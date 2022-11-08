Cup Day fashion winners get crafty with colourful, clashing ensembles
They came in bright, bold outfits and weren't afraid to throw the old rules about clashes of colour out of the window – and Cup Day’s famous fashion competition was arguably all the better for it.
While the much-loved catwalk parade was consigned to the back of the wardrobe to ensure people could compete online, as they did during last year’s Covid-blighted event, plenty of people still strutted their stuff in their finest get-ups at the Addington Raceway.
Larry Hamilton was named best-dressed man after pairing a dark, uneven length pleated jacket with red polka-dot accessories, white trousers and hat and a smart walking cane, while Anna Campbell was named best-dressed woman, resplendent in a pink and white number.
Friends Anna Burton and Emma Brown had intended to enter The Crossing Fashion Starts Here competition individually, but said they were encouraged to enter into the Best Dress Couple category as they complemented each other so well.
READ MORE:
* Catwalk canned for Cup Week fashion competition
* Melbourne Cup 2022: All the fashion from the fields (and marquees)
* New Zealand Trotting Cup: Flair and individuality shine in the fashion stakes
Burton said she chose her dress because she “looked good in pink” and built the outfit from there, pulling it together with a contrasting orange bag, hat and shoes. She said her friend told her to enter as a “bit of fun”.
Brown already had the red jumpsuit but had it “modified by mum”, creating a design of orange “wings” with wire stitched into the pleats to give them structure.
She said she loved the creation aspect of design, but passed the practical side of stitching and sewing onto her mum as she couldn’t do it herself.
The hat was designed by Mad As A Hatter owner Suzi Copeland.
“She brought my vision to life”, Brown said.
Meanwhile, Emeldah Herron walked away with the Something Blue category.
Herron paired a high-necked blue and white ankle-length dress with a wide-brimmed hatinator worn at a jaunty angle, plus a pale handbag.
She said she chose the colour theme as it “matched with the sky”.
Janet Brahman was surprised to win the Best Dressed Contemporary category, being a more mature woman among younger entrants.
A racegoer for 30 years, she said she chose her orange and white pleather outfit – a synthetic leather – because she loves tangerine and it was the colour she wore when she first entered the competition about five years ago.
Putting her own creativity into her ensemble, Brahman made her own fascinator – a spiky orange number hanging down over one shoulder.
Addington Raceway marketing manager Simon Carter said there had been just under 300 entries from around the country for the hybrid online and onsite fashion event, including 203 online and 95 in person.
“It was the most engaged-with fashion event of the year.”
“We’re very, very excited how well-received the competition has been. It’s truly a fashion competition all New Zealanders can be involved in.
“This Fashion Starts Here is a way we can do that – and to have close to 300 entries is a significant step towards that objective.”
He said the level of dress was “exceptionally high”, which was evident walking around the event.
“Judges were exceptionally delighted with the calibre.”