Flour bag bloomers and Singer sewing machines: NZ's history in 100 objects

If Aotearoa New Zealand’s history can be condensed into just 100 objects, Jock Phillips is the person to do it. The award-winning historian, who helped establish Te Ara: The Encyclopedia of New Zealand, has scoured museum collections throughout the country for items that represent moments that are both significant and personal for A History of New Zealand in 100 Objects.

Item number 63 is Eva Bowes’ elegant Great Depression flour bag bloomers.

The below is an edited extract from A History of 100 Objects by Jock Phillips, published by Penguin Random House NZ, $55.

There had been warnings beforehand – nasty downturns in 1921–22 and 1926–27. This was to be expected. As a country with a small domestic market, New Zealand was heavily dependent on the exports of its agricultural goods. Small changes in their prices could bring severe consequences.

But the Great Depression of the 1930s was of quite another order, although it took a little time before the full impact on New Zealanders’ lives was felt. The trigger was the Wall Street crash in the United States in 1929 which led to lower demand and prices for New Zealand’s agricultural exports.

Receipts from wool dived – in the 1931–32 season the returns were almost a third of three years before. Total export earnings fell over the same period by 40 per cent. Faced by lower taxes and customs revenue, the Reform government of George Forbes, with a flinty Dunedin Minister of Finance, Downie Stewart, in charge, set out to balance the books and slashed public spending.

Public-sector wages were reduced on two occasions by 10 per cent, public works were reduced, old-age and war pensions were cut, family allowances introduced by Massey’s government in 1926 were abolished. Not surprisingly, unemployment rose. Initially there was no state provision for the unemployed, but in 1930 relief payments were introduced and those without work began to register – almost 2500 in February; over 11,000 by the end of the year – and then the downturn really hit.

By October 1931 there were over 50,000 registered unemployed; by July 1933 the figures reached 80,000 – and this did not include women, or young people, or Māori. If they were counted, about 40 per cent of the workforce was out of work. Forbes introduced a policy of no pay without work, and from 1933 his government required men to join camps in the countryside to qualify for relief. Forbes’ partner in government from late 1931, Gordon Coates of the United (formerly Liberal) Party, was notoriously alleged to have told the unemployed ‘to eat grass’.

Supplied Eva Bowes’ bloomers were carefully sewn with frilly bottoms from a pair of flour bags. They were donated to Shantytown Heritage Park by Eva’s great granddaughter Valda Rhodes.

The human consequences of this extreme loss of income were severe. Some could no longer afford housing and were forced to crowd in with their relatives or even sleep rough. Many found it hard to obtain food, queueing for soup for themselves or small boxes of food for their families.

One person remembered standing patiently in line at the council chambers from 7.30 in the morning until 2.30 in the afternoon, just for 12 shillings and six pence worth of food – bread, tea and butter. ‘Silver beet, mashed spuds and a poached egg was a feast.’ Many protested. Those without work set up an Unemployed Workers’ Union which marched on Parliament to argue for decent relief; and in 1932 there was breaking of windows along the streets of Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.

Others tried to eke out their small incomes by ‘making do’. They lined their floors with potato sacks to keep out the draughts. They made soap by boiling fat and caustic soda on a kerosene tin over an outside fire. Many wore clothes that were hand-me-downs, or sewed new ones with cast-offs. They carried their food in old sugarbags, which gave a name to the era, ‘the sugarbag years’.

The museums of New Zealand are full of examples of this Depression make-do and ingenuity. There are pieces of furniture constructed of recycled cheese boxes or packing-case timber by the blokes, and floor rugs from scraps of worn-out clothing, and quilts and assorted garments from patchwork, made by women. There are even beautiful embroidered bags from sacking. For the kids, there are dolls from rags and toys from wooden cotton reels.

