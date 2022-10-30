'Pasifikafuturism': The new genre of science fiction invented by author Gina Cole

Gina Cole is a Fijian, Scottish and Welsh fiction writer living in Tāmaki Makaurau/ Auckland. She is the author of Na Viro and appearing at Verb Readers & Writers Festival in Wellington, November 2-6.

I’m a science fiction nerd.

I grew up watching Star Trek in the 1970s and I was a big fan of Lieutenant Uhura who was the only black woman on television at the time. She was a communications officer on a starship and she was in constant dialogue with Captain Kirk.

It wasn’t unusual for me to see a black woman and a white man in conversation because my mother is Fijian and my father is Scottish Welsh. But I didn’t see any other women of colour anywhere else in cultural production in 1970s Aotearoa.

Star Trek and Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt Uhura, made a real impression on me. I’ve loved science fiction ever since.

In 2017 when I enrolled to do a PhD in creative writing, I decided to write about science fiction. Predictably, I found very little science fiction written by Pasifika writers featuring Pasifika characters and almost no Pasifika space stories.

I decided to take Toni Morrison’s advice and write what I wanted to read - science fiction stories written by Pasifika authors featuring Pasifika characters - a genre I call Pasifikafuturism.

The writing and publication of Pasifikafuturism is one way to engage in anti-colonial mindscapes which embody the spirit of struggle and survival for Indigenous peoples in the Pacific.

Pacific knowledge provides an Indigenous theoretical approach to the “science” in science fiction. Pacific knowledge is our “science”, although the systematised “science” of Western definition does not fully encompass the breadth of Pacific knowledge.

Stuff “The resurgence of the art of waka building and wayfinding is an example of how it is possible to recover and affirm customary knowledge” says Cole.

Customary Pacific knowledge such as storytelling, weaving and carving are part of our Indigenous “science”. Pacific cultures are dynamic, able to respond and adapt to change. The resurgence of the art of waka building and wayfinding is an example of how it is possible to recover and affirm customary knowledge, impacted by the colonial project, as an evolving, living practice.

For Pacific peoples, literary critic Darko Suvin’s “strange newness” is not new to us. We are well acquainted with the science fiction trope of the arrival of the aliens who kill, abduct and take over. For us, this is not fiction–it is part of our history and our ongoing experience in the present.

European colonists portrayed the Pacific to their audience in Europe as exotic isles in “a far flung sea”, full of fierce cannibals who engaged in strange tattooing practices and homosexuality.

These stories were propagated in speculative fiction of the time. For example, Daniel Defoe’s 18th century homoerotic novel The Life and Adventures of Robinson Crusoe presents colonial tropes of cannibalism and slavery. Ballantyne’s 19th century novel The Coral Island: A Tale of the Pacific Ocean invokes “ferocious savages” and “Feejee islanders” with cannibalistic appetites.

Priscilla Northe Gina Cole released Na Viro this year.

The publication of this type of speculative fiction, replete with racist colonial themes and bloodthirsty imperialism, fed European reading audiences hungry for the colonial adventure ethos, and played an integral part in what Tracey Banivanua-Mar calls the “cultural cartography” underpinning colonisation and life at the colonial frontier in the Pacific.

It was in this time of literary service to the furtherance and justification of colonial incursion into the Pacific and other Indigenous lands that science fiction appeared. Anishinaabe scholar Grace Dillon from the Great Lakes region of Canada writes that, historically, science fiction “has tended to disregard varieties of space-time thinking of traditional societies” and to narrate the atrocities of colonialism as “adventure stories”.

Why then would we Indigenous peoples embrace such a genre? Given the colonial context in which science fiction began, the characteristic estrangement of science fiction can be viewed as what Nalo Hopkinson refers to as one of “massa’s tools”, a creolised reference to Audre Lorde’s famous line that “the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house”.

Hopkinson argues that “‘we’ve been taught all our lives how superior European literature is...it’s what we’re instructed to read, to analyse, to understand, how we’re taught to think. They gave us those tools. I think that now they are our tools, too”.

Hopkinson’s conclusion is that our stories can “take the meme of colonising the natives and, from the experience of the colonisee, critique it, pervert it, f... with it”. Following Hopkinson, I posit that science fiction can be used as a tool to write about identity and culture in the afterlife of colonisation and imperialism in the Pacific.

In taking the “fiction” out of science fiction, a Pasifikafuturist point of view makes it possible to create a transformative “novum” that privileges our culture and imagines a future where we continue to exist and thrive. Such a viewpoint proposes a place for the values and cultural knowledge of Pacific peoples in the writing of science fiction.