Blind woman to finish challenge of walking every Dunedin street, by walking up Every St, Dunedin

Jo Stodart, left, and Julie Woods have walked almost every street in Dunedin.

Julie Woods is about to achieve another milestone – walking every street in Dunedin, by walking Every St, in Dunedin.

Woods, who lost her sight in 1997, began the challenge of walking the city streets with her friend and sighted guide, Jo Stodart, three years ago.

More than 1000 streets later, they are preparing to complete their challenge.

That will be achieved by walking down Every St in Andersons Bay on October 15 – to coincide with International White Cane Day and as part of Blind Low Vision Week.

READ MORE:

* Steep hike for blind woman aiming to walk every street in Dunedin

* Sensing the world: How to travel when you’re blind

* Auckland guide-dogs-in-training get border exemption to walk Hamilton streets under alert level 2



Julie Woods/Supplied Marked streets where Julie Woods has walked in Dunedin by October 2021. Every St is on the right in the suburb of Andersons Bay.

The pair, often joined by Woods’ husband Ron Esplin, who documented their walks, completed some of Dunedin’s hillier suburbs over the past year, but did not include outlying areas.

‘’To say we’ve walked on every street in Dunedin, we had to draw a line around it,” Woods said.

Woods planned to walk other greater Dunedin areas, including Port Chalmers, Middlemarch, Mosgiel and Waitati, with Stodart, who she first met at an antenatal class, as part of their next challenge.

Their current quest, which coincided with a global pandemic, had ‘’been a great thing to do’’, Woods, who has travelled extensively around the world, said.

Ron Esplin/Supplied Julie Woods and Jo Stodart on their walks around Dunedin streets.

‘’While all that has been going on we have been able to put one foot in front of the other, carry on and get out and do this.’’

The challenge had led to many ‘’micro adventures’’ on the city’s streets, ‘’as we walked towards achieving something’’.

But that achievement did not include walking in certain weather, as the pair had a ‘’no rain policy’’.

‘’That is something about being blind, you do it in partnership with others,’’ Woods, a coach and professional speaker, said.

Julie Woods/Supplied Jo Stodart, left, walks with Julie Woods

Her favourite street was Emily Siedeberg Pl, named after New Zealand's first female medical graduate, which was walked on International Women's Day 2022, while her favourite suburb was South Dunedin ‘’because it was flat’’.

Woods, who had previously completed 10 Dunedin half-marathons and 10 Papatowai Challenges, was fundraising $1003 for Blind Low Vision NZ.