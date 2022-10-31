From civilian to special forces soldier

The majority of soldiers enter the NZSAS having already served in the New Zealand Army or other services, however direct entry is available for successful civilian candidates.

The New Zealand Special Air Service, otherwise known as the NZSAS, are the elite soldiers of the New Zealand Army.

So what makes an average civilian quit their day job to sign up as a professional soldier focused on self-discipline and supreme commitment?

"My attitude since I was a little kid, was when someone didn't think you could do something, I seemed to want to go out and do it. Bring it on."

So when Soldier X came across the NZSAS, that attitude sparked to life when he found a career that focuses on the unrelenting pursuit of excellence.

SUPPLIED Direct entry is available for successful civilian candidates into the NZSAS.

Completing the Selection, the rigorous training that decides whether or not a candidate meets the grade, wasn't straightforward as Soldier X had no military knowledge or experience.

"I was quite fortunate to know and train with a couple of previous members of the unit and I knew a couple of current members. So it did help my understanding of what was to be achieved or what was to come. But that's not necessarily essential; once committed, they gave me the training programme and check-ins needed to prepare."

But it wasn't just the physical challenge Soldier X had to deal with, but the mental challenge also.

The majority of soldiers enter the NZSAS having already served in the New Zealand Army or other services, however direct entry is available for successful civilian candidates.

"When other people I'd spoken to in the military said you couldn't do that or it's going to be hard, that fuelled my fire to succeed."

And when the time came, Soldier X stepped up.

SUPPLIED Joining the NZSAS is a career that focuses on the unrelenting pursuit of excellence.

As each day of Selection concluded, Soldier X was still standing, right at the very end. They said it was just a matter of hanging in there, to keep going.

"I remember all of us talking the morning after Selection, after only having a couple of hours sleep. Everyone had the same mind-set, let's just get on with it shall we."

Soldier X did just that. Given their pathway from outside of the New Zealand Defence Force, they've had to complete further training to ensure they have all the skills required.

"You don't need to have previous military knowledge or experience to get here. They give you the skills and they put you on the required courses. It's achievable."

"You learn such a vast variety of skills. And you don't just learn them and do them once. You do them over and over again until you perfect them."

The togetherness and teamwork within the group was key, they said.

"Everyone here has a very similar mindset and has a positive outlook on life. The camaraderie is huge, you can't operate as a lone wolf in these environments."

"I think it's safe to say that even outside of work, if there was ever anything, we could just pick up the phone and someone would be there at the drop of a hat."

For others who think they might want to join the pursuit, Soldier X has a simple message.

"The only way to get here, is a want to get here, and that's what Selection is for. Find your reason why you want to be here, back yourself and chase it."

For more information about how to join Soldier X, visit nzdf.mil.nz/nzsas