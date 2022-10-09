Baby coming, married or not: unwed parents of newborns outnumber those who have tied the knot

Guy Schwikkard and Dotty Gore Browne planned to marry before having kids, but Covid got in the way

Guy Schwikkard always loved the idea of getting married. Heck, he met his wife-to-be at a wedding.

He wanted to declare his feelings for Dotty on a grander scale.

He still will, but not for at least a year. Right now, the Hamilton couple is more focused on the imminent arrival of their second child.

Schwikkard, 31 and Dotty Gore Browne, 32 got engaged in May 2020. Deep in Covid lockdown in Britain, it was obvious there would be no wedding any time soon.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Guy Schwikkard and Dotty Gore Browne got engaged in May 2020. Two years later, they are still unmarried with a 16-month-old daughter, Percy, and a son on the way.

“We were like, well, let’s just crack on with the kids and worry about the getting married bit later on,” Gore Browne says.

And here they are, two years later, still unmarried with a 16-month-old daughter, Percy, and a son on the way.

“It was going to be the best day of my life, getting married,” says Schwikkard.

“Obviously that didn’t happen, and the best day was the day that my daughter was born. And now we’re going to have number two... I can’t see a wedding coming close to that. So it’s less pressure, which is why we’re OK not knowing when it’s going to be, or how it’s going to be.”

Couples delaying weddings because of Covid restrictions, but not wanting to put off having children, could be one reason New Zealand births outside marriage (and civil unions) ticked over 50% for the first time in the June quarter.

But it’s also another milestone along the road of the ever-evolving Kiwi whānau.

The changing Kiwi family

Like many of her generation, veteran demographer Janet Sceats married and had children young.

She didn’t know anyone who became pregnant outside marriage. But she suspected. Women would disappear up north for a time.

The idea that babies should be born exclusively within marriage is “very much a Pākehā thing” – a hangover of the conservative norms carried across the seas by settlers, says the associate of Te Ngira, Waikato University’s Institute for Population Research.

There was so much social and financial discrimination against solo mums that even widows struggled, Sceats says.

“It was just really, really hard to have a baby on your own.”

Of course that didn’t mean young women didn’t have sex. In the 1920s, a quarter of first babies popped out within eight months of marriage.

So the lack of reliable contraception and the stigma of unwed mothers meant Kiwi women married and had babies young.

Family size still fluctuated – in the Depression years total fertility plummeted to 2.25 babies per woman, a low that wasn’t matched until 1977.

And then there was the baby boom, when four kids was the norm.

The erosion of societal shame – and universal child support – opened the door to unmarried parents, while fertility technology extended parenthood to same-sex couples.

But contraception also revolutionised the Kiwi family, allowing women to delay having children, Sceats says.

“If you removed the fear of getting pregnant, you removed the rationale for a whole lot of other things that kept women back: like staying in a bad marriage; like not being able to have a career.”

The downside is that has created a “sandwich generation” of older mums and dads dealing with both dependent children and ageing parents.

Sceats says fertility patterns are critical, as they decide a population’s age structure for decades to come.

“It both shapes society, and is shaped by what is happening in society.”

But the growth in babies born to unmarried parents is unlikely to revolutionise family structure and size, as many of those unmarried parents, whatever sex or sexuality, will be in long-term, stable relationships.

“There simply isn’t the stigma any more of having a baby out of wedlock. You can see it’s almost the norm. But I think it’s partly how we think about marriage – that those de facto relationships are seen to be just as good a place for a child to grow up, sometimes even better, than ones that are in the more traditional forms of marriage, where people stay together, even though they didn’t really like each other very much.

“It’s a definitional change of marriage, I think. But I don’t think it means that New Zealand family life is probably changing much.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff From the 1950s-70s, babies of unwed mothers such as Maggie Wilkinson were taken from them in the "baby scoop era". While Wilkinson received an apology from the Anglican Church this year, she is still fighting for others. (File photo)

From societal shame to norm in 60 years

Maggie Wilkinson was 19 when she entered Auckland’s St Mary’s Home for Unwed Mothers. She went in pregnant and came out childless and broken.

The baby’s father had refused to marry her. Her daughter was taken direct from the birthing room. Others call it forced adoption, she calls it abduction.

“The home was a prison for sad girls with no choices and no advocacy ... To walk out with empty arms, baby gone forever, was the most horrendous walk of my life,” she told the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care.

Now 79, she feels no resentment that, just 60 years later, unmarried parents are now in the majority.

“I celebrate the fact that a child does not lose his or her family ancestry ... I celebrate the fact that, hopefully, women are treated as humans and that we are sexual beings.”

