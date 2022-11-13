Artist Kushana Bush 'always saw the world in flames, now, everyone else sees it that way too'

Kushana Bush’s Lithograph works in collaboration with John Pusateri will be unveiled at the Aotearoa Art Fair from November 16.

Creating art in the middle of the pandemic has changed the way Kushana Bush’s work has been received. She tells Nadine Rubin Nathan how her new collaboration channels the fears and uncertainties we all feel.

Kushana Bush started her painting Glukupikron at home in Dunedin during those first terrifying days of lockdown in 2020. “In those delirious hours before much of the country went into hiding, I hurriedly packed up what I could of my studio and shifted my easel home before all of the removal workers left town,” says Bush.

“Working from my bedroom, I filled my ears with podcasts about the black death and my eyes with illuminations of the bubonic plague. During wars and pandemics, artists throughout the ages have sublimated their fears and uncertainties into images.”

The scene in Glukupikron depicts the unpredictable force of two charging bulls (modelled on images of enraged bucking rodeo bulls) threatening to ravage and invade a rocky seashore. Some figures pray to little snails for redemption.

READ MORE:

* Kōwhaiwhai artist Ra Gossage lives just out of Auckland, but in a different world

* The Auckland artist who's not afraid to 'take the pastiche'

* Six artists to look out for at the Aotearoa Art Fair in November



“In that lockdown, I noticed I was consciously looking to nature for solace,” she says.

Glukupikron is now held in the collection of Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū and Bush is working to create a large lithograph (approximately 760mm x 1020mm), inspired by that work. It’s one of a series of five lithographs that she’s making in collaboration with John Pusateri of APS Editions. The other four – two small and two medium - will be unveiled at the upcoming Aotearoa Art Fair on Wednesday.

Sam Hartnett Glukupikron by Kushana Bush, Collection of Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna oWaiwhetū. This piece was purchased with funds from an anonymous donor, 2020.

Bush believes the pandemic has directly affected how her work is being received. “My work has always been a bit ‘intense’, but I think finally the shared experience of the pandemic meant the audience didn’t find me so unhinged after all, they could now relate a bit better to the turmoil of my images,” she says. “I always saw the world in flames, now, everyone else sees it that way too.”

While the complex narratives are at once fascinating and grotesque, Bush’s syncretic paintings are mesmerising. Grand in both scale and scope, yet meticulously detailed, she integrates multiple religious references and rituals with contemporary details.

The Ōtepoti artist’s rich-hued gouache and watercolour paintings drawing on Japanese ukiyo-e, European frescoes, and medieval illuminated manuscripts are created using a small paintbrush as if it’s a pencil. She’s always wanted to try lithography as a medium. “It seemed like it would be the printmaking method most faithful to my drawn line,” she says.

Pusateri is possibly one of the Aotearoa art world’s best kept secrets. Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he’s a master printmaker with more than two decades of studio experience whose own work is held in numerous collections.

Sam Hartnett John Pusateri preparing a completed stone by dusting it with rosin.

He has also worked on editions with prominent New Zealand and international artists. APS launched a series of prints by Susan Te Kahurangi King at the Fair in 2021. To create the same feel of her pencil-line paintbrush, Pusateri introduced her to a medium called Charbonnel liquid lithographic ink, which Bush used to paint directly onto the smooth lithograph stone.

“Working with Kushana has been exciting because of the potential of what she does for the lithographic medium,” he says. Bush, however, credits Pusateri for his innovation: “In a single morning John had built me a heavy-weight easel and pulley-system so I could work upright on the enormous 230kg lithograph stone.”

Another morning, she says, she walked into the studio and asked Pusateri how she might obtain a Hiroshige sky or bokashi effect. Not only did he know exactly what she meant by the Japanese woodblock printmaking technique references, he knew how to achieve them.

Sam Hartnett Kushana Bush’s work is mesmerising andmeticulously detailed.

Bush wanted to incorporate marbled paper into her work and again Pusateri was a willing and able participant. “Marbling or abri in Persian means ‘design in water’ and was a technique first used in the margins of calligraphic script in Iran and the Ottoman Empire.

It reached new heights in Deccani India in the late 16th to 17th century, when marbling was integrated into the image,” she explains. Under Pusateri’s guidance, she added ink into water before laying sheets of tissue paper onto the water.

The handmade marbled paper was then applied into the lithographs using chine collé, a technique where a layer of tissue paper is merged into the thicker support paper. “It’s hoped the marbling will seamlessly merge with the image to dazzling effect,” says Bush.

Sam Hartnett The Aotearoa Art Fair is at The Cloud, Auckland Waterfront, from November 16-20

Each marbled lithograph can’t help but have a completely unique design, the veined variegation of the marbling contrasts with the restrained drawn line and this hybrid makes for a compelling visual contrast.

Pusateri’s lithographic stones have been quarried at the Solnhofen quarry in Bavaria since the late 1700s and the limestone itself formed approximately 150 million years ago in the late Jurassic period.

“There is something sacred in committing an image on to a stone from the time of the dinosaurs, and then there is a sort of ephemerality to it too,” she says. “Once we have made our prints the image is laboriously ground off the stone and a thin layer of stone is lost forever.”