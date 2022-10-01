Cat’s nutritional needs are as unique as their breed

As a result of studying breed-specific traits in cats, Royal Canin has formulated foods specifically tailored to the unique needs of different cat breeds.

As cat owners know, not all cats are the same. Not only is each one an individual, but each breed also varies in looks, behaviour and needs. Furthermore, cats can have different nutritional needs depending on their breed. A properly balanced diet, tailored to the breed, will go a long way towards ensuring your pet lives a healthy, contented life.

"Nutrition is fundamental to the health and wellbeing of pets, in the same way it is for humans," says Dr Mina Hamilton, Scientific Services Veterinarian for Royal Canin.

"What we feed them every day can make a big difference to their health, now and into the future. We are what we eat, and that is exactly the same for our pets."

Established in 1968, Royal Canin follows the philosophy of nutrition being a pet's primary medicine. Their team of Veterinarians have spent more than 50 years studying the science of Canine & Feline nutrition, tailoring diets for optimal pet nutrition and health.

As a result of studying breed-specific traits in cats, Royal Canin has formulated foods specifically tailored to the unique needs of different cat breeds, taking into consideration differences such as facial and jaw structure, body type as well as skin & coat and other health requirements.

To get an idea of the differences, let's have a quick look at some of the most popular breeds of cat in New Zealand:

SUPPLIED The right food will help British Shorthair maintain their large muscle mass and support joint health.

British Shorthair

Originating in the United Kingdom, the British Shorthair is a medium sized but stocky cat with a short dense coat and a life expectancy of 14 to 20 years. Characterized by its round face, soft fur and loud purr, this breed reaches physical maturity between three and five years of age.

As the British Shorthair is placid by nature and less energetic than some other breeds, they can easily gain weight if fed too much, so it is important to provide these laid-back cats with a specific diet and the right sized portions.

The right food will help maintain their large muscle mass and support joint health. It will also enhance and maintain a healthy skin and fur coat, as well as support good oral hygiene.

The Shorthair can have a tendency to gulp its food down without chewing, making it prone to dental disease so it needs a size and texture of kibble which induces thorough chewing.

SUPPLIED Feeding your Persian the right food, which is tailored towards its unique health requirements, is one of the best things you can do.

Persian

The Persian, otherwise known as the Persian Longhair, originated in Iran, formerly Persia. It has a placid nature, a long coat and a life expectancy of 12 to 17 years.

As a kitten, the Persian's food should contain omega 3 fatty acids to help support brain & nerve development. As the cat's growth slows down, a food lower in fats is recommended.

The main nutritional goals for adult Persians are to preserve the health of their skin and the beauty of their coat with added omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, as well as utilising a specific blend of fibres to aid elimination of hair ingested during grooming to help prevent hairballs. Diet can also help to maintain a healthy urinary tract and digestive system by its specific formulation.

Due to their flat faces Persians can also suffer from dental disease and in fact they prehend or pick up kibble from the underside of their tongue. Kibble shape can assist ease of prehension by increasing contact surface area and make chewing easier.

Feeding your Persian the right food, which is tailored towards its unique health requirements, is one of the best things you can do to help your pet live its best life. As always, a supply of fresh water should be available, to keep the kidneys functioning well.

SUPPLIED Established in 1968, Royal Canin follows the philosophy of nutrition being a pet's primary medicine.

Maine Coon

The Maine Coon is one of the largest breeds of domestic cat, with an unusually small, quiet voice. Originating in Maine, USA, the Maine Coon has a medium coat and a life expectancy of 12 to 15 years.

Due to its size, the Maine Coon develops slowly, reaching full size in three to five years. While generally healthy as a breed, the Maine Coon can be susceptible to feline hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart, as well as hip dysplasia. Regular veterinary check-ups and a nutritional formula for Maine Coons designed with nutrients to support joints and heart health, as well as providing nutrition for their large size will go a long way to keeping your cat in optimal health.

SUPPLIED The Royal Canin Ragdoll tailored range, provides specific breed related nutrients.

Ragdoll

A large cat with a medium coat and a life expectancy of 12 to 17 years, the Ragdoll is a popular cat due to its placid nature & sociability, thick fluffy coat and big, blue eyes.

Like the Maine Coon, the Ragdoll can be prone to becoming overweight and can

sometimes experience problems with joints and bones due to their large size. They can be predisposed to a heart condition also like Maine Coon cats. Their skin and medium coat has extra nutritional requirements to keep it looking healthy.

Nutrition can help by feeding them a high-quality diet, such as the Royal Canin Ragdoll tailored range, at the specified daily proportions to keep them at a healthy weight as well as additional support with specific breed related nutrients.