Stuff “Illegitimate” women even had to declare their shameful birth origin on their marriage certificate.

But it’s taken generations of fighting – and a terrible toll on women and children – to get here.

As far back as 1908, newspaper articles reported on babies born outside marriage. Then the rate was 46 in every 1000, and they were branded “illegitimate”.

With no legal father, they didn’t qualify for child support or inheritance. So many were sent to children’s homes or adopted out.

Stuff Old newspaper articles about illegitimate children and unmarried mothers

In 1968, Plunket medical director, Dr Begg, said in The Press that social and economic pressures made it impossible for unmarried mothers to keep their babies.

“Until such time as the public attitude towards the mother and child changes, there seems to be little which can be done,” Dr Begg said.

But in 1969, the Status of Children Act finally removed the legal stigma of illegitimacy, by giving all children equal status, irrespective of whether their parents were married.

Asked if they now accept babies born outside marriage, the Anglican Church did not reply.

Catholic Church director of liturgy, Fr John O’Connor, says the heart of the Catholic understanding of marriage and children is that every child should be born into an environment of love.

While the ideal remains a married man and woman in a permanent, loving arrangement, solo mothers and unmarried parents and their children are still welcome, O’Connor says.

So is marriage dead?

Taupō marriage celebrant and former Celebrants Aotearoa president Lianne Fraser surveys engaged couples. The question they generally struggle with is: “What does getting married allow you to do that you can’t do now?”.

Often, the answer is “nothing”. The de facto couple property laws mean marriage may have no legal or financial impact.

That may be why marriage rates have plummeted from 45 per 1000 unmarried Kiwis in 1971 to 10 per 1000 in 2019.

Kiwis are also marrying later. In 1980, the median age at first marriage was 22 for women and 24 for men. In 2021, the mid-range bride was 30, while the groom was 31.

But that doesn’t mean marriage is dead.

About half the couples Fraser marries already have children. They just want to take the next step. Or, as in the case of Schwikkard and Gore Browne, they love a good party.

Fraser had one marriage recently where the groom had a terminal illness. They’d been together 16 years and wanted to formalise their partnership in front of their children.

Another couple were in their 80s, but still wanted to tie the knot. In November, she has a couple in their 50s who have been living together for nine years.

“It’s that public commitment that you’re making to each other. I don’t think there are any rules.”

What about Māori whānau?

While babies born to unmarried parents have just hit the majority for all New Zealanders, that’s been the case for Māori pēpi (babies) for decades.

Historically, marriage among high-ranking Māori was often about forming political and economic alliances, while couples from lower ranks simply lived together in “social marriages”.

“There’s always been unions there,” says Te Ngira research fellow Moana Rarere (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu, Tūhoe). “But in terms of the link between marriage and birthing, there wasn’t a strong relationship.”

However, from 1939, Māori had to provide marriage certificates to access social support.

Whereas non-Māori are only now catching up with Māori acceptance of de facto parents, Rarere says Māori are now undergoing the shift to having fewer kids that Pākehā started decades earlier.

While Māori mums are still younger, the peak baby-bearing age has also shifted, from 20-24 in 2013 or 2014, to 25-29.

If there’s a typical Māori whānau, it’s probably not a nuclear family with māmā, papa and kids, Rarere says.

“You’ve got multiple generations living in one household group. You have blended families as well – partners who have had previous relationships bring children to a new relationship. It’s moving away from that breadwinner model, with two parents. I think it’s changing a lot.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Single mum to Solomon, Kate Davidson feels fortunate to live in an age where she can have a child “without having to fulfil those traditional norms”.

THE SINGLE MUM

When Kate Davidson had baby Solomon 15 months ago, her birthing partner was a friend and fellow solo mum.

Davidson had known it might not work out with Solomon’s dad, but the 38-year-old’s biological clock was ticking. She was single from the second trimester of pregnancy.

One of five kids, her parents split up when she was 12 and her mum mainly looked after her.

“I guess it seemed normal that women play that role. So I think I was just like, ‘oh yeah, I can do this’ ... The only worry is the financial side of stuff. I only plan to have one child, so I want to put my all into it.”

Davidson, who works in communications, left her job and took a year off – funded by maternity leave and government support. She now does part-time contract jobs from home.

Ironically, she found it easier to stay home for a year than some partnered friends, as they couldn't get government support. But the income thresholds make life a tricky juggle.

“I just try to balance how much I can work, earn, spend time with him and get support.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Davidson believes the important thing about a family is that a child is raised in a safe, loving home, with respect.

