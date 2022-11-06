Neil Ieremia on the power of dance and the art of Black Grace

New Porirua Hall of Fame inductee Neil Ieremia was a driving force behind Black Grace's As Night Falls in 2017.

Neil Ieremia’s mum cried and his dad blanked him when he said he wanted to dance. He’s gone on to build Black Grace into one of the best contemporary dance companies in the world. Ieremia talks to Richard Betts about doggedly bringing dance to the people.

As the dancers take their bows, the crowd’s response is overwhelming.

It’s the thrill of people seeing themselves on the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre stage at Auckland’s Aotea Centre. Idealised, more graceful, bendier versions of themselves but still, like them, people of the Pacific, people they too might have been if they’d dedicated their lives, as the dancers have, to perfecting every bodily movement.

It’s the thrill of seeing these out-of-the-ordinary / ordinary dancers telling stories they can relate to, stories of migration and hope and otherness.

READ MORE:

* Pasifika choreographer goes back to his roots in Porirua

* Black Grace's As Night Falls: A hopeful response to a wounded world

* Neil Ieremia: the power behind Kiwi dance company Black Grace

* Neil Ieremia: A man full of grace



It’s a thrill that moves even Neil Ieremia, Samoan New Zealander, CEO and artistic director of Black Grace, the acclaimed dance company he founded 27 years ago. And the choreographer responsible for O Le Olaga, the show that has caused this audience to collectively lose its mind.

“I haven’t experienced that sort of reaction to that degree in that theatre,” Ieremia says a couple of months later, sitting in an armchair at Black Grace HQ in Swanson, Auckland. “Those big theatres, 1500 seats-plus, you look at them as a performer and think, ‘one day’.”

Over the years, Ieremia, who’s now in his early 50s but looks a decade younger, has had numerous “one days”.

David White/Stuff Dance choreographer Neil Ieremia has come back stronger with his recent Black Grace production, Handgame.

Black Grace has performed to rapturous applause all over the globe, in many of the world’s finest halls. His next project, however, will appear not in a theatre but in an enormous tube at Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter.

The Art of Black Grace 1/5 takes place in a six-metre-high cylinder, 15 metres across, that holds up to 100 people. Inside, 288m2 of digital screens will show a super-sized Black Grace dancing in 360 degrees. Ieremia is visibly excited.

“For us, being able to create something that’s digital, that can travel and is scalable and adaptable to space and can be sent over the airwaves is perfect, because it frees up the company to tour while this thing goes off and can appear simultaneously in different places around the world.”

David White/Stuff Neil Ieremia at home in Swanson, Auckland, with Black Grace dancers Demi-Jo Manalo and Rodney Tyrell and cat Robin.

The work coalesced during the height of Covid, when Creative New Zealand released a special fund for artists. Is The Art of Black Grace just a way to make the best of a bad situation or is it a legitimate artistic statement in its own right?

“The latter, of course. All things for me start from a creative perspective. I’ve always been about, how can I get dance in front of people? How do I get non-dance people to see the beauty of dance?”

Perhaps, but is it also a way for the famously demanding Ieremia to control every aspect and ensure perfection?

“How did you know that?” he says through howls of laughter. “Live performance is beautiful but it also used to drive me insane.”

David White/Stuff Paintings cover the floor and walls of Black Grace company’s rehearsal space.

Owning up

Ieremia reckons he’s better now than he was. He needed to change, because if The Art of Black Grace is one way for the choreographer to address his perfectionism, another was to fire his entire company, which he did in 2005. In the middle of a New York season.

He accepts that he’s not always been easy to work with and in the past that’s led to conflict, but looking back at his behaviour in 2005 and into 2006, during which time his marriage also fell apart and he failed to turn up to a major fundraiser held in his honour, he realises it was the stress of working non-stop for a decade.

“I was burnt out. I was overworked. It’s taken a long time to unpack that and see what I was responsible for and to own that and try to repair things and apologise to people. Some people accepted it, others didn’t.”

Faiumu Matthew Salapu, better known by his professional name Anonymouz, has seen Ieremia’s intensity up close. The multidisciplinary producer and artist co-wrote music for Black Grace’s Crying Men (2018), some of which is being used in The Art of Black Grace.

“Sitting in on rehearsal,” recalls Salapu, “the main thing I got was that this is a hyper-focused dude and anything that’s in the way gets dealt to.”

Salapu considers that central to Ieremia’s process.

David White/Stuff “Live performance is beautiful but it also used to drive me insane”, says Ieremia.

“There are so many moving pieces. He works with the best of the best, so I see being demanding as a necessary part of his work ethic in order to make sure he’s not wasting anybody’s time, and leveraging that to get the maximum creative output that’s deserving of all the accolades they get.”

Wrong people, wrong place, right time

In 2006, the accolades were replaced by brickbats. If his dancers were understandably angered at finding themselves unemployed, Ieremia was surprised at the criticism he received from other quarters.

“I realised not too long after that happened how absolutely racist the arts are in this country, and dance in particular.”

