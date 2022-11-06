Ask Trash Queen: How can we responsibly dispose of old foil?

How can we give used tinfoil a second life?

Dear Trash Queen, what do we do with old foil?

I wash and reuse my tinfoil until it is too torn to go on, but then what?

Similarly, what do we do with foil from food? Pottle seals, stock cubes, and the like? Is there a metal recycler that would take it on? - Juliet

A: Used aluminium foil is a little bit of a challenge for kerbside recycling systems because of the variability in quality. While aluminium cans are highly recyclable and high value, foil and foil-based packaging is at the lower end of the spectrum in terms of recyclability.

To ensure your aluminium foil is recycled, you could set aside and compact the pieces you’ve used, including pottle seals, cat food trays etc, and once you have a couple of bags full, take them along to your nearest metal recycler.

Provided they are relatively clean, the metal recycler should take them off your hands. Rates for scrap aluminium are quite low because of the light weight of this material, but if you are lucky you might get a dollar or two back!

