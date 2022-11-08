Cup Day fashion winners get crafty with colourful, clashing ensembles

Emeldah Herron won the Something Blue category for her blue and white ensemble.

They came in bright, bold outfits and weren't afraid to throw the old rules about clashes of colour out of the window – and Cup Day’s famous fashion competition was arguably all the better for it.

While the much-loved catwalk parade was consigned to the back of the wardrobe to ensure people could compete online, as they did during last year’s Covid-blighted event, plenty of people still strutted their stuff in their finest get-ups at the Addington Raceway.

Larry Hamilton was named best-dressed man after pairing a dark, uneven length pleated jacket with red polka-dot accessories, white trousers and hat and a smart walking cane, while Anna Campbell was named best-dressed woman, resplendent in a pink and white number.

Stuff Larry Hamilton, winner of the best dressed man category, paired a dark jacket that was longer on one side than the other with white trousers and hat, a red polka-dot tie and pocket square and a walking cane for good measure.

Friends Anna Burton and Emma Brown had intended to enter The Crossing Fashion Starts Here competition individually, but said they were encouraged to enter into the Best Dress Couple category as they complemented each other so well.

Burton said she chose her dress because she “looked good in pink” and built the outfit from there, pulling it together with a contrasting orange bag, hat and shoes. She said her friend told her to enter as a “bit of fun”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Friends Emma Brown, left and Anna Burton teamed up at the last minute – and won the best couple category, despite throwing traditional fashion rules to the wind.

Brown already had the red jumpsuit but had it “modified by mum”, creating a design of orange “wings” with wire stitched into the pleats to give them structure.

She said she loved the creation aspect of design, but passed the practical side of stitching and sewing onto her mum as she couldn’t do it herself.

Stuff Canterbury Cup Day's fashion competition attracted almost 300 entries from around the country.

The hat was designed by Mad As A Hatter owner Suzi Copeland.

“She brought my vision to life”, Brown said.

Meanwhile, Emeldah Herron walked away with the Something Blue category.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Herron said her colour scheme was chosen to match the sky.

Herron paired a high-necked blue and white ankle-length dress with a wide-brimmed hatinator worn at a jaunty angle, plus a pale handbag.

She said she chose the colour theme as it “matched with the sky”.

Janet Brahman was surprised to win the Best Dressed Contemporary category, being a more mature woman among younger entrants.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Janet Brahman has been going to the races for 30 years, competing for the last five.

A racegoer for 30 years, she said she chose her orange and white pleather outfit – a synthetic leather – because she loves tangerine and it was the colour she wore when she first entered the competition about five years ago.

Putting her own creativity into her ensemble, Brahman made her own fascinator – a spiky orange number hanging down over one shoulder.

Stuff Anna Campbell won the best dressed woman category with an eye-catching pink number.

Addington Raceway marketing manager Simon Carter said there had been just under 300 entries from around the country for the hybrid online and onsite fashion event, including 203 online and 95 in person.

“It was the most engaged-with fashion event of the year.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Anna Burton teamed an orange hat and bag with a pink dress.

“We’re very, very excited how well-received the competition has been. It’s truly a fashion competition all New Zealanders can be involved in.

“This Fashion Starts Here is a way we can do that – and to have close to 300 entries is a significant step towards that objective.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Emma Brown got her mum to sew orange wings onto her outfit.

He said the level of dress was “exceptionally high”, which was evident walking around the event.

“Judges were exceptionally delighted with the calibre.”