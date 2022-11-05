'I've delivered two babies over the phone and helped save a lot of lives': What it's like on the other end of a 111 call

Grace Roffe didn’t know how she’d cope having people’s lives in her hands. It turned out that she coped “very well”.

“111 Emergency. What service do you require? Fire, police or ambulance?” If you’ve ever had to call this number, it’s because you need help, pronto, from someone who’s calm, skilled, efficient.

As a senior emergency medical dispatcher, Grace Roffe is one of the people on the other end of the phone when you call 111. She’s based at the clinical communications centre of Wellington Free Ambulance, an organisation founded in 1927 by former Wellington mayor Sir Charles Norwood, who believed emergencies or illnesses should cost neither lives nor money.

Each year, Wellington Free Ambulance answers more than 151,000 emergency 111 calls. The service celebrates its birthday on November 9, marking 95 years of saving lives. Roffe tells Grant Smithies what it’s like to be on the other end of the phone in an emergency.

Where did it all start for you?

Wellington and Wairarapa are my stomping ground, then we went to Hamilton after my dad got scouted by an advertising agency. I did my schooling up there, then moved back here and worked as a copywriter for my dad’s agency. A family friend suggested applying for a job here at Wellington Free Ambulance, but I didn’t know how I’d cope with having people’s lives in my hands. It turned out that I coped very well.

Walk us through what happens after someone calls 111.

The call is first taken by Spark, who then divert it to the right agency. We take 111 calls for the entire country, so we confirm your location, find out what’s happened, take some medical history, then prioritise depending on how life-threatening the case is. We have enough medical knowledge to talk people through what they need to do until a paramedic can get there.

Really, we’re the most important people you never see. We make sure the paramedics can find you and that you get the right help, or give you life-saving instructions ourselves, because depending on whatever else is happening in your area, there might sometimes be no ambulances available.

NZ Police Ever wondered what happens when you dial 111?

You must have to deal with a lot of very distressed people?

Yes, but part of being a good dispatcher is staying calm under pressure. Just hearing a calm, empathetic voice can make a world of difference in an emergency, especially if other people at the scene are panicking. You know help is on the way, and in the meantime, the call-taker is right there with some reassurance.

We have excellent training, but also have to rely on our intuition, sometimes. A caller might say a person is unconscious because of fainting when it’s really an opiate overdose, and the treatments for those things are very different, so you have to make it clear you’re not going to narc on them and they need to be honest so you can help save that person. It’s very hard to bullshit a dispatcher.

It sounds like a particularly stressful job. How do you cope?

There’s a lot of testing for resilience before you take the role. They ask about what difficult things you’ve overcome in your own life, because they need to make sure you can take on other people’s traumas without damage to yourself.

Every single day, you don’t know what you’re getting. It might be a nosebleed, a broken leg, a cardiac arrest or stroke, car accidents, someone being stabbed.

Supplied “Really, we’re the most important people you never see,” says Roffe.

Given how crucial this service is, it seems bizarre that ambulance services are always having to fundraise to cover costs.

Ours is the only free ambulance in the country, which aligns with my core values because I don’t believe people should have to pay for that service, but in a lot of other parts of the country, an ambulance call-out costs you about $100.

Here in Wellington, we have to raise around $7 million a year to keep this service free. On top of that, our workload has doubled in the past year, partly due to supporting more people to get to hospitals during lockdowns, and GPs also call on us to transport their patients sometimes.

Is a lot of your time taken up by people calling 111 for non-emergencies?

We do get a lot of non-urgent calls, like I’ve had a stubbed toe, and someone who’s constipated. And money’s tight, so people sometimes call us because they can’t afford to go to the GP. But at the time, what’s happening to them seems like an emergency, so we help with information on how to treat themselves at home.

What do you find most satisfying about this job?

When I come home after a shift, I feel that I’ve made a difference. And this job keeps me on my toes. I never know what’s going to happen when I pick up that phone, so it’s unpredictable, but extremely rewarding. I’ve talked people through CPR that has saved their loved ones.

A lot of people don’t think they can do CPR or tie a tourniquet by themselves, so you say, “OK, we’re going to do it together. I’ll talk you through it and tell you exactly what to do”.

I’ve also talked people through childbirth when they’re somewhere remote and can’t get to the hospital in time. I’ve delivered two babies over the phone and helped save a lot of lives. There’s a lot of job satisfaction in that.

As part of their 95th birthday celebrations, Wellington Free Ambulance is calling on the community to help keep its lifesaving work free for another 95 years by making a one-off donation at www.donatetowfa.org.nz.