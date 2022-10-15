Mike Hesson: 'It felt like the whole country was behind us'

Kiwi cricket fans know Mike Hesson best as the long-time coach of the Black Caps.

While he was at the helm, the team went from strength to strength, including making it to the final of the 2015 Cricket World Cup. That same year, Hesson was appointed as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

These days, he has moved behind the mic, and will be part of Sky Sports commentary team for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, starting tomorrow.

Hesson chats to us about his career highlights and some of his favourite things...

TV show

I always enjoy Michael McIntyre's stand-up comedy shows. My kids think I’m weird as I have watched them all multiple times and I still laugh out loud at the same jokes.

Restaurant

The Esplanade in St Clair, Dunedin, always feels like home after travelling away so often. I pretty much always order the pappardelle, which is served with braised lamb shoulder and mushrooms, along with the insalata di rucola. I am definitely a creature of habit with food.

Supplied Hesson’s favourite book Outliers, “reaffirms that if you want to be an expert at anything it doesn’t happen by accident.”

Song

Don’t Forget Your Roots by Six60, who started in Dunedin. It is not only a chilled catchy song it also resonates being an ex-Otago University student.

Thing to buy at the supermarket

Popcorn is a must have in our house. A good excuse to sit down with the family over a movie or sporting event.

Book

Outliers: The Story of Success by Malcolm Gladwell. It reaffirms that if you want to be an expert at anything it doesn’t happen by accident - 10,000 hours on task appears to be a prerequisite.

Podcast

I often listen to true crime podcasts when travelling. I’ve always fancied myself as a closet detective and enjoy keeping my mind busy.

Supplied “The voice of Morgan Freeman is so calming and tends to put me to sleep if nothing else will.”

Movie

The Shawshank Redemption is a definite favourite. Couldn’t think of a much worse situation than being locked up in jail for more than 20 years for a crime you didn’t commit. I would probably try and escape too. The voice of Morgan Freeman is so calming and tends to put me to sleep if nothing else will.

Smell/fragrance

Coffee in the mornings or Bvlgari Man if I am heading out and want to impress.

Destination

On the Lindis Pass in Central Otago, we have a family camping area in the Cluden Valley. It's rustic and minimalistic and I have so many great memories growing up there. Unfortunately, I missed so many Christmas holidays, with cricket commitments always starting on Boxing Day with Otago and then New Zealand, so have thoroughly enjoyed the last couple of years taking my girls back for family holidays.

Weekend ritual

When I have a weekend without work I definitely need to get all my household chores done before golf on Saturday afternoon. So it starts with a dog walk then heading to the farmers’ market to stock up for a post-golf BBQ.

Who is your favourite person

My brother Karl passed away when he was young, only 33, but up until that time he passed we were very close and I still think about him all the time.

Job

Head coach of the Black Caps was my dream job and I was lucky enough to be in that role for a little more than six years. During that time we were able to achieve some pretty special things, including making our first ever World Cup final in 2015.

We were unbeaten throughout the tournament and although we didn’t win the final it was a pretty special six weeks in our lives. It felt like the whole country was behind us.