Where Kiwi Obi-Wan Kenobi star Simone Kessell finds her joy off-screen

Simone Kessell stars in the new feature film Muru, out in cinemas now.

Simone Kessell is having something of a moment right now. Audiences will know the Auckland-born actor from her long career, with roles in everything from Hercules and Xena.

More recently she has starred in HBO comedy Our Flag Means Death and the Star Wars spinoff, Obi-Wan Kenobi but she is back home and is currently starring in Tearepa Kahi’s new feature film Muru alongside Cliff Curtis, Jay Ryan, Manu Bennnett, Tame Iti, Roimata Fox and more. Muru is in cinemas now.

A few of Simone’s favourite things...

TV show

I am currently watching Yellowjackets (holy moly) and some documentaries on cults as I am researching for my next role.

Restaurant

I am vegetarian and always hunt out something with eggplant, kale or pasta. Italian is my favourite to cook and if a dessert menu has anything chocolate self-saucing then I'll order two!

Song

Gnarls Barkley’s Crazy.

Things to buy at the supermarket

I love going to supermarkets around the world. Especially Asian supermarkets as I am always intrigued by the packaging and wondering what's inside. Trying new things even if I can't read the label. When in Paris every little street corner has a marché, and I always come out with figs and red wine.

Book

I just wrapped up on the new series of My Life is Murder, filming in Auckland. The producer gave me Kurangaituku written by Whiti Hereaka and I'm loving it. Such a great gift. I always have a book on the go.

Piece of art

I pick up trinkets everywhere I go. I always buy a piece of art as a gift to myself once I wrap on a show. On a recent trip to Vancouver, I bought a small 1960s sculpture of a laughing nun called Sister Mary Giggles - she makes me laugh every time I look at her.

Supplied Good books, Yellow Jackets, and flaky pastries are some of Simone Kessell’s favourite things.

Item of clothing

I have many cherished items of clothing, I love shoes. Fashion right now does not excite me, because I constantly think I wore it in the 90s - and here we are again. I am most comfortable in skinny jeans a black lace camisole and a sexy leather jacket.

Smell/fragrance

Neroli, ylang ylang, and vanilla are some of my favourite scents. My neighbour has a guava tree and every time I walk out my door the aroma hits me and makes me so happy.

Destination

I am a Polynesian girl through and through… I need sunshine, the ocean and fresh fruit. Any destination that has that is my destination.

Supplied Simone Kessell plays Maria in Muru.

Weekend ritual

Every Saturday morning starts with coffee and reading the paper, then taking the dog for a run and maybe a cheeky croissant.

Person

I am blessed to know and have worked with some extraordinary people. English actor Ray Winstone would still be one of my favourite people. He is beyond generous and is one of the funniest storytellers I have ever met. He takes pride in his work and looks after everyone around him. Actors like him make working in this industry such a joy.

My son Jack, 17, has grown into such a cool young man that I am not only incredibly proud of him but he has such a gentle, relaxed sensibility and I am shocked that he is my son as we are so vastly different, without a doubt one of my favourite people on the planet.

Job

I have been so fortunate to work on great TV shows and films all around the world.

Last year I played Breha Organa, adoptive mother to Princess Leia, in Obi-Wan Kenobi. It was a blast, from the costumes to the sets. I had such a long audition process to win the role so that when I finally got on set I was extremely relaxed and had so much fun bringing such an iconic Star Wars character to life. I find the roles that challenge me the most are the most fulfilling.