How so?

“The things that happened immediately after that, the emails, the phone calls, the vitriol from people,” he says. “After 2006 it gave people permission to express some things they’d probably been feeling for a while.”

Ieremia has never spoken publicly about racism, but you can often see it underpinning the way Black Grace is referred to. There’s a lot about Black Grace’s power, its strength, its relationship with traditional Pacific dance; less about its beauty, its elegance, its relationship with contemporary dance. It’s as if brown people are only physical beings and can’t be artists.

Supplied Gathering Clouds, directed by Ieremia in 2009.

“That undercurrent happened a lot and still happens,” says Ieremia. “Why can’t we be the best? Why can’t we be the most innovative? Because we’re brown? Why can’t we lead the way? We’ve been leading the way for a long time. I’m not embarrassed to say that any more. I used to be modest in my Pasifika way but I don’t feel that any more. I’m sick of it, because people keep going, ‘Is the boss there? Who did the budgets? Who put the strategic plan together?’”

Even now, after years headlining international tours and performing to packed houses, he considers himself and the company out of place in the dance world. Ieremia likes to say that they were the wrong people in the wrong place at the right time.

“We were 10 brown men, built like rugby players, in dance. Contemporary dance was completely wrong for us; there was no-one like us but the timing was almost perfect and it just exploded.”

‘Awards are for my parents’

If success is the best revenge, then Ieremia is the whole fire and fury. Today he is Neil Ieremia ONZM, an Arts Foundation Laureate, the recipient of a City of Porirua Anniversary Award and member of its hall of fame.

“The ONZM was great, I was honoured by that acknowledgement,” he says, “but the awards are for my parents.”

Supplied Ieremia dancing in 1996.

Ieremia’s parents never wanted him to dance. When he told them he was going to dance school, he says, his mother cried and cried. His father completely blanked him. (“I make light of it but Dad really didn’t talk to me for a long time.”) The pair, who’d sacrificed their lives in Samoa to give their children greater opportunities in Aotearoa, had other plans for their youngest son.

Ieremia grew up in Cannons Creek, Porirua. As a young child he’d told his parents he wanted to be a preacher – “they were really excited about that” – but Ieremia was good at a lot of things, including numbers, and after leaving Porirua College, where he’d been deputy head boy, he got a job in a bank. He was good at that, too.

“So my parents were happy,” he says. “Great, a secure career. As a Samoan person that’s good. Mum can tell her friends at housie: My son works in a bank; he’s going to be a bank manager one day. That’s respectable.”

But Ieremia didn’t want to be a banker, he wanted to dance, so he quit his job and jetéd north to Auckland Performing Arts School. He loathed it. The kid who was good at lots of things but who’d never had a formal dance lesson in his life, found himself in a room with people who’d been learning since they could walk.

“It was terrible. It was embarrassing as hell. I was used to being the cool kid, things came easy. I got there and I couldn’t do anything. Being in that room was soul destroying. Then I’d go home and have a phone call with Mum and her question was always the same: have you had enough yet?”

He had, but he stuck it out anyway.

“I had such a hard time leaving the bank and going to dance school, leaving my family, breaking the news, it sort of acted as a support to stop me quitting.”

The art of Cannons Creek

If Ieremia had no intention of returning to Cannons Creek, he nevertheless took parts of Cannons Creek with him.

His first part-time job aged 14 was at Champion Fruit Supplies – it’s still there – where his boss, Jim Tso, imparted some important knowledge.

“He taught me about efficiency of movement,” remembers Ieremia. “He taught me things I still teach the dancers today. The first day bagging spuds, he came in and looked at what we were doing and he said, ‘No, no, no. You put the bag here so the hand moves here and the other one goes here and...’ Why? So you don’t have to move your feet much, because every time you move your feet it takes time. Amazing.”

Supplied Neil Ieremia and family.

As well as skills, Ieremia picked up something else in Porirua: rheumatic fever. It is a disease of poverty and overcrowded homes, and is overwhelmingly suffered by young people from Pacific and Māori communities. It did and does affect Ieremia’s heart, and is one of the main reasons he gave up performing. It’s given him an idea, too.

“I’m working on something around rheumatic fever at the moment; it’s still a huge killer in our community,” he says. “You need to talk to young people in a way they understand, and one way is through creativity and art. They don’t need it shoved in their faces, they just need you to present it in a way that engages them.”

Ieremia has already spoken with an architect about creating a bespoke space, and hopes to get the project up and running in a couple of years.

Until then there’s The Art of Black Grace. He’s planning an art exhibition too. Paintings cover the floor and walls of the company’s rehearsal space. They are whirls and swirls of colour, created in response to his dancers’ improvisations. He says the paintings are how he sees his choreography.

“That’s like a picture inside my mind,” Ieremia says, rising from his armchair in Swanson and pointing at the canvases. “I love patterns, so making patterns is important to me. Often I’m the only one who can see the patterns, and I like that. I like beauty.”

The Art of Black Grace is at Karanga Place, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland, November 20-December 10.