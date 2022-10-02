Why buy when you can rent? Christchurch dress rental businesses thriving

Aliah Franklyn, 26, owner of Frocks by Frankie, has built up her collection of designer dresses from eight to 90.

Dress rental businesses are thriving as women are increasingly choosing to rent occasion dresses instead of buying them.

Christchurch woman Aliah Franklyn, owner of Frocks by Frankie, has built up her collection of designer dresses from eight to 90 over the one year she has been renting dresses.

“It started as a side hobby while I was working fulltime as a beauty therapist. I was doing the dress rentals just from my house upstairs in a little loft area.

“It expanded and took off, pushing me to go out on my own.”

READ MORE:

* Why you need the ‘go anywear dress’

* New Invercargill business is all about confidence and curves

* Instagram shame drives boom in fashion rentals



The 26-year-old officially opened her combined business of beauty therapy and dress rentals in July.

She buys upmarket designer dresses from seven different websites and rents them out for between $35 and $99.

“I think for people to wear a $400 dress that they will probably not ever actually want to spend their money on is perfect. And it’s often a lot about wearing the label and the brand.”

Supplied Kate Cooksley, wearing a dress rented from Frocks by Frankie for a work event.

Franklyn said a growing number of women are discovering the benefits of renting over buying.

“I think just like me, they’re like, ‘oh my gosh, I paid so much money for this dress to wear once’. So you may as well rent it over buying it for it to just sit in your wardrobe.”

Lend the Label owner Bre Poulter said her dress rental business has expanded greatly since she launched it six years ago.

“At the start you had to explain the concept of it to people and why it’s beneficial, but now there’s no questions asked – everyone does it.”

Lend the Label is also a Christchurch-based business that ships New Zealand wide, and dresses are rented out for between $30 and $110.

Poulter said sustainability is the driving factor behind her business.

“Why buy when you can borrow ... be better for the environment and try and make an impact on fast fashion.”

Anna Sargent Aliah Franklyn says are growing number of women are discovering the benefits of renting over buying.

Poulter said the variety of occasions throughout the year means business is always busy.

Franklyn agrees: “Formal season has been huge. From May right through till July there's been a formal every weekend. Now we're into wedding season.”

Frocks by Frankie client Kate Cooksley almost always chooses to rent dresses for occasions.

“For me, it's a really affordable way to dress in season, in trend, and wear high-end designer labels for a really affordable price, instead of buying lots of cheap dresses.”

Franklyn is optimistic about her business' future.

“This is the first year Covid is behind us and events are actually happening again. It can only get busier.”