Davidson has some internalised disquiet about being a solo mum: “Oh, what do people think?”. But she’s not sure if that stigma actually exists.

“I feel really fortunate that I’m able to have this experience without having to fulfil those traditional norms.

“Some people don’t partner up in life, so making it accessible to do it alone I think is really great. And trying to remove any stigma about it, in that families come in all shapes and sizes, and that’s fine.

“It’s more about you raising your child in a safe, loving home, with respect, rather than ‘Oh there’s a mum and dad, three kids and the dog’.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Hannah Bayliffe and Tash Dallow feel lucky to live in a time where no-one bats an eyelid at baby Ollie’s two mums. Dallow’s son from a previous relationship, Harlow, likes to say he has four mums.

THE SAME-SEX COUPLE

When Hannah Bayliffe and Tash Dallow talked about having a baby, getting married first didn’t even figure.

But they are engaged. Dallow, 36, proposed in January 2020. The couple had been together four years, Dallow was really happy and Bayliffe was a great stepmum to Dallow’s son Harlow from an earlier relationship.

“I just didn’t want to let it get away,” Dallow laughs.

But buying a house together took priority, and then having smiley 4-month-old baby Ollie. Life got expensive and the wedding got pushed back.

When Harlow was born, Dallow and her then partner were mostly surrounded by supportive gay friends. This time around there’s been more “What does your husband do?”, she says.

“I’ve had to correct a lot of people. But me personally, I haven’t felt judged or questioned. And if they do, you just don’t have anything to do with them any more.”

As the non-birth parent, 31-year-old Bayliffe has appreciated health workers asking her straight up who she is.

“I’ll be like, ‘I’m the other mum’.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Dallow’s son Harlow is a “boy’s boy”, but people often tell Dallow he needs a male role model.

Harlow has split care between his two mums and their new partners. He gets the odd comment: “Your mum is gay”. But he likes to brag that he has four mums.

One enduring frustration is people saying Harlow needs a male role model, Dallow says.

“He’s a boy’s boy. You would not think he’s got four mums. I coach his rugby team. You don’t feel like he needs a dad in his life.”

With Ollie, Dallow and Bayliffe have the same parental challenges as any family. Bayliffe has returned to work, but sometimes wants to just stay home with Ollie.

Dallow feels lucky to live in a time when no-one bats an eyelid at the idea of two mums, compared to her parents’ generation, who couldn’t come out until after having children.

Bayliffe says it’s cool to see more families that don’t conform to traditional norms.

“It does make you feel more accepted. No matter how much you think, ‘I don’t care what people think of me’, everyone at the end of the day wants to feel like they’re not the only ones.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch couple Lucy de Latour and Grant Hambly married before having kids.

THE TRADITIONALISTS (OR ARE THEY?)

Grant Hambly likes order. He’s not religious, but calls himself a bit of a traditionalist.

That’s one reason he wanted to marry Lucy de Latour before having kids. De Latour is a partner in a Christchurch law firm and Hambly – an electrician – moved from Australia to do earthquake rebuild work. They met online.

De Latour, now 38, wasn’t so bothered about marrying before having kids, but liked the idea of a celebration to bring together their two families. Marriage also felt more secure, she says.

“You kind of know where you stand. You know they’re really serious.”

They’d been living together for about 18 months before marrying, in 2019. De Latour already owned a house but when they wed they split the mortgage.

While many of de Latour’s friends are married, of four who have had babies this year, three aren’t married. Hambly, 32, reckons his Melbourne mates are about 50/50 married and unmarried.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Although de Latour and Hambly took the traditional route of marriage before kids, their childcare has been unconventional. When Zoe was 7 months old, Hambly quit his job to be full-time dad. They will do the same with 5-month-old George.

But when the couple had daughter Zoe 2½ years ago, their traditional approach ended. De Latour returned to work when Zoe was 7 months old, and Grant left his job to be stay-at-home dad. They’ll do the same with 5-month-old George.

While most people accepted Hambly as primary caregiver, he was still usually the only bloke at baby groups.

“It’s a mum-dominated world.”

One surprise was the number of dads – and some mums – who were jealous of the couple’s less conventional care split.

But when Hambly returned to work part-time, his tradie colleagues would ask, “How does that work?”

“I come to work two days a week, then I don't for three – it’s pretty simple. They struggle to comprehend it.”

De Latour says one upside of sharing maternity care is that both partners understand the realities. When Zoe was small, Hambly would get home from work and wonder, “How can the house be this messy?”

“I was only about a week or two into when we’d swapped and I was like, ‘Yeah, no, I completely understand now’.”