The coffee cart that's bringing farm to table

Kylie Sutton and Rob Durling's small farm produces the lamb and beef used at their food truck at Garston. The couple have also created an AirBnB for tourists to experience their off-the-grid lifestyle.

Chances are, if you’ve made the trip from Queenstown to Te Anau, Milford Sound or Invercargill, you’ve seen people gathering outside a silver bullet food and coffee cart in Garston.

The Coffee Bomb has grown a cult following in its six years of operation.

Kylie Sutton and Rob Durling first started toying with the idea of farm-to-table produce to avoid significant supply chain issues when Covid-19 kicked off in 2020.

They grow and produce all the lamb and beef, as well as any cabbages, carrots, and various fruits used in slaws and muffins, on their small farm in Athol, northern Southland.

They have Ministry for Primary Industries approval to use the sheep and beef they have raised on farm in their trailer, and are working on getting approval to use their own eggs.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Kylie Sutton and Rob Durling's small farm in Athol produces all the lamb and beef used at their Southland food truck Coffee Bomb, located in Garston.

They’re hopeful to start using their own pork in products, but are still looking to find a processor in Southland.

“All our supply chains just went down, it was horrifying the way we got hit ... but also for us, it was important to know where our produce came from, and all the processes behind it ... every animal is important to us ... [so] With farm to table we could guarantee quality produce,” Sutton said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The silver food truck at Garston is quite striking in the small rural town.

But their whole operation is far more than just a reaction to supply chain-issues, the couple have had a genuine passion for animal welfare and protecting the land they farm for years.

Durling had previously worked in the dairy industry in Southland, but after seeing first hand the environmental impacts on waterways and land, wanted to make a conscious change.

“I was a huge pusher of intensive dairy farming for years ... [but] I’ve been coming down here since I was six, and a few years ago I noticed we couldn’t hear the frogs any more, there was that much run-off in the waterways,” he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Kylie Sutton with some of the 200 rescue chickens and turkeys they have.

“So for the last three or four years we’ve been doing all grass wintering, and limit spray, we pretty much only target spray around the driveway ... we’ve been doing some planting along the river ... and rescued some geese, which helps keeps the water-way open ... you can see the gravel now, and native frogs and morepork’s​ are starting to come back.”

All their cows were previously hand-reared orphans, including a 700kg bull affectionately known as Boris, whilst their 200 came from large commercial operations.

Rescue turkeys roam freely amongst the hens, whilst deer border the off-the-grid tech-free accommodation the couple have opened on-site.

The property is available over AirBnB, but the couple regularly open it up to travellers who have got stuck in Athol or Garston due to weather or car problems, or first responders who need time to de-stress after traumatic incidents.

“We have people from all over stay there ... they all just say how nice it is to actually talk.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff The off-the-grid accommodation the couple have created to complement their business in northern Southland.

Running a farm, a bed and breakfast and a coffee and food cart open seven days a week, alongside volunteering for the local firefighting crew, has been a massive effort for the couple.

Durling joked they were married in 2011, but are still yet to have their honeymoon.

“But I never in a million years thought it would grow like it has ... time’s gone by that fast ... we try to run under the radar ... as animal lovers, it [supplying farm to table] is really such a satisfying experience.”