When hitchhiking for 'disaster tourism' becomes the actual disaster

OPINION: We were hitchhiking our way out of Khiva, Uzbekistan, to the northwest of the country, a place where few tourists actually go. Instead, tourists understandably go to some of the most beautiful cities in the world, in particular Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva. I even enjoyed the less picturesque Tashkent, a city that was flattened in an earthquake in 1966 – mainly because I'm a rare soul who loves Brutalist architecture.

The northwest is traditionally known as Karakalpakstan, and there has been a long-standing independence movement. We were naive and ignorant in that regard – we simply wanted to go to two places, first a city called Nukus, and then a town called Moynaq, 200km to the north of Nukus.

We were picked up almost immediately. For the purposes of this column, I'll call the driver "Brother 1". He offered to drive us to Nukus, provided we pay him, which was fair enough. His only issue was, he didn't have any petrol. And a further issue was that all of the petrol in the town had been bought up by a secondhand petrol dealer, who had decided not to work that day.

So Brother 1 got his brother ("Brother 2") to take us to Nukus, presumably on the basis they'd split the fare. Brother 1 (or his other brother – "Brother 3") would then drive us from Nukus to Moynaq the following day. We agreed the price for both trips. Deal done.

Five minutes into the car ride with Brother 2 though, and Brother 2 turned to us to offer a lower price for the trip to Moynaq. He called Brother 1 and asked us to tell Brother 1 that we'd decided not to go to Moynaq anymore. Without us saying a thing. We eventually convinced him that we'd agreed to go with Brother 1 the following day, and we weren't too keen on helping him rip off his brother. Brother 2 didn't say a word to us for the rest of the trip.

Nukus was the home of one of the best art museums in the world, the Nukus Museum of Art (also known as the Igor Savitsky Museum). Igor Savitsky was a painter in Soviet Russia, who secretly managed to hide more than 90,000 pieces of Soviet avant-garde art. Given Nukus felt like the middle of nowhere, it was a good place to hide the "degenerate" art that would likely raise the ire of Stalin. Savitsky wanted tourists to visit Nukus for art, much like Paris or Vienna. And the art there is genuinely incredible.

Moynaq, a former fishing port, on the other hand, is much grimmer. We found this out when Brother 3 arrived the following day. It's the home of one of the world's worst environmental catastrophes. It used to be on the shores of the Aral Sea, which was the fourth largest lake in the world and a major fishing area. Now, it's not in the top 100. In fact, the eastern part of the sea is now officially classified as a desert (the Aralkum Desert). What's left of the lake is too salty to support fish.

Supplied A few rusted ships are all that’s left of the Aral Sea, in silent memorial for the “rubbernecking disaster tourists.”

The area was part of the booming economy of the 1960s. The sea was fed by the Amu Darya River. The Soviets irrigated from the Amu Darya River, so that they could turn the surrounding area into a cotton growing one. As the sea slowly started shrinking, the Soviets convinced themselves they could take just a little bit more from the river. And a little bit more.

And meanwhile, the economy became more and more reliant on cotton. When the river started drying up, Soviet officials resorted to using chemicals to keep the cotton growing going. "Mitigation". "Adaptation". Now, the chemicals have well and truly leeched into the food supply and the river is barely what it was.

Moynaq is now 110km away from what's left of the Aral Sea. Now all that's left are a few rusted ships left in silent memorial for the rubbernecking disaster tourists like us. What's also left is a population ravaged by high rates of cancer and respiratory illnesses. We were there in a brutally hot summer, which only added to the desolation. When we were there in 2012, the temperature in summer was 10C warmer than the 1960s.

Brother 3 warned us not to eat any food in the town due to the sicknesses present. We visited the library, a poignant little memorial to what once was. My friend needed to use the bathroom, but the librarian advised him not to, saying the toilet was a "catastrophe". Brother 3 took us to a completely different town for lunch and a restroom.

At the end of the day, he dropped us back in Nukus. We topped up the agreed fare and never heard from any of the brothers again. We headed south to continue along the Silk Road, taking with us only images of the desert, a brief glimpse of ephemeral beauty in art, and a stomach bug.