you do wear white you could end up being photoshopped, which poses the question, is it OK for the bride to do this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.