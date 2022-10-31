Complaints about opshop prices unfounded, managers say

Vivien Marshall, manager of the SPCA Nelson Op Shop says the price has to be right.

Public complaints about op shop prices are not new, but managers say the difference is they are now getting bagged on social media.

A Nelson business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, last month leapt to the defence of New Zealand’s beloved trash into treasure stores on an opshopping Facebook group after seeing a number of posts complaining they were now too expensive.

The poster pointed out that they operated under a business structure and had to pay commercial lease rates for their premises, which were higher in the CBD.

They also had to front up for commercial insurance, wages for store managers, electricity, and fuel and vehicle costs, which had to be met before any surpluses were forwarded to their charities.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Op shops prove thrifty hit for budget conscious shoppers.

ReStore Nelson manager Rebekah Wyatt said when it came to pricing, you just couldn’t please everybody, and that some customers had the idea that a charity shop was there for them, but in fact, its role was to be a fundraiser for charity.

“Half of our customers come in and say we're too cheap and half come in and say we're too expensive. We've been open seven years and we still charge the same prices, even though our costs have gone up.”

They did try to provide affordable goods for the community, she said.

“Unnecessary” items were priced up, such as collectables and vintage goods, while everyday items like kids’ toys, books, and clothes, were sold at more accessible prices.

The shop also has a container out the back where goods are given away for free – and its clothing bins are rifled through daily by hordes of enthusiastic shoppers looking for garments.

Catherine Hubbard/Stuff Too expensive? A $10 rusty frypan for sale at a Nelson opshop. The other fry pans were priced at $6 and 8. These items were not at the SPCA or the ReStore.

The shop paid rent, staff, paid for vehicles to collect items, and spent $600 to $800 a week on rubbish removal for the 50% of donated goods that had to be thrown out.

“We're not making any money on most of the things that we sell, we're just recycling,” she said.

The issue is so contentious that a Facebook op shopping group administrator could not be coaxed to go on the record about how discussions about price brought out the trolls and led to people getting blocked.

Op Shopping New Zealand, a public Facebook group, said in their policy that op shops, like any other retailer, “were entitled to price items how they chose and shoppers could themselves choose whether to buy something or not”.

“Many op shops believe in trying to honour the donation by getting a good price for something rare or unusual, there is nothing wrong with that.

“Please don't post about pricing grievances on here, it just brings the whole group down to a low vibe.”

SPCA Nelson Op Shop manager Vivien Marshall said the feedback she got from customers was that they were cheaper than other stores in general.

Marshall said they did research everything via Google and tried to price goods at a third of the brand new price, especially for things like toys, jigsaws and books, taking wear and tear into consideration.

Clothing was ticketed according to standardised prices across the group.

Volunteers also scouted around other op shops in the area, to price competitively in the local marketplace, she said.

“We are probably one of the biggest ones for receiving donations, so we have to turn our stock over quicker than anyone else," she said.

"Therefore, the price has to be right."