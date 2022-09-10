Cheerios, lamingtons, stuffed eggs: What makes the ultimate Kiwi afternoon tea?

“We had no idea this was something people would be interested in,” says illustrator Giselle Clarkson.

Illustrator Giselle Clarkson has emerged as the queen of nostalgic Kiwi cuisine. With her latest work, she tells Emily Brookes just what it takes to get onto the plate for the ultimate Kiwi afternoon tea.

This time round, the tea towels are ready in advance.

“It was so unexpected and we were wildly so unprepared for everything that happened,” says Wellington-based illustrator Giselle Clarkson. “It was such a surprise… We had no idea this was something people would be interested in.”

The “something” was an illustration she drew for the second Annual, a journal for 9 to 13-year-olds. Entitled “Common Household Biscuits and Slices of New Zealand”, the page was mocked up to look like a scientific visual catalogue, each of Clarkson’s colourful illustrations of a favourite Kiwi treat accompanied by its name and a “scientific” name made up to sound like Latin nomenclature: Louise slice is “Elevenses regina”, the Shrewsbury “Lickalda jamoffit”, and the sultana biscuit, amusingly, “Deceptus terribloidess”.

READ MORE:

* Vegan Southlanders rejoice – plant-based cheese rolls are on the way

* Why I'd never heard of the 'oh so Kiwi' condensed milk mayo

* Share your Tupperware memories and photos



And “everything that happened” was that the page went thoroughly viral. Widely shared and hotly debated on Facebook and Reddit, demand for a copy that fans could display in their own home came swiftly, and Annual Ink, publishers of Annual, scrambled to have posters and tea towels made up. The tea towels in particular were a runway success; to date, 8000 have been sold, with all proceeds going into Annual publishing - which is why we’re talking today.

This month sees the publication of Annual 3, and Clarkson has contributed another sure-to-wild illustration; this time, The Traditional Big Spread of Aotearoa NZ.

Featuring the likes of a cheerio (Franko minima), asparagus roll (Swaddlium pungentia), pikelet (Elevenses regulari) and ginger kiss (Smackeroo aromatica), it is, says Clarkson, “things that you’re pretty likely to have seen when somebody puts on a celebratory morning tea. These are the finger foods you’ll find”.

Supplied Giselle Clarkson’s first popular tea towel (right) and her latest creation, the Big Spread.

Like Biscuits and Slices, the Big Spread started with a conversation with Annual publisher Susan Paris, who initially approached Clarkson after seeing an illustrated version she had made of the iconic fish ’n chip shop fish species poster, wondering if she could turn that into something “a bit funny”.

“Both times, Susan and I have started with a list of absolute classics of each category and added our favourites,” Clarkson explains. “Then also we have to make a decision about what looks good on the page.”

In this instance that meant swapping out Clarkson’s preferred chocolate lamington for a raspberry, to bring in some colour. It’s also a big part of why Biscuits and Slices includes a pink wafer and a Belgium biscuit.

But there’s more to making the pages look good than just putting a splash of pink in among all the brown.

“I really try to focus on emphasising the deliciousness,” says Clarkson. She wants the drawings to not exactly look realistic, but rather to evoke the salivation you get when you see the real thing, so she works hard on making the baked goods look extra golden, the butter extra glossy, the jam extra rich and red.

Supplied For Clarkson, just drawing the food is a pleasure in itself.

There are challenges involved with this. White bread, as we see in the Big Spread’s club sandwich (Isosceles nulluscrusti), is particularly difficult to make look tasty, Clarkson says: you have to differentiate the bread from the white background without making it look “a bit grey”. Giving the mushroom vol-au-vent its characteristic layered, crimped pastry was also tough.

One of the things that drove Biscuits and Slices’ popularity was debate over what was, and wasn’t, included.

Toffee pops was a controversial omission, says Clarkson (it didn’t pass the colour test). “I also get a lot of feedback about there not being any custard squares or lamingtons and I maintain they are pastries and cakes so don’t qualify” - both appear on the Big Spread.

Clarkson thinks people enjoy thrashing out things like this because everyone has a passionate point of view, but it’s ultimately unimportant.

“It’s fun to kind of tease people over their choice, all in good humour,” she says. “Everyone has an opinion about what the best stuff is on a table. What the best biscuit is, is a fun low-stakes debate.”

We also love a good nostalgia trip: “There’s so many positive associations with these foods, it just makes people feel good.”

For Clarkson, just drawing the food is a pleasure in itself.

“In some ways it’s easier to draw than a lot of other things,” she muses. “You don’t have to put a facial expression on a sausage roll, a sausage roll doesn’t have fingers, and as I’m drawing it I love to think about food because it’s delicious.”

When you consider all that it seems inevitable the Big Spread will enjoy the same kind of popularity as Biscuits and Slices.

“When Susan came to me with the idea about let’s do a follow up, I was really keen because it’s so fun to work on it but… I just didn’t expect people to be so enthusiastic about the second one,” Clarkson says. “I thought they’d be like, here they go again, but already the response has been amazing. People seem just as excited about it as the last one.”

And this time, the tea towels are already printed.