This object is one such examples of ‘making do’. The elegant women’s bloomers were carefully sewn with frilly bottoms from a pair of flour bags. They come from the West Coast, where they now reside at Greymouth’s Shantytown. The museum’s donation form states that the labelling on the flour sacks dates the object to early 1930, and that the bloomers were made by Eva Bowes, whose maiden name was Kerr, of Blackball. We have not traced an Eva Bowes in that town, but there was an Eva Kerr living on the Main Street on the 1928 electoral roll. There were four other Kerrs living there; three were miners and one a fireman.

It is reasonable to believe that the maker of these bloomers was from a Blackball mining family. If so, it is understandable why Eva would have tried to save money by making clothes from a flour bag. For Blackball was a solid working-class community which fell on tough times in the Depression.

Situated on a misty plateau inland from Greymouth, the community owes its existence to the Blackball Coal Company which was set up in 1889 to supply cheap coal to the Blackball Shipping Line. The mine began in 1892; but conditions were never great for workers. The hours were long (10 hours a day), pay was low and the physical environment was dangerous. In 1908 discontent had spilled over into a famous strike when Pat Hickey led a demand for a half-hour crib time to have lunch.

The success of the strike attracted other radicals and in the 1920s the town became the home of both the United Mine Workers and the Communist Party, with Blackball resident Angus McLagan secretary of both. But as the Depression hit, work in the mine dried up.

Shifts were reduced from three to two and then only one. Single men lost out completely, and married men received work only three days a week. Then came proposals for a new shaft using water sluicing to be worked by a small group of miners who would be paid, not wages, but a contracted price. The response was a bitter five-month strike. The union’s allowance ran out and eventually a few men returned to work.

Francis Bennett, who took up a position as the local doctor in 1928, initially found Blackball a dispiriting place. On arrival he wrote to his wife about ‘the soot, the sulphurous smell, the lack of trees, of paint . . . it was just a place where people existed’, and he decided to stay just long enough to earn some money and leave. But in the end the spirit of the people won him over.

He judged his five years there ‘the happiest of our lives’. Bennett described the miners’ monotonous work with constant heavy shovelling; and as a doctor he was only too aware of the dangers to their health. The rock falls and explosions brought invalidity and premature death. In addition, there was the ‘early heart failure, silicosis, pneumonia, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and premature aging’.

A local newspaper, the Hokitika Guardian, reported on the mine’s dangers at that time – in February 1930 a miner was hit by a fall of rock and died four months later; in September a long-time miner was struck by some uncoupled trucks and killed. There was also a bad flood across Blackball’s main road. Times were tough in Blackball in 1930, so it was not surprising that Eva Bowes found solace and saved money for the household by sewing this pair of bloomers.

The bloomers were made from two 50-pound bags of Peerless flour. The bags were soft, preventing any chafing from the trousers or skirts worn over them, and would have been readily at hand because flour was one of the few essential items for the thrifty housewife during a time of depression. She could save money by making her own bread or even scones – no doubt with the aid of the Edmonds cookbook, first published in 1908 as the Sure to Rise Cookery Book. She would have bought Peerless flour because that brand was heavily promoted in West Coast newspapers.

The flour was milled from Canterbury wheat by D. H. Brown & Sons at their Moorhouse Avenue roller mills in Christchurch, not very far from the Edmonds baking powder factory. Brown’s mill had a railway siding close to the main tracks so flour was easily transported to the West Coast by rail through the Ōtira tunnel which had opened in 1923. Peerless was promoted as ‘the best household flour’ especially suited ‘to make those distinctive scones.

You know the sort, the “more-ish” variety, the praises of which hubby is always singing.’ The brand was used at local shows for competitions for a plate of homemade scones. In 1918, cinemas even showed a film about the milling of Peerless flour and at the Saturday sessions children were offered a free ration of ‘kiddies buns’ made with it.

Eva Bowes’ bloomers seem at first sight a simple and charming object. Yet they allow us to approach the hard-working world of a conscientious housewife during the years of the Great Depression. They lead us to the scones and bread which women cooked to eke out a limited diet; and they suggest how many were able to make do, clothing themselves and their children at a time when money was always short and all women had was their ingenuity and a needle and thread.