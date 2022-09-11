Why did I write a book about dating the Kiwi male?

I’m Olivia, and I have written a book on a topic that to date has eluded me for so long, Dating the Kiwi Male.

Journalist Olivia Caldwell describes herself as more Bridget Jones than Carrie Bradshaw. With enough dating stories under her belt, she decided to document experiences other Kiwi women were having. This is what she found.

Dating the Kiwi male. He is a conundrum, a paradox, a delight and a code I have never really cracked. So, like any good writer, with no expertise in their topic at all, I have written a book on him.

We all know Sex and the City. Our main character Carrie Bradshaw sits in her Manhattan apartment writing about her troubles dating suave New Yorkers week in and week out, when all she wants is the love of Mr Big – the emotionally unavailable and unsuitable roller-coaster. Great option Carrie.

But there is a big difference here in New Zealand. We don’t really do the dating thing well, do we? And I am no Carrie Bradshaw. I am a Southland girl, from a dairy farm, went to the north then back to the south, and heck, they're a mixed bag aren't they.

I’ve had the odd relationship, but more often than not I am the girl who keeps my friends who are in solid loving relationships entertained. It’s not the role I set out to accomplish. I don’t wake up each day and think, ‘how can I really bugger up my own love life just to give my mates a good old chuckle?’ But it’s often how it goes.

I decided to throw the idea out and see how others find dating the Kiwi male. Turns out there are many gorgeous Kiwi women out there with stories just like mine – hard to believe, but some even more ridiculous.

Dating the Kiwi Male takes a deep dive (or just plain shallow) look into his dating quirks and habits. I wanted to see if he is true to stereotype. Are his behaviours attached to his home habitat? Does his form change from the Cape to the Bluff? Through speaking with these Kiwi women, I have found that yes, he can be a cliché.

One woman talks about her time seeing a stoic and, sure enough, set in his ways Southlander. He’s probably one of my favourite stories because he is true to his type and a tad commonplace. He’s into country music, has a uniform of jeans, a checked shirt, RM Williams boots and he “loves anything with an engine”.

On their first outing he drove them for three hours in his trademark double cab ute, listening to olden day country tunes. He’s a man of simple pleasures; he’s part of a “gentleman's” club, loves to talk about the weather, and mows his lawn to a degree the local greenkeeper would shed a tear over.

The Southern Tsar listens to Mike Hosking all through the night; they made love to it. She was hooked after that. So much so, the good woman wrote him sweet-worded cards, arranged flowers and baked him cheesecake – several of them. In return the oldfangled hunk sent her spelling errors, accidental ‘hot girl pics’ and urinated on her lawn upon each visit – and she couldn’t get enough of it.

Another ‘woman of style’ was called an ‘over consumer’ by an Amberley hippie because she wore nice clothes and showered every day. She breathed through her mouth for their two-hour date to keep out his strong man musk. He lived in a van and sold driftwood mirrors for a crust. She bought one out of guilt and the realisation she was completely shallow.

I like those tales.

Another woman sank into the pleather upholstery of a Christchurch bogan’s lowered Mitsubishi Galant out of embarrassment of being seen by her neighbours, as he swerved over speed bumps at 5kph to the restaurant. Another woman coached a Gore renegade to reunite with his ex after listening to him boast for two hours about his multiple drink-driving “run from the coppers” antics. She was a senior sergeant, but he didn’t let that get in the way of a good yarn, did he?

The ride these women have.

The Kiwi male provides comedy in spades. Conversations with these women were the best part of this process, they're tremendously entertaining. We all have a story.

My story? Well, behind the humour of the book, I do want love, when and as it comes. Who doesn’t? I want an old-fashioned kind of love, but I don’t really know what it looks like. Probably just someone down to earth, can laugh with me, can laugh at himself, too, and above all, respect me as his equal.

I am not after a fairy tale or whimsical shit. I just want an adult, and he needs to want one too. I like the idea of a Southern man. It’s home for me. He calls a spade a spade - just like I do. It’d be a nice story if I found him back in the south, sitting on a hay bale rolling his Rs right back at me, right? Our love language.

I’ve seen it all. The good, the funny, the ugly. I sometimes feel like a real-life Bridget Jones, as nothing goes too good. One time I took a guy up the Kapiti Coast for a ‘romantic’ trip and I ended up just mothering him, trying to cheer him up because he didn’t pack his phone charger or find vegan pizza at the supermarket.

I kept my cool and ate a tuna sandwich in the truck while he scampered around looking for fake meat and cheese, and get this: he eventually settled on a regular cheese pizza because he’s not a strict vegan – ask yourself.

Of course, I have my weaknesses too. Angry matriarchal mothers are my Achilles heel.

My personality is to laugh at life or life will laugh at you. I try to turn these heartaches and mishaps into belly laughs. The dating experience makes you richer, usually.

My hope is other people see the funny side of these stories. This is not a book about bad men – far from it. Men struggle just as much as women in the dating game. Likewise, these women are not scorned, sad or pining over lost love. No, the one uniting quality I found was that these women are strong, resilient, funny – and still big believers in love. They don’t give up.

Our biggest asset as Kiwi men and women is our ability to laugh at our little quandaries. I like to think we are still people who can do that. Kiwis don’t fancy ourselves as charmers, or romancers with big woo power. We laugh through the rough periods, because deep down we know there is someone for these guys, and, someone for us women.

I think finding your fit is down to luck, timing, readiness and compromise. There’s no magic tricks.

