What Michelle Hooper wishes she knew before organising the Rugby World Cup

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Michelle Hooper grew up in the Bombay Hills, a “classic farm kid with a horse and dogs”, intent on becoming a vet.

A light-bulb moment at the Welcome Home parade after the 1995 America’s Cup led her instead into a 20-year career delivering major sporting events for World Rugby, Fifa and, yes, the America’s Cup.

Hooper is now tournament director of Rugby World Cup 2021, with international play-offs now scheduled in Auckland and Whangārei from this weekend after a previous postponement because of Covid.

It will be the first women's Rugby World Cup hosted by New Zealand, and our Black Ferns are the defending champions. Hooper lives on Waiheke Island with her partner Hamish and their three kids.

I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I’D KNOWN…

That I’d be organising this Rugby World Cup. I wish I’d known then how good it was going to be, because I could have trained a lot harder and maybe been a participant on the field rather than an organiser, though I’m not sure if I would have been good enough, even with a 10-year head start…

I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH…

Ruby Tui from the Black Ferns, just for one day. I’d love to do one of her famous chip-kick-and-chase moves to score a winning try for my country in the Rugby World Cup. Ruby embodies everything that’s wonderful about women’s sport. She’s an incredible athlete, but her charisma transcends both men’s and women’s sport, and her skill speaks for itself.

Supplied Michelle Hooper is the tournament director of Rugby World Cup 2021.

I WISH, EVERY DAY I COULD EAT…

Avocados. Actually, make that cheese. I have aspirations to one day make my own goat’s milk cheese and serve it with honey. When I was a kid we had a goat farm, but they were angora goats, so it was all about the fleece. I loved those goats! And ever since I read Heidi as a kid, I’ve loved the idea of making goat’s milk cheese.

I WISH I COULD LIVE IN…

Waiheke Island, and fortunately, I do. I love this place, and I want to live here forever. You’ve got the city just 35 minutes away by ferry and you’ve also got the peace and freedom of nature and the bush. You can be involved in the business world but you can also leave all that behind and head back out to paradise, with the birds and the beautiful ocean and the bush.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Black Fern Ruby Tui.

THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS…

Some of our rangatahi. It would be great to look at their young faces on a banknote, then weigh up whether what you’re purchasing is good for future generations and good for our planet.

THE NOISE I WISH I COULD NEVER HEAR AGAIN IS…

My telephone ringing. That’s partly because we’re just a few days away from the kick-off of the Rugby World Cup, so my phone rings constantly. I’d rather be listening to the sound of all the native birds in the bush at home.

I love the hype and the energy of big events, but it’s stressful, too. You’re always wondering what the next big drama is that will be coming in down your phone line.

I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH…

My mountain bike, closely followed by my children and husband. It’s brilliant biking out on Waiheke. I’m usually at the top of the hill, and Hamish is tail-end Charlie at the back.

I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE…

Liberal. I wish we were less conservative as a nation. There’s so much to be grateful for here, and I wish more of us would embrace diversity, and work together as global leaders for change, particularly when it comes to innovation to help eliminate climate change. We need to step up and play our role in protecting the Earth for future generations.

The rescheduled 2021 Rugby World Cup runs until November 12.

MICHELLE’S QUICK SHOTS:

RUGBY UNION or RUGBY LEAGUE

NOVEL or BIOGRAPHY

STREAM IT or AT THE MOVIES

BLACK FERNS or ALL BLACKS

PLAYLIST or WHOLE ALBUM

ROUND BALL or OVAL BALL

REFEREE or TMO (TELEVISION MATCH OFFICIAL)

COOK or GARDEN

TELEVISION or RADIO

DENIM JACKET or BLACK JERSEY

CALL or TEXT

MUSEUM or ART GALLERY

SALAD or SAUSAGE ROLL

FASHION WEEK or RUGBY TEST

CHOCOLATE or CHEESE

SLEEP IN or EARLY START

TRAINERS or HEELS

ROAD TRIP or TROPICAL HOLIDAY

SWIMMING POOL or OCEAN