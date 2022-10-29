Why being a wedding photographer made me never want to get married

Photographer Brooke Lean has been putting down the camera and making scents to capture memories instead.

Brooke Lean didn’t need to try on lots of hats before she found her groove - the 40-year-old always knew she wanted to be a photographer.

In 2016 Lean founded The Virtue, a New Plymouth-based photography studio and homeware store. The mother of Lucia,14, and Jude, 9, tells Sharon Stephenson about her love for the ocean, why travel is so important and how fragrance can take us on an emotional journey.

Where did it all start for you?

I was born in New Plymouth, the middle of four children. My father was in local body politics and we were brought up to be community-minded.

The environment was also important to you?

We’re ocean people and my family were into surfing and surf lifesaving from a young age. I still surf as often as I can, as does my partner [engineer Mark Veronese] and our kids. Being in the ocean is my happy place.

Is that why you wanted to become a photographer?

Because of my love of the outdoors and sport, the initial plan was to become a sports photojournalist. I moved to Christchurch for two years to study photography, but I was 19 when I graduated and couldn’t afford the photography gear. So I worked for an events photographer in Christchurch, using their equipment.

And then Australia came calling?

I was a self-employed wedding photographer in the Whitsundays and then the Gold Coast for five years. It taught me a lot about the trade. It could also explain why Mark and I never got married. When you have to go to weddings every weekend it doesn’t feel like something you want for yourself.

Why did you come back to New Plymouth?

Because it’s home. We have the most amazing lifestyle here – we surf before school and live in a place that’s calming and supports a healthy lifestyle.

You started The Virtue with a friend in 2016?

We were both running our own small photography businesses and both had small children. It made sense to combine forces and have backup when one of us couldn’t do a job. The store came about because we wanted to share items we’d collected in our travels, such as Moroccan rugs and Turkish cushions. The idea was to give people the experience of travelling without leaving town.

Supplied “I’m especially sensitive to the memories that go with a particular smell,” says Lean.

Why the name?

Because patience is a virtue. We both had so many creative ideas we wanted to explore but with young families, we needed to be patient.

One of those ideas was travelling to Cuba and Mexico?

We were shooting a wedding in LA so added on a few weeks to visit and photograph those places. We held an exhibition of our work when we got back, which was the start of our retail space.

It’s a bit of a leap from photographer to perfumer. How did that happen?

Scent has always been a critical sense for me and I’m especially sensitive to the memories that go with a particular smell. My family jokes that I sniff my way through the world. In 2017 I had the idea of creating our own fragrance to help people better explore an exhibition of work we shot in Cuba, so they could engage with the smell of Cuba while looking at the images.

It wasn’t easy, though?

I started researching fragrance and reached out to perfumers in Australia, Bali and France. I ended up going with someone in Grasse, France, the home of perfume, to create our fragrances, room sprays and candles.

Why is scent so important?

For me, it’s about translating how it feels to be in that moment, recording the details and subtleties. Light and scent feel similar to me, they carry the same weight of telling a story in a fleeting moment in time.

So it’s pretty similar to photography?

Absolutely. Much as photography is a visual journey, fragrance is an emotional journey, so making the move into fragrance does feel like a natural extension to my craft.

Aotearoa plays a big part in your scents?

Evoking a sense of place is key to that emotional journey. One of my favourite scents is inspired by Back Beach, the wild, untamed New Plymouth beach. I’ve nearly lost my life there a few times and it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted.

Andy Jackson/Stuff One of Lean’s favourite scents is inspired by Back Beach in New Plymouth.

Are Kiwis open to innovative new scents?

We don't have those historical European perfume houses with their long traditions and concept of a signature scent you wear for life. That makes us a perfect breeding ground for innovation and bold moves. I think New Zealanders are open to experimental perfume and ideas.

What’s next for you?

I’m dying to jump on a plane with my camera and tell more visual stories. I’m currently craving anywhere with a beach culture. But I also want to head to France to meet our perfumers, because up to this point it has been done remotely. Mark is Italian so we will also travel there to see his family.

If you were a photo, what would you be?

No question, I’d be a moody, grainy black and white underwater image. I love the emotive nature of black and white and the sea is where I feel my calmest. I choose grainy/blurry because I like the imperfect.