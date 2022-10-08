NZ's rugby power couple are each other's biggest fans - and critics

Kennedy Simon, 25, (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Māhanga) is the co-captain of New Zealand women’s rugby team, the Black Ferns, who are competing in the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off today.

She is engaged to Solomone (Solly) Tukuafu, 26, a professional rugby player who played for the Chiefs this year. They live in Hamilton.

Kennedy:

I’m the oldest of four kids from a rugby league family. But league was a bit too rugged for me. I only started playing union when I was 12 and got into it seriously a year later, after a friend talked me into joining a rugby 7s trial.

I was 16 when I met Solly and still at school. We met through a mutal friend. All my mates had boyfriends but I was only interested in rugby. I didn’t have time for a boyfriend and was so oblivious back then I didn’t even notice that Solly liked me. I thought we were just friends.

A month after meeting Solly said he wanted to do things properly and asked would I go out for dinner with him? I thought: do what properly? But we went out for dinner and had a great yarn. And then we drove around and I honestly thought he was lost! It turns out he was trying to find the courage to ask me to be his girlfriend. When he eventually asked, I laughed because I thought he was joking. But we’ve been together for nine years.

Supplied “Solly understands what it takes to compete at this level and he always has my back.”

Solly is my first boyfriend so I guess he’s my type! He’s tall, brown and half Tongan with a great smile. Ask anyone and they’ll say Solly lights up every room he walks into. He’s funny and doesn’t take life too seriously. He’s also lovely to everyone he meets.

We met in 2013 and by 2015 had moved to Japan to play for the same club for three years. That was hard because I missed my family. But we managed to save for a house deposit. When we got back in 2018, Solly found his dream car and I didn’t want to take his dream away so he used that money. Thanks to Solly’s parents who let us live in their rental, we were able to buy a house two years ago.

It helps that we’re both on the same career path. Solly understands what it takes to compete at this level and he always has my back. We do critique the other’s playing - Solly will ring me as soon as I come off the field. But it’s well-intentioned so we never get upset.

We’re both super competitive, even if we’re just playing a game of touch on our lawn. I’ll say, I’ve got a black jersey and you haven’t! But we have lots of banter and it never comes from a bad place.

Rugby is such a big part of our lives that we make a conscious effort to go out for a meal sometimes and talk about anything but rugby. It is hard though!

Supplied/Supplied “We’re both super competitive, even if we’re just playing a game of touch on our lawn.”

Solly:

We were both 16 when we met, and although I’d previously had a girlfriend, it wasn’t serious.

We crossed paths a lot because of a mutual friend and I thought Kennedy was great. She was super laid back, which is the exact opposite of me. But she didn’t really laugh at my jokes the way the other girls did. I was intrigued, I wanted to know what I could do to make this girl laugh.

We’re such a good team because we had that friendship foundation before we became a couple. We genuinely like hanging out together, have similar interests and we talk about everything. We could talk rugby for days.

It’s cool that we’re living the same work experience. We understand what the other person is going through. We 100% critique the other person’s game – what could you have done better, why didn’t that work? It’s always constructive and it’s how we connect with each other. We know we’ll never get that level of brutal honesty from anyone else.

We both have our dream jobs, but the pressure can be intense so it’s good to have someone to talk to, to have a laugh with and who’ll remind you not to take life too seriously.

Supplied “We got up to film the sunrise on the beach and I got down on one knee...Kennedy bawled the whole time.”

What I love most about Kennedy is her heart. She pours so much of it into her family, her team and her friends. She’s so passionate about whatever she does and wants to be the best – it’s quite contagious.

Kennedy is at the top of her game but she’s still quietly humble. This is her first year of being co-caption and I’m so proud of how well she’s handling the leadership challenge.

The only thing that sometimes does my head in is Kennedy’s extreme tidiness. I’m not messy but she takes tidiness to another level. I’ll fold the towels and she’ll refold them because I didn’t do it right. When she goes away to play, I know I have two days to get the house spic and span.

I wanted to propose only after we had ticked off boxes, such as having a house and a car. I had to plan it for months because we have a joint bank account, so Kennedy would have noticed if I’d taken out money to buy the ring, so I took out a little at a time.

I organised three nights at Slipper Island last November and we happened to be the only ones there. We got up to film the sunrise on the beach and I got down on one knee. I’d written a speech on my phone and Kennedy bawled the whole time. But she said yes and we’re getting married in 2024.